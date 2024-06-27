Report recommends protected bike lanes for Sandy Blvd

A team of Portland State University urban planning graduate students has completed a report on the future of Sandy Boulevard. Their plan seeks to rescue the diagonal arterial from its notorious reputation and turn it into a destination.
Their recommendation: swap two existing on-street parking lanes for bike lanes and get rid of two general travel lanes to make room for two bike-only travel lanes that are physically protected from other road users.
Despite its 60-foot wide profile, Sandy Blvd currently has no dedicated space for bicycling. It has long been eyed for a bikeway due to its diagonal alignment that could provide convenient, efficient access to many destinations and other facilities in the bike network in a fraction of the time it takes riders to navigate around it.
With a full repaving project scheduled by the Portland Bureau of Transportation in 2026, nonprofit bike advocacy organization BikeLoud PDX worked with Strategic Minds Consulting Group, made up of five PSU Masters of Urban Planning (MURP) graduates who took on the project as part of their MURP workshop. The group has worked since January to research the stretch of the road between 14th and 28th. They held open houses, hosted interviews and surveys. They also came to events like Bike Happy Hour to present the project and collect feedback.
Strategic Minds released their existing conditions report back in May. Their final report calls for two 10-foot wide bike lanes — wide enough for a seven-foot lane and a three-foot buffer zone. Here’s more from the report:
“This alternative allows existing parking lanes to be maintained on both sides of the street, providing a further barrier of protection between the bike lane and moving vehicle traffic. Cyclists would be unprotected by parking at intersections, driveways, and areas where the roadway narrows to the extent that parking cannot be accommodated, mostly due to left turn lanes, bus stops, and pedestrian crossing curb extensions. In these areas, the bike lane would be separated from vehicle traffic with a 3’ physical barrier. Currently, pedestrians crossing Sandy must cross four lanes of moving vehicle traffic. This alternative would shorten the crossing distance to two lanes of moving traffic, increasing safety and comfort for pedestrians.”
The project team shared several justifications for their recommendation. Fewer lanes for car users will effectively narrow the driving space and lead to slower speeds overall, thus making it safer for everyone. Removal of two driving lanes will also make crossing Sandy much easier and safer. Their recommendation also aligns with Portland’s adopted Vision Zero goal, which specifically calls for a “safe systems” approach that includes road diets.
Strategic Minds also found broad public support for this change. “Engaged community members also put a strong emphasis on wanting Sandy Boulevard to be a pleasant place to spend time,” the report reads. “Rather than just a freeway bypass.” And from a business and economic development perspective, when Sandy Blvd is a quieter, safer place with capacity for more people (not just more cars), folks will be more likely to spend time on the street. And in economic terms, that means businesses could see more customers and larger receipts.
The project team says PBOT should consider a temporary demonstration project to test out this new configuration before the street is repaved. PBOT should be open to the idea since the agency once sought a grant to do a similar report of their own back in 2020.
In their detailed recommendation, the project team also shared how they’d approach a bus priority lane and shared ideas for how to transform several intersections along Sandy Blvd with traffic calming methods to make it safer and more human-scale.
While the project team reported latent bicycling demand and general popularity for changes like this, they also found some residents and business owners who are concerned about how it would impact parking. “The perceived shortage of parking, as well as the potential removal of existing spaces were frequently mentioned,” reads the report. “Community members expressed concerns that new apartment complexes without parking facilities would worsen the neighborhood’s parking situation.”
— Read the Future Sandy Final Report here.
In contrast to most of the inner eastside arterials, NE Sandy is designated as a Major City Bikeway in the Transportation System Plan. That was a decision that was made during the 2035 Comprehensive Plan process, after a lot of discussion at then then-Planning & Sustainability Commission, in order to force a conversation about how to accommodate bicycles on Sandy.
This decision about how to move forward will be an interesting test of how PBOT will interact with the new form of government. In the past, decisions like this would be made by the Commissioner-in-Charge, with little to no input from the public. When talking to PBOT staff about they’re not implementing projects clearly called for in the own plans, they’ll bluntly say that they don’t have support from their Commissioner-in-Charge.
With the new form of government, there’s an opportunity for PBOT to publish a report, and bring it to council as an agenda item. Right now we have no idea who will be on the new council, but it’s certainly possible (likely?) that it will skew more bike friendly than recent Commissioners have been.
I think this would be awesome. However, PBOT would surely raise concerns that bike lanes could cause 15 seconds of delay to the 12 bus line, or impede the possible future expansion of streetcars. Therefore, we can’t have bike lanes on Sandy.
