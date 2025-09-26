Policymakers Ride Photo Gallery

Rolling along the Sandy River outside Troutdale. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

To create a world-class regional bicycle network, you need to get everyone on the same page to push for projects, plans, and the funding to make it all happen. That’s difficult to do in conference rooms and Zoom meetings. But put folks on bicycles on a beautiful day and magic things materialize. That’s the idea behind the Policymakers Ride, a tradition in our area that technically began in 2005, but really found its footing in 2006.

This year’s edition of the ride was a survey of east Multnomah County. We rode 20 miles from Level Beer at NE 148th and Marine Drive, along the Sandy River to Troutdale, and then back via the Columbia Slough and a spate of sidewalks and bikeways back to our starting point.

I’ll have a more thorough recap and a video on Monday; but for now, have a look at the photos to get a sense of what we experienced. It was definitely a mixed bag: from terribly narrow bike lanes and white-knuckle sections of Marine Drive, to blissful paths next to natural areas. Highlights for me were pedaling for the first time on the (relatively) new Cha’k Cha’k Trail along the Columbia River — and being among the first cyclists to roll on the not-yet-open new bike path and park along the Sandy River in Troutdale.

Here are the rest of my photos:

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

SundayRider
SundayRider
11 minutes ago

Nice! Looking forward to more!

