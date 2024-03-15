Weekend Event Guide: Goats, crows, beer, and a volcano

Where will the paths take you this weekend? (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Sun! You want it. We got it.

You also want fun things to do. We got those too…

Friday, March 15th

Climate Curious Happy Hour – 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Upright Brewing (N)

Talk about the big redevelopment of the Lloyd Center with folks in-the-know, with a focus on making sure it makes people and the planet healthier. Panel and Q&A hosted by EcoLloyd. More info here.

Saturday, March 16th

Beaverton Farmers Market Ride – 9:30 am at Tigard Public Library (West Side)

A family-friendly ride where I can guarantee a kiddo or two and a 7-mile route led by one of the best people you’ll ever meet. And it’s between a library and a farmers market. It simply doesn’t get better than this! More info here.

Gaza Sunbirds Solidarity Ride – 12:00 noon at Grant Park (NE)

Roll out at 1:00 but come early for crafts and hangs to show support for Palestinians struggling for survival. You’ll get plugged into local activist groups. More info here.

Last Day of the Beer Ride – 1:00 pm at Earthlab Libations (SE)

Beer lovers unite! This is a last call for “Tour de Brew” and Earthlab has invited Threshold Brewing and Upright Brewing as special guests. Fun ride with unique beers, brewery tour, followed by food from Taco Gang and bike movie. More info here.

Die Hard Romance Ride – 7:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (NE)

The 80s, the music, the masculinity! If you love 80s action movies, come out and have some fun with friendly folks. More info here.

Sunday, March 17th

The Goat Ride – 4:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

It’s a rite of spring to see early blossoms, murders of crows, and our furry friends with four stomachs. This ride is sure to put you in touch with Portland’s wild beauty in its many forms. More info here.

Volcano Loop – 10:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

What better way to spend St. Patrick’s day then with a ride up and over a volcano! Joint PBC experienced ride leaders for a roll to Mt. Tabor. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com if it’s easier.