Commenters on this site will surely argue that there are tangential neighborhood greenways less than a mile away from parts of Sandy. Therefore, you’d be crazy to want to bike on Sandy. Any sane cyclist, they’ll argue, would opt for multiple miles of out of direction travel instead of riding on a bike lane that directly accesses destinations.
This would impact the 12, 19, and 20 buses, and it would be a lot more than 15 seconds. This is all meaningless without traffic estimates.
Those three buses are only combined on Sandy Blvd for a mere two blocks, from 14th to 16th Ave. Then there are two buses from 16th to 22nd/Glisan. Then there is only one bus running every 15 minutes. So maybe there could be shared bus/bike lanes for the western part, and just bike lanes for the eastern part. I’m sure there is a way to balance these things.
I’m sure people will be tempted to compare this to Hawthorne, and it seems you are implying that there. But it’s extremely different:
–The 12 bus has less ridership and lower frequency than Line 14, and doesn’t serve as many high-equity areas
–The delay issue for the Line 14 on Hawthorne was entirely around the Chavez intersection, whereas Sandy Blvd in this stretch doesn’t have any cross street intersections anywhere near as busy as Chavez
–Sandy Blvd is a diagonal street with no parallel routes, whereas Hawthorne Blvd is an east-west street with parallel neighborhood greenways on both sides of it
–Hawthorne runs into Mt Tabor and so it was never going to be a popular longer-distance bike commuter route, whereas Sandy Blvd could someday be a longer-distance bike commuter route because it just keeps going and going.
–Sandy is a Major City Bikeway in the city’s transportation plan and the regional transportation plan, whereas Hawthorne was not identified as a Major bikeway in either of those plans.
–Hawthorne is a more traditional main street that relies more on on-street parking and loading than Sandy Blvd, and also has narrower sidewalks than Sandy, so the parking next to the curb sort of acts as a buffer for pedestrians.
–I think there’s a lot more community and advocate support for bike lanes on Sandy, and have been for a long time, versus Hawthorne which was more divided.
–This effort has the benefit of being championed by BikeLoud and other organizations already, and supported by this PSU project, whereas the whole advocacy effort around Hawthorne was largely the work of a “lone wolf” activist Zach Katz, who alienated both bike advocates and businesses, totally misrepresented businesses’ support for the idea (he would get an employee to sign on and then say the “business” supported it), and really sabotaged his own cause by not working in a collaborative way with existing advocate and community groups.
They could have easily installed bike lanes on Hawthorne and put in a mixed bus/bike lane at Cesar Chavez (like what there is today), thereby avoiding any bus delays. You can’t pin Hawthorne on Katz. PBOT was looking for excuses to not put in a bike lane from the get go.
1.) Hawthorne is ped and transit priority street, not a major bikeway.
2.) Portland’s transit mode share is currently growing faster relative to total mode share than any other mode. (Relative to total mode share cycling’s growth is stagnant.)
3.) Transit mode share is more than double that of cycling.
4.) Transit riders also deserve access to shopping areas and do not deserve to have their major and heavily routes diverted to toxic and unsafe arterial highways.
5.) Transit serves many for whom cycling is not a good option and disproportionately serves communities of concern.
Fixed it for you:
There’s no reason there couldn’t be buses and bikes on Hawthorne. There’s room for bike lanes if you take out center medians and turn lanes. The only way you’re getting continuous bus lanes (I.e. Rose lanes) is by eliminating ALL of the parking. I would love to see that. But that seems like a more difficult lift.
How much does car traffic impact bus travel times?
A LOT!!
Generally you can put in 2-lane road diets if the ADT (average daily traffic) counts are under 9,000, which is the case for most of Sandy, but it gets over 12,000 around I-84.
https://pdx.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7ce8d1f5053141f1bc0f5bd7905351e6
I’ll take a hypotenuse over the opposite + adjacent sides of a right triangle, all things being equal!
I wonder if the bus issue might be pretty easy to mitigate. Since there is parking and physical protection, there would be plenty of room for a bus stop as well as one of those raised loading platform thingies like on Hawthorn by Ladds. I know, groan, they’re not perfect but they’re like one speed bump. I’ll take it. It should add zero (0) seconds to the bus travel time.
