MADE bike show returns to Portland in August

Zidell Yards was bustling at the 2023 MADE show. (Photo: Echos Communications)

The MADE 2024 bike show will return to Portland next month. Organizers announced Monday that tickets are now available for the event that will take place once again at the Zidell Yards venue in South Waterfront on August 23rd through 25th.

Last year MADE brought around 200 exhibitors to the cavernous, 100,000-square foot former shipbuilding warehouse and in so doing set a new standard for handmade bike shows and cemented Portland’s status as a cycling epicenter. The show’s organizers, bike industry public relations and marketing firm Echos Communications, is fresh off a show in Melbourne, Australia in June.

Th exhibitor list for MADE 2024 includes over 50 framebuilders and Echos already saying it will be, “the world’s largest gathering of builders and the public.” Among the builders coming this year are Portland-area favorites HotSalad Bicycles, Ira Ryan Cycles, and Sage Titanium.

“For 2024 we’ve expanded the floorplan and have ample space for new builders and brands to join the community,” said MADE Co-found and Show Director Billy Sinkford. “We have new brand partnerships and activations with BikeFlights, Campagnolo, Chris King, ENVE, Shimano and Yakima, builders coming in from all across the world, and a full schedule of events.”

If you love bicycles and appreciate the craft of building them from raw materials into beautilitarian machines, you should consider attending this show. It’s a unique celebration of the art of framebuilding and a gathering of artisans and admirers where everyone is welcome.

Event details:

  • Dates: August 23 – 25, 2024 
  • Location: Zidell Yards, Portland, Ore.
  • 200+ builders and supporting brands
  • Evening activations supported by Chris King, Shimano, and Yakima
  • Iconic covered venue with indoor and outdoor expo space
  • Elevator Coffee provided by Shimano
  • Cold treats provided by ENVE
  • Sparkling water provided by Campagnolo
  • Beer garden supported by Block 15 Brewing
  • Multiple food and beverage options on-site, with many more in walking distance of the venue
  • Single- and multi-day tickets available
  • On-site parking available with ticket purchase
  • On-site bike parking 
  • Public transit: Zidell Yards is a half-block away from a bike-specific bridge and directly on the waterfront bike path. Multiple train and bus options are less than a block away

Check out the event website for more info and tickets.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Pockets
Pockets
7 hours ago

Stoked for year two! Attendees new this year, I suggest bringing some cash for goodies, maybe a small bag and carry a water bottle, despite being out of the sun it still gets a bit warm on the show floor, and iirc there will be more outdoor spaces as well.

Colton
Colton
6 hours ago

Curious if they’re going to fix the beer garden this year so its not just a square with one tent on the blacktop away from everything. Would be rad to be able to have a beer while walking around and checking things out

Matt
Matt
5 hours ago

Doesn’t it seem a little strange that a bike event in the South Waterfront in Portland that’s billed as “the world’s largest gathering of builders and the public” sells car parking?

With the on-site bike parking and multiple close transit options outlined in the story, should the organizers be in the business of coordinating ticketing for car parking?

Sure, folks can drive if they need to, but it feels odd to prioritize it with space and sales.

MontyP
MontyP
1 hour ago
Reply to  Matt

At least they’re charging $10 in advance, $15 day of for parking, so that’s as good a method as any of discouraging driving.

water4all
water4all
5 hours ago

They need to have easy access water & refills stations. Last year was hot af without water stations

KC
KC
3 hours ago

Pumped, best bike event I’ve ever seen, wish I would have gone back for a second day to spend more time.

Bike Friday
Bike Friday
3 hours ago

We are so stoked for another great MADE Show! Can’t wait to showcase our latest developments happening down in Eugene!

Surly Ogre
joe bicycles
2 hours ago

here’s the layout for 2024
https://made.bike/exhibitor-list/

