Creepy men on bikes spread fear among women running on local paths

Last month I covered a series of disturbing incidents on the Springwater Corridor and other local carfree paths. Today I’ve heard of two more things you should know about if you use those facilities.
On Monday, a person who posts on TikTok as johnannabanana shared a video describing a scary encounter with a man on a bike. The person says a guy riding a bike followed her while she was running along the Willamette River on the Waterfront Park path near the Hawthorne Bridge. In the video, johnannabanana says the man was clearly watching her run and taking video of her and then verbally assaulted her when she called him out.
Comments from other women on the TikTok post share similar experiences.
And yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau issued a statement saying they are looking for another cyclist who they say exposed himself to a female runner on the Springwater Corridor. It happened around 10:30 am Wednesday (9/4) in the area of SE Johnson Creek Blvd and SE Brookside Dr. Here’s more from the PPB:
The woman told officers she was jogging when a man on a bicycle passed her and jumped into the bushes further up the trail. According to the woman, as she approached the area, the man emerged from the bushes naked and with his hand on his genitals and he tried grabbing her. The woman managed to get away from the man and run for help.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5′ 8″ with a shaved head who was wearing all black clothing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact Acting Detective Consider Vosu at consider.vosu@police.portlandoregon.gov, Officer Benjamin Forsyth at Benjamin.Forsyth@police.portlandoregon.gov or Officer David Kemple at David.Kemple@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 24-225143.
No one has connected this attempted attack to the two attacks that happened in Eugene last week/month: https://www.klcc.org/crime-law-justice/2024-08-29/police-seek-witnesses-in-recent-rapes-in-west-eugene Both occurred on biking or hiking paths in broad daylight in a similar manner as this creepazoid. Is it the same person or people who are coordinating in some way? Copy cats? Despite the similarity in the attacks, police are not connecting them. I doubt Portland Police are even aware that this happened in Eugene.
All of these attacks reflect the level of violence women are just expected to tolerate. The women in these attacks were probably doing everything “right” – being out in broad daylight on popular trails that are used frequently. It’s unbelievably exhausting to feel the need to say that women deserve to be outside, free of fear and threats of violence, but here we are again. I’ve been reading this exact same story since I was a kid, and nothing seems to change. There is a constant threat that this could happen every time I walk outside alone. I shouldn’t have to be hypervigilant on a run or a bike ride on a familiar path.
These attacks in particular enrage me. I was a long distance runner for a few years and spent many hours running by myself with headphones in on mixed-use paths in Seattle. They often felt safer and more peaceful than the roads and I looked forward to my long runs on them. The paths offered a place where I didn’t have to listen to people in cars catcalling, and there were no creeps on corners asking to pet my dog and chasing me when I said “no.” I feel the same way now when I’m riding my bike on paths vs streets. Just a few weeks ago I wrote on here that having to use the Broadway Bridge in rush hour had radicalized me about access to car-free paths. Also very recently, it occurred to me that I actually feel much more comfortable biking on the Eastbank Esplanade than I think I would running. And that realization was a major downer, as mixed-use paths are places of peace and quiet for me.
I don’t know what the answer is, security-wise. Safety teams a la TriMet? Bike cop patrols? Bystander intervention? Commuter bike buses? All of the above? None of them address the root cause of gender-based violence, but maybe combined they would send a message to would-be perpetrators that their actions will not be tolerated. I will personally be casting a more critical eye on anyone suspicious and I will be diligent in looking out for my fellow path users. See you out there.
I wonder if it’s the same creep on a bike who got naked and possibly touched or grabbed a woman on the SpringWater near Johnson Creek Blvd.
Gross. Hope they catch these guys. Will be on the lookout too. If anyone sees them make sure to call 911, do NOT call non-emergency line, they will put you on hold forever and/or not respond.
Sorry to say but 911 would not consider harassment to be an emergency and will send you back to the non emergency line
The incident on the Springwater would be considered assault. And indecent exposure is a crime. The guy on the waterfront was menacing so I wouldn’t hesitate to call 911 in either of these cases.
I never trust anyone wearing a mask in public.
While a mask outdoors is perhaps a red flag, this kind of anti-mask rhetoric seems more targeted at people who are choosing to wear a mask for safety indoors, many of whom either are immunocompromised or live with someone who is, and that is not cool.
I think the difference might me medical masks versus covering your face with whatever. I also get suspicious of cloth covered faces in public, never with N95s.
Its very weird then that the concentration of people who are immunocompromised falls across pretty easy to determine geographic lines. Why would Portland’s prevalence of immunocompromised people be so much higher than many other cities, or even higher than the immediate suburbs?
That’s easy, PS. Some autoimmune diseases, like multiple sclerosis for example, show a well-established north/south gradient of disease rate. And genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have further demonstrated that, of the hundreds of genes which confer a slightly greater risk to having the disease, the gene which confers the greatest risk of all is the major histo-compatibility complex (MHC) allele which most frequently occurs in Europeans. (That and being a woman. By woman, I mean a couple x chromosomes.)
So the greatest risk-factor of having MS is being a woman of European descent, which also associates with wealth, northern latitudes and education. There’s a lot of autoimmunity in Portland.
The most recent treatments over the past 15 years are broadly immunosuppressant. So when I take my shot in a couple of weeks, you can damn well be sure I’ll be wearing a mask in crowds.
Cool Chris. Might want to unpack your ability to differentiate between mask wearing for health and mask wearing whilst harrassing women in public.
