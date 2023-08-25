MADE Bike Show sneak peek

(Photos by James Buckroyd for BikePortland)

— Words and photos by James Buckroyd.

The highly anticipated MADE Bike Show opened for a sneak peek Thursday night (the show opens today and runs through Sunday). Industry insiders and media were treated to a remarkable lineup of over 200 exhibitors from around the world. The towering ceilings and exposed beams of Zidell Yards, a former shipbuilding factory on the Willamette River waterfront, was a fitting complement to the framebuilders and the products of their craft.

I was lucky enough to get inside to snap photos and browse booths. Here are a few stops you’ll want to make when you get to the show:

In the realm of bicycles, Eugene-based builder Rob English (English Cycles) has built a re-enactment of the Pace MTB RC-100. The original bike, dating back to the mid 1980s, was a square-tubed aluminum marvel that made quite a splash in the world of mountain biking at the time. Now, Rob is back at it with the EC-100, which utilizes chromoly square section steel (externally butted) and restored genuine Pace spec parts. I’m hoping Rob will share his ride report on this unique design of bike.

New ways of applying technology are always of interest to me and smart guys from Albatross Bikes, Will and Collin, have invented something very special. Their Apogee model is what I can only describe as a modular lower suspension that can easily be incorporated into custom frames, allowing framebuilders to concentrate on the frame while providing highly engineered technology to enable full suspension.

If you’re in the mood for pizzaz, high-stepping finishes and slick design, check out No. 22 Bikes. The attention to contrast, color and polish will blow your mind.

On a more pragmatic note, e-bikes are heavy; it’s a fact of life. That’s why Ryan and Mateus at Remco Tools have invented a very simple, capable, and affordable motorized bike lift for working on your bike. It can lift up to 100 lbs and has user preset heights (great for bike shops, hint hint). One of the nice design features is that their components are designed to work with other brands’ floor stands and clamps, meaning you don’t have to start all over again. The added bonus is the aesthetic is super clean and would fit right in with your sleek workshop.

Last but not least, make sure you stop by the Ira Ryan Cycles booth. Hot off the press is a bike design that looks to be a lot of fun. Ira’s new ToPo is suited for a variety of use cases, but it oozes fun and gives you even more excuses to ride your bike! This purpose-built hardtail is light, agile, and playful.

MADE runs through Sunday. Tickets are $20 and ages 13 and under are free. Free, secure bike valet parking provided by Go By Bike. See exhibitor list, get tickets, and learn more about the show at MADE.bike.

— James Buckroyd, @jbucky1 on IG