Increased patrols in response to scofflaws who drive in parks

The City of Portland and other government partners in the metro area are losing control of some of their most beloved and important public spaces because some drivers refuse to obey laws and lax design and enforcement makes it very easy to do so. And so far there doesn’t seem to be a strong plan to stop it from happening.
Last week we shared the disturbing trend of people parking on the grass in Sellwood Park and the scary story of a man who was injured in a hit-and-run while enjoying the calm of Creston Park. That story came just a few days after we shared information about someone who drove on the bike path adjacent to I-5 across the Columbia River and narrowly hit a bicycle rider. And a bit before that was the story of a man who drove several miles on the popular Springwater Corridor path, hit a bicycle rider, and was only stopped by a metal bollard.
On Friday, a reader shared a photo of a car being driven on the I-205 path between SE Powell and Division (above).(Note the I-205 path is owned and managed by Oregon Department of Transportation). Then over the weekend someone shared video of a person driving a minivan on the Springwater. “Watched the guys remove the bollard at SEE 111th and drive right on towards Foster,” the person shared in a message to BikePortland. “Looks like the lock on that bollard needs replaced.”
After all this, many readers are rightfully disturbed by this erosion of norms and how it makes people question what should always remain safe spaces.
Last Wednesday, I asked the Portland Parks & Recreation public information officer about the incidents in Creston and Sellwood parks: Does Parks have a plan to address dangerous driving in these situations? Do Parks have something to share with the community around safety and expectations going forward?
Here’s the response from Parks:
Thank you for asking about these instances of people driving vehicles into parks. Portland Parks & Recreation Park Rangers are visiting Creston Park every night and have been in coordination with Portland Police Bureau about the Creston Park and Sellwood Riverfront Park instances.
To further assist your readers:
Portland Park Rangers work collaboratively with partners in other City bureaus, they offer services and visitor assistance. Their work includes informing visitors about park rules regarding park hours, City code related to erecting structures, and so on. They will offer social services to anyone in need who wants them.
If you need to report an immediate problem in a park, please contact our Park Ranger Dispatch at 503-823-1637 or email RangerCallCenter@portlandoregon.gov.
- If a crime, an injury, or an emergency / dangerous situation is taking place, call 911.
PDX 311 improves access to local government within Multnomah County by providing a single point of contact – in person, online or over the phone to find information, report issues, or request services.
- Report a Campsite: https://www.portland.gov/homelessnessimpactreduction/report-campsite
- Maintenance concerns, defective equipment and issues around daily cleaning and care can be made via ParkScan or About ParkScan | ParkScan Portland (parkscanpdx.org)
Rangers are not law enforcement officers, rather they serve as public safety ambassadors and provide a positive public safety presence in Portland parks and park facilities. It is indeed peak season for our staff, and we strive to respond to all concerns we’re alerted to.
This isn’t a very inspiring response to such a serious problem. But it’s a start.
Save this contact info and make sure you report everything you see. Part of making Parks act with more urgency will be data that shows the problem is frequent enough to warrant their attention.
Seems like hardening infrastructure is the more important thing. Enforcement is critical, but you can’t expect cops or rangers to be there 24/7 if there aren’t substantial barriers to vehicle access.
The fact that social services outreach is even mentioned in the context of trying to prevent people from illegally and dangerously operating motor vehicles in designated car free public spaces tells me that this is not going to be seriously addressed in a way that could make a difference.
Enforcement isn’t a viable strategy in the absence of proactive policing in a city where calling 911 gets the you put on hold.
You are correct. Peak Portland on display in that statement.
Several years ago when the Springwater started getting overrun by encampments, I had suggested on this forum and in a letter to the city that PPB should run daytime motorcycle patrols along Springwater, 205 Trail, and Eastside Esplanade. Knowing that the police could roll through at any moment would have dissuaded the camps and the criminal activities taking place in them. The city replied with a boilerplate “Thanks” followed by carefully crafted gobbledygook about equity and social services and the police potentially ruining whatever vibe the houseless had going. WTF? On this forum, it was met with crickets or some militant reaction that motorcycles were worse than drug dealing, violence, bike chop shops, and sanitation issues because…they burn fossil fuels!
Well, here we are. Parks are now parking lots and our MUPs are shortcuts for bold or impaired motorists because no consequences for such behaviors are feared. Rangers are toothless tourism ambassadors and the cops will not be dispatched for fear of hurting feelings. What happened to “The City That Works”? What happened to civic leadership that valued the law-abiding taxpayers and merchants that fuel the local economy? Why should the 98% of good, decent citizens be denied the parks and trails that they pay for because the city refuses to do anything about scofflaws and criminals?
Comment of the year!
I agree but JM will never pick it b/c BP is a negativity-free zone, apparently.