I wear a bandana in the summer, a neck gaiter in the winter… my face is pretty much covered every time I ride. Keeps the sun off. I don’t like swallowing bugs. Sometimes riding across the Colombia there’s sand blowing in the wind. Ever had a bat fly into your face? I have. Plenty of reasons to wear a mask while riding that don’t mean you’re a creep.
He only trusts people who wear black and yellow masks, with a victory laurel on it.
Terrible. At least regular media is reporting on this as well (see link). Unfortunately this all makes sense. The PPB is understaffed (record low officers/capita), we elected many leaders who have anti-police views, the city and county have allowed/enabled unsanctioned camping and de-emphasized enforcement of laws. Meanwhile local transportation advocates ( The street trust, Oregon walks, Bike Loud, Bike Bus,etc) and yes authors in this blog have been supportive of a “hands off” approach to homelessness and criminal behavior as they have felt it promotes improvements in social and racial justice. This blog continues to support candidates that seem stuck in the policies that have gotten us into this mess. Until we realize that allowing people to give the middle finger to our social contract without consequences this will continue. We need to vote differently and not just for new versions of those who have failed us (Hardesty, Eudaly, Schmidt, Kafoury, Vega-Pedesron, Rubio, etc).
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2024/09/naked-man-ambushes-jogger-on-portland-bike-trail-police-ask-for-help-finding-him.html
men being creeps pre-dates 2020, hate to inform ya.
TBF many cities have fewer police per capita than Portland and they aren’t complaining about being understaffed. I do think we probably do need some more police, but also leadership needs to be held more accountable – from city council to the PPB. They have purposefully and politically ineffectively policed the city and have not followed federal guidelines nor have they obeyed the rule of law themselves by not enacting the changes that have been mandated by the courts.
I don’t believe it is the policies that have gotten us in trouble, but rather the lack of actually implementing them from leadership in a sensical way because they don’t like them. If they actually spent the money they had and had done it in an effective way, drug de-crim could have actually worked. We know throwing people in jail does not work for homelessness and drug use and that seems like what you are wanting to go back for. It’s prohibitively expensive and creates a negative feedback loop. The lack of vision from leadership and the unwillingness to change of police has been the worst thing that’s happened to Portland in quite a while.
Which ones?
Here’s a possible reference: https://www.wweek.com/news/2022/09/28/portland-ranks-48th-among-50-big-cities-for-cops-per-capita/
Keep googling, there is a lot more data about police per capita than that single article! Boise and San Jose to name two.
And how do you know residents in those cities don’t think their police departments are understaffed?
Angus violence against women has always existed. I find it interesting, yet completely predicable that you felt the need to center yourself in this conversation
“…yet completely predicable that you felt the need to center yourself in this conversation”
Huh? How is wanting actions and policies to make our MUP’s safer for the public doing that?
PPB’s budget has increased 42% since 2016, I don’t think the elected officials are the ones to blame.
So bummed to hear about this. The best deterrent for this behavior is more and more people out biking, running and using the trails. I’ve become very mindful of not riding or running behind women for periods of time that could come across being creepy, and will either speed up or slow down to avoid it. It is important for all of us to do whatever we can to make these public spaces feel safe and welcoming. I am glad that this runner posted the video and BP shared it.
Riding our MUP’s in their current state is a non starter for me (I’ve tried…way too sketchy). Until they get cleaned up, unsanctioned camping is banned/enforced and regular police and or security patrols take place they will not be used by many (including me) in our community. Sorry but just saying “use them more” is not a realistic solution.
I agree. “Use them more” is not the only solution, but it is an important component in addition to some of the things you mention.
I’m with you SD. “Nature abhors a vacuum”, right? In your yard where you don’t have lovely plants planted, weeds will absolutely move in. Few people go downtown? You end up with the Fentagon on 4/5th and Washington. Don’t commute/recreate on the trails? Campsites flourish. Not enough people jogging on the Esplanade? Assholes will feel emboldened to be assholes. Not abandoning spaces and places around town, acting like it’s someone else’s problem, that is not the way. Unfortunately that’s the mindset of many folks!
it would be helpful if men held other men accountable. if you see some shit going down, absolutely use your privilege to shut down this behavior.
absolutely!
Shut down physical assault? Of course, but that needs to be be true for any and every adult-ish human, not just “other men.” Otherwise, you’re bathing in the same quagmire stipulated by car-only folks when they suggest “you other bike riders” should hold riders accountable for what they do in traffic.
That is, _no one has_ any kind of special obligation to endanger themselves based on similar transportation device, similar chromosome mix, similar ethnicity or other such coincidence. To imply otherwise is bigotry.
yeah no, as a women, I’m not going to volunteer myself as one of those “more people need to be out” until this the situation gets better.
I agree. People shouldn’t do what makes them feel uncomfortable and you shouldn’t volunteer yourself for something that feels dangerous. My comment wasn’t directed at people who feel vulnerable.
Instead, I was thinking of someone like myself who could run around my neighborhood or could just as easily choose to run or bike on the waterfront or spring water. I enjoy seeing other people out, and I think many of us agree that the more people out using the trails the safer it will feel for everyone.
Nope. This section of Springwater was one of the last I felt relatively safe but now that is gone too. Such a shame but I won’t be a guinea pig.
There are still a bunch of friendly open group runs that you could join and a lot of people out on weekend mornings, if you don’t feel safe running when there are fewer people.
Oh I feel safe running alone plenty of places but sadly no where on the Springwater now. There was a time when I would run it from Sellwood to Gresham and back without a care beyond normal precautions.
