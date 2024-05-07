60s greenway between Mt. Tabor and the Springwater will be built this fall

This section of SE 68th south of Ogden will get speed bumps and sharrows as part of the project.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is set to build the 60s Neighborhood Greenway. The bureau announced last week they’ll break ground on the project this fall and it should be ready for riding by next spring (if not sooner).

The project will establish a three-mile long bike-friendly street along SE 64th/65th/67th/68th between SE Division and the Springwater Corridor. The route connects to the carfree Springwater path at 77th, then heads to 69th where the north-south alignment begins. The greenway will cross SE Woodstock and SE Foster at 67th. At SE Powell Blvd (Hwy 26), the route is at the off-set crossing of SE 65th and then it ends at Mt. Tabor Park where it crossing SE Division along SE 64th.

Route map (Source: PBOT)

The new greenway’s northern terminus is the new, recently built carfree path that takes riders into Mt. Tabor Park. The important crossing at 64th won’t be built by PBOT as part of this project. In a special note on the project website, PBOT says the Division St. crossing will be constructed by TriMet “at a future date” as part of a separate project. (Note: Given that construction estimates are running so high right now, this crossing should be followed closely by advocates as TriMet weighs how to value-engineer their project.)

As per usual, PBOT says the project will include the typical greenway elements like: sharrow pavement markings, 33 speed bumps, removing parking at some intersections to improve visibility, and signage and striping updates at major crossings. PBOT says no traffic diverters (to keep drivers away) are planned because auto volumes are not high enough to trigger them.

Funding for this project comes from the Fixing Our Streets program that’s funded through a 10-cent tax on gas purchased in Portland. It’s one of six neighborhood greenway projects funded with a $4.5 million slice of that pie in the 2020-2024 program timeframe.

Learn more at the project website.