Hi Fred,
Why do you some other commenters insist on living in a fantasyland and continue to convince yourselves of lies about BP? It’s really weird to me. This isn’t a “negativity-free zone”. I have no problem sharing negative things on here. But I reserve the right to use my discretion and I always try to make sure that nothing platformed here hurts people or puts people in danger. It’s very difficult to balance highlighting serious issues while also making sure that some other critic doesn’t come in and blame me for a cop hurting a homeless person. It’s easy to comment and throw lobs in my direction, but just remember, as publisher of this site, I have to make sure I can defend everything that’s posted here (to some degree).
Also, folks might not recall but in 2019 I posted photos and comments from readers under a post with the headline, “I-205 path conditions are unacceptable” and I’ve done a lot to raise awareness of conditions out there. I lost paid subscribers because of that post — people who felt it was too unfair to people living outside who have nowhere else to go. So I’m weighing a lot of shit with all these decisions and I just want you to know that your little snide comments and critiques about me/BP say a lot more about you than they do about me.
Thanks.
I recall lots of Comments of the Week, including my own, that were negative about one thing or another.
So are lots of comments, and lots of articles. Look at the long strings of commenters arguing/debating with one another. Look at the list of headlines. As recent or far back as you go, there are lots that were negative (assuming that’s similar to “critical”) about one thing or another.
These guys are resourceful and they have a lot of free time. They removed and stole an entire metal pedestrian walkway at the nature park near my office, It was 10ft long and way back in the woods, bolted to a concrete base. We can only harden so much when we live in a world that includes $1 fentanyl and Harbor Freight battery angle grinders.
Im not saying we need the rangers to be the swat team but if they are in charge of looking over the parks then I would hope they would have some policing powers. Most cities I have lived in park rangers are legit cops with guns and ticketing and arrests powers
In my lived experience Portland Park Rangers are essentially useless….basically a version of Portland Street Response for the parks. This is the stuff they prioritize:
I challenge everyone to try to get help or assistance from the Park Rangers and report back. I have tried on several occasions and have been sorely disappointed. For me, they don’t answer the phone, don’t reply to voicemails, don’t reply to emails and have provided zero response to dangerous situations and livability concerns in our parks. To me it seems like a failed police alternative that is not serving our community.
I took the lead pic. Called 911. No plates, meager car description and we were moving in opposite directions and I was unwilling to wait for an officer, so no idea if a response was even given. But I refuse to just shrug at the behavior. Its a bike path. I belong. That doesn’t. Angering as hell. Won’t stop me from using the MUP but I get how its not helping others get out there and want to use it either. It’s like mad max for some parts.
IN fact, it is worse than that. Their jobs are very secure within the City- Union protected- to the extent that they prevent the City form outsourcing any additional security. Metro outsources their security and they manage to keep Smith/Bybee fairly clean and free from campers. City of Portland relies on the their fixed numbers of Rangers to cover all the Parks City-wide and, well, take a look at the Springwater Corridor, the Greeley bike path, many of our beaches, the bluffs below Overlook park, and on and on.
Well that’s a positive spin Jonathan. Parks didn’t even really mention the driving on park property or trails. If you want to see a very troubling video of our MUP’s look at this. It’s so sad we allow this. (Jonathan I know you won’t want to publish this but I think it’s important for people to see what is happening)
https://www.instagram.com/stories/pdx.real/3417885158613684303/
Hi Mary S,
You must be new here. Welcome.
I shared the response. I said it wasn’t a great response. I know the condition of our MUPs, I don’t need to watch more hate-baiting videos from PDX Real. Also, we don’t “allow” these things to happen, we don’t have the will and/or the resources/capacity to prevent them and deal with them. Big difference.
Unfortunately, that is the response of any bureau in the city, Jonathan.
The violence near Dawson Park and the Williams bikeway is a perfect example of a city government of paper tigers. When we said “defund the police” we forgot to give any teeth to alternatives for what’s increasingly a paramilitary force. It can take MONTHS of back and forth, but every time I try to solve a problem it always comes down to that bureau putting the job on PPB. Bug or a feature, depending on who you ask…
yeah I’m really shaking my head about Dawson Park. That is a great illustration of terrible leadership in this city that doesn’t know how to balance the need for order and safety with their equity goals and their inability/unwillingness to do the work around racism and racial justice.
I’m the first person who feels like we should be careful how we enforce laws around Dawson Park given the context of that neighborhood and the history there — but letting it get to the state it is now isn’t good at all. We need people in leadership at the city and the PPB, and city-funded programs who can effectively build relationships in and around that park so things get better. But no, the PPB/city reaction is to be nearly 100% hands-off and let things get to a point where there’s a crisis and then react to it like they care. I call bullshit on that. If PPB/city of Portland cared they would have stepped up and done something about Dawson long before this happened. It was inevitable! So frustrating.
