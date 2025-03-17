Iconic shop Fat Tire Farm announces closure after 40 years

The shop was a fixture on NW Thurman Road at the base of Forest Park. (Photo: Fat Tire Farm)

Portlanders are reacting with shock and sadness at the news that Fat Tire Farm, a local bike shop that opened its doors 40 years ago, has decided to call it quits. The shop made the announcement to their customers via email Saturday and comments are pouring into a post on their Instagram account yesterday.

“After 40 (!!!) years in business, we’ve decided it’s time to call it a wrap, and end on a high note. And let’s be honest, this guy needs a break!!” reads the announcement, referring to store owner Park Chambers. “It’s been an amazing run, and we’re going out holding our heads high. Thanks for being a part of our community here at the Fat Tire Farm! We’ll see you out on the trail!”

Chambers, 55, bought Fat Tire Farm from its former owners in 1997. He opened Hood River Bicycles in 2014, and has since changed the name to Fat Tire Farm Hood River. I haven’t heard if the Hood River location is also closing, however its website and Instagram make no mention of the closure or “retirement sale.” Chambers opened 21st Avenue Bicycles in 2007 and then closed that business in 2018. He also owns suspension service business Traction Works, which used to be a separate store but is now housed in Fat Tire Farm’s Portland location. It’s unclear if he plans to move that business to Hood River or shut it down as well. (I’ve reached out to Chambers and will update this post if/when I hear back.)

Inside Fat Tire Farm during an event in May 2023. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Fat Tire Farm is a beloved shop and community space. It’s not just the shop’s longevity that has endeared it to so many, but it’s reputation for high quality service and selection. The shop has always been closely tied to off-road cycling due to its laser focus on selling mountain bikes (no drop bars to be found!) and its location on NW Thurman Road, just a short climb from Forest Park.

Fans of the shop are flooding an Instagram post about the closure with memories and well wishes. “I love this shop with all my heart. You guys have opened the door of the mountain bike industry to me and with my first shop job,” wrote one fan. “I really appreciate all the time you’ve shared with me on the trails, just a really special group of humans! I will miss coming in to talk trail plans, look at beautiful bikes and shoot the shit,” shared another.

There’s a big sale planned to clear out remaining inventory. Beginning tomorrow (3/18), get 20% off all 2025 bikes, 30-50% off accessories and up to 50% off previous model year bikes.

This news comes just a few weeks after West End Bikes announced their closure. The loss of Fat Tire Farm means the only year-round bike shop in all of downtown Portland is the Trek Bicycle Portland Slabtown location.

UPDATE, 3/17 at 5:30 pm: Shop owner Park Chambers says he’s looking for a buyer. So if you know someone who wants into an established bike business, get in touch! “The cycling community has been amazing to me and the staff over the years, and I’m going to miss so much about it,” Chambers shared with BikePortland today, “I’m hoping to pass the business on to someone who appreciates the community as much as I do; the outpouring of support has been incredible.”