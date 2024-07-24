MADE bike show returns to Portland in August

Zidell Yards was bustling at the 2023 MADE show. (Photo: Echos Communications)

The MADE 2024 bike show will return to Portland next month. Organizers announced Monday that tickets are now available for the event that will take place once again at the Zidell Yards venue in South Waterfront on August 23rd through 25th.

Last year MADE brought around 200 exhibitors to the cavernous, 100,000-square foot former shipbuilding warehouse and in so doing set a new standard for handmade bike shows and cemented Portland’s status as a cycling epicenter. The show’s organizers, bike industry public relations and marketing firm Echos Communications, is fresh off a show in Melbourne, Australia in June.

Th exhibitor list for MADE 2024 includes over 50 framebuilders and Echos already saying it will be, “the world’s largest gathering of builders and the public.” Among the builders coming this year are Portland-area favorites HotSalad Bicycles, Ira Ryan Cycles, and Sage Titanium.

“For 2024 we’ve expanded the floorplan and have ample space for new builders and brands to join the community,” said MADE Co-found and Show Director Billy Sinkford. “We have new brand partnerships and activations with BikeFlights, Campagnolo, Chris King, ENVE, Shimano and Yakima, builders coming in from all across the world, and a full schedule of events.”

If you love bicycles and appreciate the craft of building them from raw materials into beautilitarian machines, you should consider attending this show. It’s a unique celebration of the art of framebuilding and a gathering of artisans and admirers where everyone is welcome.

Event details:

Dates: August 23 – 25, 2024

August 23 – 25, 2024 Location: Zidell Yards, Portland, Ore.

Zidell Yards, Portland, Ore. 200+ builders and supporting brands

Evening activations supported by Chris King, Shimano, and Yakima

Iconic covered venue with indoor and outdoor expo space

Elevator Coffee provided by Shimano

Cold treats provided by ENVE

Sparkling water provided by Campagnolo

Beer garden supported by Block 15 Brewing

Multiple food and beverage options on-site, with many more in walking distance of the venue

Single- and multi-day tickets available

On-site parking available with ticket purchase

On-site bike parking

Public transit: Zidell Yards is a half-block away from a bike-specific bridge and directly on the waterfront bike path. Multiple train and bus options are less than a block away

Check out the event website for more info and tickets.