In the case of Dawson Park, the need for order and safety is perfectly aligned with equity goals and the fight against racism.
Ask the folks in the community around the park what it most needs, and I’ll bet you a mad stack of Benjamins that the most popular answer will be “more cops”.
The people who talk about “racial justice” and “equity goals” would never leave their safe neighborhoods and venture into that park.
Can you provide an example of how midday shootings are prevented by selectively enforcing laws in a specific geography due to the abstract history of the neighborhood ostensibly caused by people who are all now dead?
Also of interest, is what a government program would look like that would be attractive to community members whose current interest in their community is so great, they’re shooting other community members in broad daylight by a preschool?
Lastly, PPB’s involvement previously was evidently too heavy handed (due to the opaque “context of the neighborhood”?), then they haven’t been heavy handed enough, what is the appropriate amount of involvement that satisfies the activist class?
Jonathan,
Other than this being from a source that you disagree agree with politically how is this a “hate-baiting video”? To me it’s simply documenting the shameful conditions that we have (and unfortunately enable) on the streets and paths of Portland.
I have different feelings about PDX Real than you do. What they do is complicated, but similar to someone like Andy Ngo, they always have a shred of plausible deniability they will try to fall back on and act like “we’re not doing anything bad, just telling the truth.” And to some extent they’re right! But you have to step back and look at the context and take a broader look at their mission and project. I believe PDX Real primarily shows those videos not just to document conditions, but to capitalize on and build a platform (and then sell that platform and use it for political influence) based on voyeurism into other peoples’ suffering. The primary goal is not to help people, but to blame liberals for the conditions and fool well-meaning people into thinking solutions are simple and that it’s always a binary of us vs. them. That’s where the hate comes in for me. I believe their work is motivated more by hate of their political rivals, then their love of Portland. And that’s their right and they do an absolutely amazing job at it (which I actually respect in some ways as a fellow independent, community-based journalist!), but I strongly disagree with their methods.
I don’t have time or energy to fully explain why I’m extremely skeptical of PDX Real, but that is part of it.
What the city needs is a Portland Parks Security Stakeholder Advisory Committee (PP-SSAC) and a Portland Parks Security Technical Advisory Committee (PP-STAC). each should be made up 15 voting members – one each appointed by each new city councilor, the mayor, the city auditor, and the city administrator. All stakeholders must be volunteers while technical members must be paid agency staff (including from social service providers, nonprofits, trucking associations, business groups, and public agencies of all levels.) Each should meet monthly, staffed by various city agencies. Naturally there should be a fact-finding travel budget, to understand how other cities deal with these issues, in familiar easily-accessible local cities like Seattle, Spokane, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Vancouver BC, NYC, Eugene, Aspen, Davis CA, and so on.
Like the BAC and PAC, each committee will have no sunset period – they will exist in perpetuity in recognition that these issues have been around at least since Roman times – certainly since the first homeless European and American sailors wandered into the Portland area before Lewis & Clark started working on local development projects and a future city code, usurping the local native Amerindian land use development process from at least 7,000 BC.
Each committee can explore who the parks are for, who they are designed to serve (natives versus invaders versus A.I. robots), which privileged group(s) get(s) priority, including by transport mode (foot-only versus horse versus llama versus ebike versus organic biodegradable autonomous vehicles), camping and squatter rights, and so on.
I ran into a car on the Greeley trail on my ride home yesterday. I reported the missing bollard, the homeless camp and the vehicles parked along the path.
I’ve made comments along this line before and I think it’s apt to repeat it here. The lack of care from those responsible for enforcing laws that keep cyclists safe is how you get vigilante justice, not that I am condoning such a thing. How long until cyclists start taking weapons with them on the Springwater to defend against this danger? Will car drivers think twice about taking their chances cutting through the I-5 path or Springwater when they just read a story about a driver being shot by a cyclist on the path? Will they just do it anyways but bring their own weapons (besides their car) to fight their way through and escalate the danger even further?
I don’t want this kind of escalation to happen but once people feel that the law no longer protects them they are far more likely to take justice into their own hands, and at that point we are no longer in control of how that “justice” is delivered.
I could already hear the comments about how “passive aggressive Portlanders would never” but it only takes one or two fed up people to create a situation like this and we’re way past the boiling point on this issue. Once it gets started I think it would be very difficult to stop.
Really telling that Parks wants to be sure we can report a campsite in response to Jonathan’s query about dangerous and illegal drivers. Campsites do not run people over. Please, Portland leaders, stop assuming visible poverty is the problem when it is entitled people in cars that are endangering our lives.
In many cases, people are driving on paths to access campsites. It’s not like it’s people trying to beat the morning commute by taking a shortcut.
The Venn diagram I envision finds that there is significant overlap between these two groups