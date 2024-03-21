Weekend Event Guide: Worst Day Ride, Tracklocat, bike swap, and more

You never know what you’ll see at the Worst Day of the Year ride. (Jonathan Maus – BikePortland)

This week’s Event Guide is sponsored by the Worst Day of the Year Ride, one of Portland’s iconic group rides that is sure to brighten your mood with all types of creative and zany costumes and silly folks inside them. Register and learn more here.

Saturday, March 23rd

Volcano Ride 2 – 6:45 pm at Irving Park (NE)

This ride will get to the center of your heart, where the magma flows inside of you. Led by NakedHearts:PDX will lead this “meditative” ride. More info here.

Dead Freeways Ride – 10:00 am at Wallace Park (NW)

Join local historian and Zinester’s Guide to Portland author, Shawn Granton for his annual exploration and discussion of freeway fights of yore. You’ll ride to locations where freeways were prevented and where they were ripped out. More info here. – Cancelled.

Spring Bike Swap – 11:00 am at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

It’s baaack! Grab goodies from local bike tinkerers, makers, and artisans as you gear up for spring and summer riding season. More info here.

Tracklocat 3 – 1:30 at Ladds Circle (SE)

An alleycat race that’s an inclusive mix of cyclocross, singlespeed, fixed-gear track bikes, and whatever else shows up. Expect six checkpoints an bring $5-10 to contribute to the winner’s pot. More info here.

Ride Westside Spring Kickoff – 2:00 pm at Beaverton Central MAX Station (West Side)

Get to know the best bike routes through central Beaverton with a merry band of bike advocates and bike-curious Beavertonians. Loop begins and ends at the awesome BG’s Food Cartel pod for food and conversation. More info here.

Sunday, March 24th

***Worst Day of the Year Ride – 9:00 am at Lucky Lab (SE)***

The quintessential Portland costumed bike ride that’s been an institution for many years. Entry fees benefit Community Cycling Center. More info here.

Guerilla Gardening Seed Dispersal – 12:45 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Help boost Portland’s bloom by spreading native seeds all around southeast. Bring a spice shaker or something else to scatter your seeds. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com if it’s easier.