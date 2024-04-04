Weekend Event Guide: Paris Roubaix, guerrilla gardening, Strong Towns, and more

Might not be tank top weather, but still fun to be had! (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hope you’ve got time to ride this weekend. Have some extra fun for me because I’m out of town until Tuesday (not a work trip).

Scroll down for some excellent ride options…

Friday, April 5th

Woodstock & Creston Park Crawl Bike Bus – 1:00 pm at Creston School, 2:00 pm at Woodstock (SE)

Join parents and kids of these two elementary schools for a tour of parks that will help build confidence of young riders, connect the community, and spread the good word about the bike bus. More info here.

Some Sorta Social Ride – 5:30 pm at Something Cycles (E)

Shop ride with some fun-loving folks who like old-school MTBs, but all bikes are welcome! Route will include unpaved Leif Erikson Road in Forest Park. More info here.

Saturday, April 6th

Intermediate Women’s Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

The wonderful Sorella Forte Cycling Team will lead a special “Double Volcano” ride of about 24 miles and 1,400 feet of climbing. No-drop with a 14-16 mph pace. More info here.

Saturday Social – 10:00 am at Lents Park (SE)

Portland Bicycling Club ride leader Bud Rice will guide you on a 20-30 route that explores many neighborhoods. More info here.

PhysEd Games Ride – 10:30 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Do you miss gym class? OK, don’t answer that. This ride will bring back just the good memories with fun new games adults like to play. More info here.

Strong Towns PDX Hangout – 11:30 am at Cafe Yumm! PSU (SW)

Local chapter of urbanist group Strong Towns will get together to socialize and trade ideas and insights. Come hang out with fellow lovers of great cities and transportation advocates. More info here.

Nomad Cycles Rummage Sale – 12:00 to 4:00 pm at the shop (NE)

Find great deals on hard-to-find parts. Keep in mind that Nomad is an e-bike specialty store, so make sure to leave time to meet the staff and see what they offer. More info here.

Sunday, April 7th

Roubaix Day Ride – 9:30 am at Trek Bicycles Slabtown (NW)

Paris-Roubaix is a beloved spring classic race and what better way to enjoy it than with a group ride over local cobbles? Join staff and friends of the new Slabtown location of the Trek Bicycle Store on an 18-mile route at a casual pace with a group hangout afterwards. More info here.

Sunday in Helles, a Paris Roubaix Ride & Viewing Party – 10:30 ride, 1:00 viewing at Gigantic Taproom (SE)

Local bike club the CX Pistols will host a spirited pre-ride to get you hungry and happy before a viewing of the Paris-Roubaix race (a.k.a. “Sunday in Hell”). Expect a “spirited” loop on the ride geared for experienced riders. Or just come straight to the taproom for the party and cheer on your favorite pro. More info here.

Guerrilla Gardening Seed Dispersal – 12:45 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Imagine biking around and tossing native seeds onto the ground and learning about the history and legacy of guerrilla gardening. Bring a spice shaker to help with dispersal. Some seeds provided, but bring your own if you’ve got ’em. More info here.

Roving Ride – 4:30 pm at Columbia Park (N)

This new ride series from NakedHeartsPDX will help you get familiar with destinations far beyond the central core. Expect a slow, social pace where everyone is welcome. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.