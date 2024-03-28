Weekend Event Guide: Kidical Mass, Arleta Triangle Square, trail building and more

What better way to mark Easter than with a Kidical Mass ride? (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The clouds should break just in time for the weekend, so make sure to take full advantage by checking out one of the fun rides below…

Saturday, March 30th

BIPOC Dig Day – 8:30 am at Rocky Point Central Trailhead (Scappoose)

Join Warpaint Mag in partnership with NW Trail Alliance on this exciting trail-building project that will result in the Portland area’s first POC (person of color) designed and built mountain bike trail. More info here.

Arleta Triangle Square Winter Work Party – 10:00 am in the Plaza (SE)

Roll out to SE 72nd and Woodstock to spruce up this awesome carfree neighborhod plaza so it’s ready for all the spring and summer fun. Organizers will supply gloves, tools, and warm drinks. You just need a smile and a willingness to help the neighborhood. More info here.

Memorial Ride for David Bentley – 1:00 pm at Waterfront Park – Japanese American Historical Plaza (SW)

Friends and safe streets activists will come together to remember David Bentley, the man who was killed last month in the bike lane on SE Belmont. There will be a ghost bike installation at the scene of the crash at the end of the ride. More info here.

Sunday, March 31st

Not So Boring Ride – 10:00 am at Tilikum Crossing Bridge (SE)

Get outta’ town via the Springwater Corridor and explore the cool town at the end of the path. Expect to pedal about 40 miles and spend five hours or so on this relatively slow-paced ride. More info here.

BIPOC Social Ride – 11:30 am at Skidmore Bluffs (NE)

Join Roo Albisurez (@warpaintmag), Nanette Beyale (@smirkingfoxx) and Alexis Vazquez (@soyalexisvaz) for a short and chill cruise that ends at Brujos Brewing in northwest. Note this is a BIPOC-only ride. More info here.

Kidical Mass Easter Ride – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

It’s back! A perfect opportunity to ride with the family in a large group while wearing bunny ears. More info here.

Ladds Key to Southeast – 3:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Join filmmaker Amit Zinman on a classic Portland route while shoots video for his Bike Stuff PDX YouTube channel. Amit is riding all of PBOT’s official classic Portland bike routes and making videos about each one. Come out and be part of this exciting project while exploring our bikeways! More info here.

