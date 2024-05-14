Checking in on Bike Happy Hour

Scenes from our anniversary celebration on 4/17: Dan Kaufman on the Boom Bike, me trying a lowrider from PDX Vintage Bikes, and Free Fries at Four fans on the patio. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just a quick check-in about Bike Happy Hour. In case you’ve missed a few weeks, we are now back on the Gorges Beer Co patio after a long, dark, and cold winter across the street in the plaza in front of Ankeny Tap & Table.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved gathering in the plaza under dim lights, huddled together with bike-minded friends old and new. And I’m so grateful for all you regulars who sustained BHH through winter — and through our entire first year. You showed up rain-or-shine and we’re all stronger together because of it.

Speaking of our first year, when I left town suddenly after our First Anniversary Celebration on April 17th, I never said a proper “thank you.”

So thanks everyone for coming out and helping us celebrate. We filled the block with bikes and had a grand time. The Boom Bike made a grand entrance and hosted open mic. Our prize raffle was awesome thanks to support from our friends at Vvolt, Chronic Carry, Double Darn, Portland Design Works, Gorges Beer Co., Nomad Patches, Dumonde Tech USA, Flat Tire Creations, and North St. Bags.

A bit of the patio crowd last week.

This week should be more great patio weather and I’m looking forward to seeing all of you. We’ll have Free Fries at Four (please contribute to the Fry Fund to keep this tradition going) and open mic at 5:00.

Next week, May 22nd will be our annual Bike T-Shirt night, so start thinking about which special tee you want to wear and share. And the following week, May 29th, we’ll be joined by PBOT’s annual bike count program manager Sean Doyle. He’ll tell us all about the counts and will encourage you to sign up to be a volunteer.

Remember, we meet every Wednesday from 3-6:00 pm on the Gorges Beer Co. patio on carfree Ankeny Rainbow Road (at SE 27th). Be sure to tip your servers well, meet someone new, and don’t forget your name cards!