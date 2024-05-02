Thanks for the support, BikePortland community!

I’m back in the The Shed after two weeks of an unexpected break. Before I dive head-first back into BikePortland, I wanted to share what happened and share a heartfelt thanks for your understanding and support while I was away.
Two weeks ago while celebrating the one-year anniversary of Bike Happy Hour, texts from my brother started to light up my phone: Dad had to be taken to the hospital. As it became clear how serious the situation was, I decided to drive down to Grants Pass (about four hours south on I-5) that same night. I expected to be gone for a few days. I was there two weeks — one in Grants Pass, and then one in Medford after he was moved to a larger hospital with better specialists. I spent about 12 hours a day in the hospital for the past two weeks trying to make dad as comfortable as possible.
And yesterday, we finally broke out! I dropped my dad at a rehab home in Grants Pass and finally got back home late last night. It has been a life-altering journey for both of us (and as anyone who’s been through this knows, the journey isn’t over).
While I dealt with this emergency and the days turned into weeks, I worried about keeping the BikePortland flame burning. It took a huge load off my shoulders to have Lisa Caballero step up with a few articles, and I’m very grateful for everyone who answered my call and shared a guest article. And the folks who sent in financial contributions to help offset meal and motel expenses — thank you so much! It was also wonderful to see photos of folks having fun at Bike Happy Hour these past two weeks. I can’t wait for next week to see all your beautiful faces again.
And now, back to your regularly scheduled programming…
As someone who has lost both his parents and now cares for my in-laws both in their 80’s on my property with one currently on hospice I admire and respect you for stepping up to care for your dad. It’s not a given nowadays and I do hope the best for both your dad and your family.
Very glad to hear that your father is stable, and has access to the health case he needs.
Looking forward to seeing you next week at Happy Hour.
Thanks Beth.
Jonathan, glad to see that your dad is doing better! I and many others in this community also appreciate how tirelessly you work to make Portland a better place and I was glad to see so many (great job, Lisa and others!) step in with some very informative and interesting content while you were away. Looking forward to seeing you next Wednesday at BHH.