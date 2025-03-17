Iconic shop Fat Tire Farm announces closure after 40 years

Portlanders are reacting with shock and sadness at the news that Fat Tire Farm, a local bike shop that opened its doors 40 years ago, has decided to call it quits. The shop made the announcement to their customers via email Saturday and comments are pouring into a post on their Instagram account yesterday.
“After 40 (!!!) years in business, we’ve decided it’s time to call it a wrap, and end on a high note. And let’s be honest, this guy needs a break!!” reads the announcement, referring to store owner Park Chambers. “It’s been an amazing run, and we’re going out holding our heads high. Thanks for being a part of our community here at the Fat Tire Farm! We’ll see you out on the trail!”
Chambers, 55, bought Fat Tire Farm from its former owners in 1997. He opened Hood River Bicycles in 2014, and has since changed the name to Fat Tire Farm Hood River. I haven’t heard if the Hood River location is also closing, however its website and Instagram make no mention of the closure or “retirement sale.” Chambers opened 21st Avenue Bicycles in 2007 and then closed that business in 2018. He also owns suspension service business Traction Works, which used to be a separate store but is now housed in Fat Tire Farm’s Portland location. It’s unclear if he plans to move that business to Hood River or shut it down as well. (I’ve reached out to Chambers and will update this post if/when I hear back.)
Fat Tire Farm is a beloved shop and community space. It’s not just the shop’s longevity that has endeared it to so many, but it’s reputation for high quality service and selection. The shop has always been closely tied to off-road cycling due to its laser focus on selling mountain bikes (no drop bars to be found!) and its location on NW Thurman Road, just a short climb from Forest Park.
Fans of the shop are flooding an Instagram post about the closure with memories and well wishes. “I love this shop with all my heart. You guys have opened the door of the mountain bike industry to me and with my first shop job,” wrote one fan. “I really appreciate all the time you’ve shared with me on the trails, just a really special group of humans! I will miss coming in to talk trail plans, look at beautiful bikes and shoot the shit,” shared another.
There’s a big sale planned to clear out remaining inventory. Beginning tomorrow (3/18), get 20% off all 2025 bikes, 30-50% off accessories and up to 50% off previous model year bikes.
This news comes just a few weeks after West End Bikes announced their closure. The loss of Fat Tire Farm means the only year-round bike shop in all of downtown Portland is the Trek Bicycle Portland Slabtown location.
UPDATE, 3/17 at 5:30 pm: Shop owner Park Chambers says he’s looking for a buyer. So if you know someone who wants into an established bike business, get in touch! “The cycling community has been amazing to me and the staff over the years, and I’m going to miss so much about it,” Chambers shared with BikePortland today, “I’m hoping to pass the business on to someone who appreciates the community as much as I do; the outpouring of support has been incredible.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
shook up to hear this news. Thanks to Park for his many years of running a great shop, best wishes for whatever’s next!
Oh man – big blow to the mtb community. So sorry to hear this.
Best wishes to Park. I got my first mountain bike at FTF in ’97.
This seems to be a trend across the outdoor specialty retail. So many of the founders of original paddlesports, ski/mountain sports, and bike shops are choosing to retire, rather than sell their businesses. It’s sad, because so many of the customs, traditions, etiquette, and safety education is getting lost.
A huge bummer. I bought my first ever mtn bike there right after I turned 30 and was getting tired of waiting around for my boyfriend to call and make time to hang out. On Valentines Day I bought myself a mountain bike and never looked back. Now I ride all the time, have raced outside the country, and try to bring every mtb-bike curious people into the fold. Buying that first bike there (where staff could not have been friendlier!) changed my life.