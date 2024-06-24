Monday Roundup: Hawaiian win, e-bike emissions, and more

Welcome to the week.

Let’s start things off with a recap of the best stories our community came across in the past seven days…

Could it be?: It’s fun to go down the rabbit hole of whether or not an electric bike is actually better for the earth than a conventional bike. This writer thinks so and it’s based largely on food consumption and energy used. (Cycling Electric)

Transportation decarbonization: Youth plaintiffs in Hawaii scored a major win in a lawsuit against their state DOT, who they say isn’t doing enough to reduce carbon emissions that jeopardize their future existence. (The Guardian)

Engineering profession in the hot seat: Another week, another chance for “Killed by a Traffic Engineer” author Welsey Marshall to blow the whistle on why some traffic engineers implement designs that are inherently unsafe. (Scientific American)

Horrific crash caught on video: A man driving a Subaru was allegedly drunk when he plowed directly into a group of people riding bicycles. He was later arrested, but not before video of the incident went viral. (NBC DFW)

Bus enforcement: What if a bus could automatically cite drivers who block bus lanes? We don’t have to wonder anymore because a pilot with NYC’s MTA has begun. (Gothamist)

Car confiscation: Austria is joining other European countries who don’t mess around when it comes to extreme speeders: Authorities have the right to take someone’s car away if they break the speed limit by a large amount. (Bloomberg)

Cars a burden for Black families: “A stunning 76 percent of Black households in the U.S. that owned cars are spending more than 15 percent of their income on vehicle-related expenses every month.” (Streetsblog USA)

Off-road riding at the coast: A planned mountain biking area near Cape Lookout in Tillamook County on the Oregon Coast is sparking the classic debate over whether more MTB trails will be better or worse for the local landscapes and lifestyles. (OPB)

Business owners and bias: The fact that a study found no link between a bike lane in San Francisco and a slump in adjacent businesses just validates my ongoing belief that most business owners will jump at the chance to use “the bike lanes are bad” as a catch-all scapegoat for their grievances. (The San Francisco Standard)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.