Increased patrols in response to scofflaws who drive in parks

Imagine being the person who finally convinced your family or friends to join you on a bike ride. “It’s safe, we’ll be on a bike path the whole way,” you promise. Then this happens. Reader photo from Friday, July 19th on I-205 path between SE Powell and Division.

The City of Portland and other government partners in the metro area are losing control of some of their most beloved and important public spaces because some drivers refuse to obey laws and lax design and enforcement makes it very easy to do so. And so far there doesn’t seem to be a strong plan to stop it from happening.

Last week we shared the disturbing trend of people parking on the grass in Sellwood Park and the scary story of a man who was injured in a hit-and-run while enjoying the calm of Creston Park. That story came just a few days after we shared information about someone who drove on the bike path adjacent to I-5 across the Columbia River and narrowly hit a bicycle rider. And a bit before that was the story of a man who drove several miles on the popular Springwater Corridor path, hit a bicycle rider, and was only stopped by a metal bollard.

Minivan driver on Springwater Corridor near SE 111th on July 11th.

On Friday, a reader shared a photo of a car being driven on the I-205 path between SE Powell and Division (above).(Note the I-205 path is owned and managed by Oregon Department of Transportation). Then over the weekend someone shared video of a person driving a minivan on the Springwater. “Watched the guys remove the bollard at SEE 111th and drive right on towards Foster,” the person shared in a message to BikePortland. “Looks like the lock on that bollard needs replaced.”

After all this, many readers are rightfully disturbed by this erosion of norms and how it makes people question what should always remain safe spaces.

Last Wednesday, I asked the Portland Parks & Recreation public information officer about the incidents in Creston and Sellwood parks: Does Parks have a plan to address dangerous driving in these situations? Do Parks have something to share with the community around safety and expectations going forward?

Here’s the response from Parks:

Thank you for asking about these instances of people driving vehicles into parks. Portland Parks & Recreation Park Rangers are visiting Creston Park every night and have been in coordination with Portland Police Bureau about the Creston Park and Sellwood Riverfront Park instances. To further assist your readers: Portland Park Rangers work collaboratively with partners in other City bureaus, they offer services and visitor assistance. Their work includes informing visitors about park rules regarding park hours, City code related to erecting structures, and so on. They will offer social services to anyone in need who wants them.

If you need to report an immediate problem in a park, please contact our Park Ranger Dispatch at 503-823-1637 or email RangerCallCenter@portlandoregon.gov.

. PDX 311 improves access to local government within Multnomah County by providing a single point of contact – in person, online or over the phone to find information, report issues, or request services. Phone : at 3-1-1 within Multnomah County or (503) 823-4000 Email: 311@portlandoregon.gov

improves access to local government within Multnomah County by providing a single point of contact – in person, online or over the phone to find information, report issues, or request services. : at 3-1-1 within Multnomah County or (503) 823-4000 Report a Campsite: https://www.portland.gov/homelessnessimpactreduction/report-campsite

https://www.portland.gov/homelessnessimpactreduction/report-campsite Maintenance concerns, defective equipment and issues around daily cleaning and care can be made via ParkScan or About ParkScan | ParkScan Portland (parkscanpdx.org) Rangers are not law enforcement officers, rather they serve as public safety ambassadors and provide a positive public safety presence in Portland parks and park facilities. It is indeed peak season for our staff, and we strive to respond to all concerns we’re alerted to.

This isn’t a very inspiring response to such a serious problem. But it’s a start.

Save this contact info and make sure you report everything you see. Part of making Parks act with more urgency will be data that shows the problem is frequent enough to warrant their attention.