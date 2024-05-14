Checking in on Bike Happy Hour

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1
Scenes from our anniversary celebration on 4/17: Dan Kaufman on the Boom Bike, me trying a lowrider from PDX Vintage Bikes, and Free Fries at Four fans on the patio. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just a quick check-in about Bike Happy Hour. In case you’ve missed a few weeks, we are now back on the Gorges Beer Co patio after a long, dark, and cold winter across the street in the plaza in front of Ankeny Tap & Table.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved gathering in the plaza under dim lights, huddled together with bike-minded friends old and new. And I’m so grateful for all you regulars who sustained BHH through winter — and through our entire first year. You showed up rain-or-shine and we’re all stronger together because of it.

Speaking of our first year, when I left town suddenly after our First Anniversary Celebration on April 17th, I never said a proper “thank you.”

So thanks everyone for coming out and helping us celebrate. We filled the block with bikes and had a grand time. The Boom Bike made a grand entrance and hosted open mic. Our prize raffle was awesome thanks to support from our friends at Vvolt, Chronic Carry, Double Darn, Portland Design Works, Gorges Beer Co., Nomad Patches, Dumonde Tech USA, Flat Tire Creations, and North St. Bags.

A bit of the patio crowd last week.

This week should be more great patio weather and I’m looking forward to seeing all of you. We’ll have Free Fries at Four (please contribute to the Fry Fund to keep this tradition going) and open mic at 5:00.

Next week, May 22nd will be our annual Bike T-Shirt night, so start thinking about which special tee you want to wear and share. And the following week, May 29th, we’ll be joined by PBOT’s annual bike count program manager Sean Doyle. He’ll tell us all about the counts and will encourage you to sign up to be a volunteer.

Remember, we meet every Wednesday from 3-6:00 pm on the Gorges Beer Co. patio on carfree Ankeny Rainbow Road (at SE 27th). Be sure to tip your servers well, meet someone new, and don’t forget your name cards!

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vans
Vans
7 minutes ago

Great work, times and sponsors!

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Checking in on Bike Happy Hour

Sandy Blvd primed for a future bikeway, report says

Get to know Hood River County advocacy superstar Megan Ramey

From nightmares and grief, comes support and resolve: Community gathers to remember Joe Brausen

Featured Story

Truck driver Paul Thompson wants you to know he’s sorry for role in deadly crash