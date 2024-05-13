Monday Roundup: bike parking 2.0, labial swelling, a local constructeur, and more

Happy Monday friends. Hope you had a good weekend.
Here are the best stories and other items we came across in the past seven days…
How to do carfree streets: This week’s must read is all about how Canadian cities are realizing carfree zones are a huge win. I like how this piece shares how successful they can be, and how to get around potential pitfalls. (CBC)
Letter from Sweden: It doesn’t have to be like this. Portland could elevate itself into one of the greatest cities in the world if we took steps toward charging car users more to enter our beautiful central city. Don’t believe me, learn about what happened when two Swedish cities took the leap. (Streetsblog NYC)
Future of northwest Portland: The planned streetcar line extension into the far reaches of industrial northwest Portland hold a lot of promise if we get the details right. (Portland Mercury)
Constructueur moderne: Portland’s Ira Ryan is back to building custom bicycles on his own after splitting off from Breadwinner Cycles, and this profile catches up to him in his backyard shop. (The Radavist)
‘Vagina girl’ and swollen labia: Far too many women who ride frequently suffer from swollen labia that often leads to permanent changes that force them to stop riding. Embarrassment and cycling’s suffering culture are just a few reasons why this problem has only just now emerged as a “silent epidemic”. (Bicycling)
Non-drivers in spotlight: Thanks to an excellent new book by Anna Zivarts, the idea that about one-third of Americans cannot drive cars is finally getting its due. (The War on Cars Podcast & Streetsblog USA)
Cell signals and safety: A coalition of major bike brands is coming together to push for “Connected Vehicle to Everything” or C-V2X technology so that one day car and bike users will have a direct line of communication — and maybe even stop running into each other so often. (Ars Technica)
Better bike parking: NYC’s DOT plans to launch a major bike parking initiative that will bring enclosed, secure stations to residential and urban locations in the coming years. It will be the largest attempt at next-gen municipal bike parking in the country and I’ll be watching very closely to see how it works. (Gothamist)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Cell signals and safety… Will this be the new “The bike rider wasn’t wearing a helmet”? Is there a future where motor vehicle operators will plead their victim’s lack of a cell phone as a defense?
How about putting a chip on every stop sign so that a smart car will alert if the driver’s trajectory continues past it?
A reasonably alert rider already knows if there’s a large motor vehicle nearby by tire noise alone. It’s even easier to identify a vehicle driven aggressively. Even most ebikes have enough of a noise signature to locate them by sound.
I’m not against improvements in technology but first we need to make it clear that the person controlling a car is responsible for everything that happens outside it, phone or no phone. If we’re going to link phones to stuff, let’s have the car identify whose phone is inside it and how fast it is moving through space. If that makes somebody uncomfortable they can leave their phone at home or maybe just drive chill.
Cell phone, or other active locating device.
Yep, if CV2X gets mainstream adoption it will absolutely become major ammunition for victim-blaming on dead cyclists. It would also be another cost impediment to taking up cycling. But wait, there’s more–it would facilitate, even encourage, yet more distracted driving. “I don’t need to watch the road; my car will do that for me”–we’re already seeing deaths from overreliance on automation technology.
Kill CV2X before it becomes mandatory.
A streetcar extension on NW 23rd? That thing is going to absolutely crawl, and the intersection at 23rd and Vaughn is going to be a major challenge.
Also, this looks incredibly hostile to cycling. The cyclist in the picture is just a few inches from the streetcar track.
Would be nice if they could build a separated cycle track so folks don’t crash in the tracks. I’m alright with the streetcar extension but really hate how the want to do it with battery streetcars. They need to just run overhead wires. Do it right the first time.
ikr? copper wires and a pentograph are far cheaper than big batteries, and they weigh less too.
Cambridge still has their overhead wires, but they’ve stopped using them. Maybe they’re not so “right” after all.
Just use a bus. I’m not sure what the streetcar adds besides noise, cost, and potentially deadly bicycle hazards. It certainly doesn’t add speed.
The link to bicycling article is wrong, plus it is behind a pay wall…
Sorry about that. Link is fine now.