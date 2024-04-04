County project will make changes to bikeways on Hawthorne Bridge

Two annoying sections of the very popular Hawthorne Bridge bikeway will get significant changes thanks to a project set to begin this spring.
At their meeting yesterday, Portland City Council passed an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Multnomah County, giving them a green light to break ground and complete a major bridge maintenance project. The County owns and operates the Hawthorne Bridge, and they plan to spend $9.5 million on a paving and repair project. The IGA passed Wednesday allows Portland to pay the County $220,00 to build two key bits of infrastructure that will have a big impact your bicycling experience over the bridge.
Currently as you ride westbound into downtown from the Hawthorne, bike riders transition from the sidewalk path onto the street-level bike lane just after the off-ramp to Waterfront Park. According to PBOT, the County will widen the westbound sidewalk all the way SW 1st Avenue, creating a shared pedestrian and bicycling space. PBOT plans and County concept drawings shared with BikePortland (see below) show a 12-foot path split evenly between a green-colored bikeway and a sidewalk.
The other change will be on the eastbound side on the viaduct. Currently, there’s a TriMet bus stop just after you pass over Water Avenue that requires the bus operator to drive over the bike lane to service the stop. According to PBOT, the County will build a new bus island at this location that will allow the bus operator to pick riders up without weaving across the bike lane. PBOT’s plan drawings show that the bike lane will be colored green and will go up onto the island, behind a bus waiting area. Bicycle users and bus riders will need to use caution and treat each other with respect to minimize the risk of collisions or dangerous passes.
The County expects to break ground on this project in spring and it should be completed before the end of summer. See PBOT’s plan drawings to get more details and stay tuned for updates.
This is great news, I was biking over the Hawthorne Bridge yesterday and thought that the bus stop on the bridge might be one of the worst in the city. Because of the presumably highway era bus curb cutout, a bus has to go more than 25 feet laterally to reach the stop, then go all the way back. I imagine bus operators really do not like doing that, especially with so much bike traffic.
Now if only there were something to make the McLoughlin/MLK ramp crossing less scary too…
I really wish they would consider putting rails on the paths that go across the bridge that would prevent someone from falling into the car travel lane.
They could also probably remove the outer car lanes as well, but for now, rails would be a huge improvement.
I couldn’t agree more!
Everytime I ride the bridge, I get this irrational fear that I’m going to fall off my bike and into the lane of traffic. I truly think that fear makes me a more wobbly rider because I’m nervous. More often then not, I avoid the Hawthorne Bridge for exactly this reason!
Same… I almost always go to the Tilikum for this reason, even if it’s out of my way and I acknowledge that my fear is somewhat irrational!
IMO not that irrational, if you fell down there you’d get pretty hurt and possibly crushed by a vehicle
As the weather starts to become drier and warmer, these paths get more and more crowded with people who are tourists and have the least experience walking and biking in Portland. With the increase in e-bikes and speed differential, I think the risks are going to be even greater this summer.
Besides, the Hawthorne bridge paths should be safe enough for inexperienced riders and children to cross because of the central location.
I ride across the bridge a few times a week, have been riding on it for decades, and it is still more stressful than it should be.
Rails were put in on the east side where the ramps to the waterfront are located because of the danger in those areas, but really, they should be extended for the entire length.
Exactly! The curb seems extra high, and cars come so close, with no room to swerve. I don’t even like walking my dog across, because I don’t like the idea of narrowing the path down for people riding. I can trip on any sidewalk downtown, and it doesn’t matter.
Is it really irrational if (based on these comments) SD really struck a chord with several people? Or, does it even matter? If people avoid riding (or maybe even can’t ride) across it because of an irrational reason, they’re still not riding across, for a reason that seems like it could be fixed.
I bet lots of people with kids avoid it for this exact reason. The Tilikum feels incredibly safer.
Are there more conflicts with a bus crossing the bike lane, or with having a bike lane pass through a stop where people are waiting or getting on/off the bus?
The consequences of someone making mistake in a bus v bike conflict are an order of magnitude larger than someone making a mistake in a bike v passenger conflict. People on bikes should and do slow down to yield to people getting on and off the bus.
This is great news! Any plans for more permanent treatment for the MLK slip lane?
That’s a shame the original plan was to have a raised cycle track, read widened sidewalk, all the way to 3rd where the McLoughlin off-ramp is now it looks like it stops at first or isn’t raised at all. Still an improvement.
While they’re at it can they add McLoughlin Blvd to the sign that currently only says Hawthorne Blvd indicating the correct lane to be in so drivers will stop driving down the bike lanes?