(I read your comment as talking about hypothetical people, and I’m rebutting the hypothetical arguments)
Side note though, on the occasions I’ve been on Sandy, I’ve seen a lot of restaurants and shops that I was interested in checking out, yet I never do by bike because I’m on some side road behind them. I don’t even remember they’re there.
Do any of the resident tea leaf readers want to comment on the likelihood of something like this getting adopted? I would obviously love this…. but these are just the recommendations of an academic project. Seems to me (as Home alludes) the city could easily find excuses to disregard the work and do whatever they would do absent this report. Are public comments useful to make it more difficult for the city to ignore this kind of work?
I would rate the probability of getting some sort of bike facility on Sandy as being “likely” the next time the street is overhauled. The city is generally moving towards reducing lanes on facilities, and Sandy, being diagonal, makes a great bike route for a lot of trips.
It’s actually not awful today, at least off-peak, but I understand why people might avoid it.
Oh gosh – when I see a bike lane trapped between the curb and a lane of parked cares, I panic. When I lived in Seattle, the city built several of these and I had many close calls of getting doored, not to mention pedestrians standing in the bike lane because they perceive it as an extension of the sidewalk. As a rider, I’m much more likely to ride in the traffic lane than ride in a bike lane that is walled in by parked cars.
I’d be curious if there is data on the safety of this kind of format compared to other layouts.
PBOT seemingly so far has been pretty good about having a buffer between parked cars and bike lanes. See Broadway and inner Hawthorne.
Especially on Sandy Blvd, with the many awkward, angled intersections. The right hook/left hook risk is going to be significantly higher.
The parking protected bike lane on Broadway works well, with the exception of the stretch in front of the heathman hotel (due to out of town people at the valet stand) and schnitzel concert hall (when there are major evening events). I too fear getting doored or run into by people exiting cars. But they seem to work okay from my perspective.
When done correctly PBLs are vastly safer than standard lanes or none. This is the gold standard in most countries in the EU, Canada and a few others. The caveat is “done safely.” A lot of DOTs in the US cut corners, literally. The most important part is daylighting intersections and designing for a 90 degree turn for cars. Unfortunately, both are rarely done in the US.
Amen — being trapped in an invisible location with no room for evasion is not a great place to be riding a bike.
Hard disagree. If I get doored in a traditional bike lane, I get sent flying into traffic. The risk of getting doored there is much higher, because – for the time being anyway – 100% of cars have drivers. There’s also the risk of people pulling into and out of parking spots, and Uber drivers putting on their flashers and double parking.
In contrast, parking-protected bike lanes make me feel a ton safer because not only is there now physical protection between my body and fast-moving cars, but the chance of getting doored goes way down given how few cars are carrying passengers. In the unlikely event that I do get doored, at least I’m going on the sidewalk or bike lane instead of into the grill of an SUV doing 15 over the speed limit. As others have mentioned, PBOT does a pretty good job of having a buffer between parked cars and the bike lane to mitigate the risk even further.
In regard to getting left/right hooked – usually there’s a clear zone around intersections to improve visibility, and someone who isn’t looking for a cyclist in a parking-protected bike lane isn’t looking for one in a traditional door-zone bike lane either. At least parking protected bike lanes tighten the turning radius and make cars slow down a bit. Look over your shoulder at every intersection; that’s the only way to really mitigate that risk.
When it comes to those pesky pedestrians standing in the bike lane, IDK, get a bell and pay attention? I see maybe 1 or 2 people a week standing in the bike lane and when I ring my bell they move 99% of the time. It’s just not that big of a deal.
I don’t think we need to the painted “rainbow road”. Painted surfaces especially on wet days don’t seem very safe anyway.
strongly strongly disagree. The current one that’s been on SE Ankeny has worked without any problems for a few years now.
As long as the PBOT technicians remember to mix the grit into the thermoplastic (remember the Williams avenue debacle?).
It’s worked without any problems for people who frequent bars on either side of a constricted lane and who mostly drive to this area. However, it’s not worked without any problems when I use the Ankeney bike route during peak evening hours and the “plaza” is crowded with tipsy car drivers.
Is this mostly an annoyance versus a big deal? Yes.
Do I find it annoying enough that I avoid this area by using Couch some of the time. Absolutely.
yeah you’re right there are some problems with it for sure. There is way too much car access possible and I wish PBOT would figure a way to make that better. But we were talking about paint slipperyness specifically here, and in that regard, it’s fine.
Are you telling me the Graphic design lead did that rendering of NE flanders?
MS Paint.
Damn it, Jim, I’m a doctor, not an artist!