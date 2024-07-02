Off-road trail group sees bike skills area, dirt trail in future of University Park

University Park in north Portland.

The Northwest Trail Alliance (NWTA) is urging its members to tell Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) to build off-road cycling opportunities in a neighborhood park.

The City of Portland plans to spend $3.6 million on two parks projects in north Portland, including University Park — which was recommended for cycling facilities in the Off-Road Cycling Master Plan. PP&R has opened an online survey asking Portlanders what type of parks features they’d like the city to invest in. But they’ve left out cycling as an option, so NWTA is telling members to use the “Other” section to make their desires known.

If this has you feeling deja-vu, that’s because PP&R launched a similar process for Rose City Park back in May. In that case, advocates cried foul when PP&R left off-road cycling out of their plans. NWTA wants to make sure plans for University Park don’t repeat that oversight.

Details from Off Road Cycling Master Plan (PP&R, 2018/2023)

“As a result of the NWTA community actively engaging in the Rose City Golf Course survey, bikes are now an active part of the planning process – but we still need to emphasize the community desire for bike trails,” reads an action alert from NWTA sent out today.

NWTA wants members to remind PP&R that the Off-Road Cycling Master Plan recommended a bicycle skills park at this location and/or a family-friendly trail around the perimeter of the park. The adopted plan says University Park would be appropriate for a 5,000 – 10,000 sq. ft. bike park with, “areas for family recreation and skill building.” And a trail could be used for cycling, walking and running. The plan states PP&R should add, “Off-road cycling skill features (like rocks, logs, or skinny bridges) along the sides.”

With the New Columbia neighborhood, Charles Jordan Community Center, schools, and the existing Community Cycling Center Bike Hub nearby, this would be an place for new bike facilities in the park.

Take the survey here.