Giddy-yap! BikePortland kicks off local horse and buggy movement

Posted by on April 1st, 2022 at 11:33 am

Foalsil fuels, not fossil fuels.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/HorsePortland)

Step off the bike pedals, folks. There’s a new mode of transportation in town.

We all love biking. But we’ve gotta admit…it can get a little tiring sometimes. There are days where I feel like just kicking my feet up and relaxing a bit.

So, we at BikePortland have developed the perfect solution: a horse and buggy sharing program. Just download an app, scan a QR code on the horse’s back and hop in! Biketown, Lime? Are you listening? This could be a pretty big money-making opportunity for you guys.

“We don’t have time for this,” a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson said when we asked them what they thought. “Please find something else to do.”

We’ll take that as a maybe ;).

Everyone knows how much people driving cars in Portland love getting “stuck behind” a bicyclist going 10 miles per hour on a neighborhood greenway. Well, how about a row of horses trotting along at four mph? I can think of no better way to get people out of their cars than making it impossible to drive without having to be at the whims of large mammals that have taken over the streets.

Foals before freeways.

There’s a lot of nostalgia for the Portland of yore nowadays. How far back do you want to go? We used to be a horse and buggy town. Hell, the Elk fountain that’s causing such a hullabaloo was originally meant as a place for horses to quench their thirst as they carted people around the city.

Well, forget simply reconstructing a historical monument: let’s take it all the way back to 1900! This would be the perfect chance to put up even MORE fountains. If we can get Portland to a 25% horse mode share by 2030, do you even know how many fountains we’d have an excuse to put up? We could have one on every corner. Every architect and sculptor south of the Columbia River would be swimming in cash.

In order to make horse and buggies accessible to all, I’ve heard tell Rep. Earl Blumenaeur is considering adding a horse rebate to his e-bike tax credit proposal.

There’s really only one main problem I can think of. But, hey, Portlanders love compost and gardening, right? Everybody could use some more, ahem, fertilizer.

We’ve never really considered how car culture makes horses feel obsolete. Ever since the days of Henry Ford’s assembly line, we’ve alienated the beautiful creatures and relegated them to mere racing animals. I can think of no better way to honor their worth and combat climate change at the same time.

Brandon
Guest
Brandon

I, for one, am outraged by this. These horses are out there like they own the road and yet, not one of them is paying taxes to pay for these roads! I saw one yesterday run straight through a stop sign, it’s like they’ve all got blinders on!

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
HiHo Silver
Guest
HiHo Silver

Yeah, those horses should really pony up!

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

Should I be paying for their expensive horse lanes with my hard earned tax dollars? NEIGH!

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
JaredO
Guest
JaredO

Hay! Gotta rein in these puns, or we’ll be saddled with a bunch of groans. This is such a filly post.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
FunFella13
Guest
FunFella13

Big Horse plays a strong role in reducing bike access in our local trails: they set the rules because they’ve got the money. I am already at danger of a stomping on fertile loam because “he’s just not used to bikes”. To subject bicyclists to such a danger in the city is one step too far.

Not to mention the double standard set by horse owners on the matter of picking up after animal waste. Why must dog owners pick up after their dogs but horse owners are free to leave horse dung in the middle of the trail? If you think auto exhaust is an olfactory nuisance, just you wait until Big Horse has taken hold of our streets.

Just Neighing.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Not a joke: a horse joined the Friday Night Ride a few years ago. Surely someone will come in to comment about this soon.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

Wish I’d seen that!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Was it the same dude in the photos in the story? It was so cool when he came to Mini Bike Winter and just rode around with us like it was NBD.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 seconds ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Will e-horses be allowed on the roads too?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

And what about adaptive horses, not everyone can get their foot in a stirrup.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I once knew a woman in the forests of Minnesota who raced dog sleds in the winter. For summertime practice she used a specially modified old Volkswagen Beetle (minus the engine and most of the parts) hooked to her dog sled team on back roads.

Does this ride allow for dog teams or oxen?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Josh Mahar
Guest
Josh Mahar

SOunds great, I mean, Springwater Corridor already has the infrastructure for them with some of the crossing signal buttons

https://goo.gl/maps/BfUCSsnDr2CDonaJ8

(At least that’s my working assumption of why there are these ridiculously high crossing buttons. Anyone know the history there?)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

The Springwater Trail is already being used by horses. You can see evidence of this pretty much any day of the week behind Powell Butte. And sometimes near Boring. Just try not to ride through the “evidence”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Back in 1894, environmentalists of the time were raising the alarm that, if something wasn’t done, cities would be buried in nine feet of horse manure in fifty years time. This is actually true.

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofBritain/Great-Horse-Manure-Crisis-of-1894/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EP
Guest
EP

With all the pickup trucks in town, I figured there were ranches and horse corrals all over, but so far I haven’t seen a single one?!

Not sure who the rider was, but there was a horse on the WNBR a few years back. Yeeha!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

Brilliant!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
