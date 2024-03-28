Remember: Be courteous when riding on SW Terwilliger sidewalk

Terwilliger Parkway is an iconic Portland bike route. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the winding road with interesting inclines is shrouded in lush greenery and offers memorable views of the Willamette River. For some it’s a route to and from southwest neighborhoods into downtown Portland, and for others it’s a perfect warm-up to challenging, hilltop destinations in the west hills like Council Crest Park.
The same attraction Terwilliger has for bike riders, it also has for walkers and runners. A sidewalk gives people a perfect way to experience the parkway on foot.
But a nonprofit that oversees the parkway, Friends of Terwilliger, says these two users have come into more conflict in recent years and with spring and summer approaching, they reached out to BikePortland in hopes of sending a message: “Please use the bike lanes that are clearly marked on the road if you are part of a group of cyclists.”
Friends of Terwiller board member Robin Vesey first contacted BikePortland last year when she began to hear reports of what she refers to as “organized groups of cyclists” using the pedestrian path and not yielding to people on foot. She says bike riders, especially those riding together in a group, should use the striped bike lanes on the roadway.
Here’s more from a prepared statement Vesey wants to share with the community:
“There has been a dramatic increase in the use of the sidewalks by bicyclists, going in both directions, even though there are dedicated bike lanes in both directions. Park users have noticed up to 15 riders, participating in a group ride, using the pedestrian path, not the bike lanes. Bikes have overtaken runners, walkers, and children from behind without notification and without slowing, endangering both the pedestrians and the cyclist…
Please use the bike lanes that are clearly marked on the road if you are part of a group of cyclists, young, or able-bodied. Keep the pedestrian path for walkers and runners and our senior community that frequents the Terwilliger Parkway pedestrian path.”
Vesey said a resident at Terwilliger Plaza, a nearby retirement home, is the person who alerting her to the “close encounters with cyclists speeding on the path.” I asked Vesey share that person’s concern: “I have had a close call from an electric-assist bike coming at speed up the parkway from behind me,” the person wrote. “Bikes are increasingly using the pedestrian path in both directions. It’s dangerous for runners, walkers and, especially, those trying to pick up litter on both sides of the path.”
The sidewalk path continues all along Terwilliger for about two miles to SW Capitol Highway, but the two locations of specific concern are where it begins just south of the Duniway Lilac Garden just past the SW Sam Jackson Park Rd intersection. Another trouble spot Vesey shared was an interaction someone had with a bicycle rider near the Chart House restaurant in September. “An organized group of 20 or so, with a leader, were coming uphill and not giving way to pedestrians. They were taking up the entire width of the path.”
I shared the Friends of Terwilliger concerns with southwest Portland cycling advocate Keith Liden (who you might recall from this BikePortland story last year). Liden said he’s one of the people who uses the sidewalk near the lilac garden because the bike lane in that section isn’t safe it, “discourages riding in the street.” It’s also uphill in the southbound direction, which creates a wide speed differential between car and bicycle users.
Other reasons bike riders use the sidewalk is because ivy and other vegetation often spills into the bike lane. In 2018 we shared an incident of road rage directed toward a cyclist that was likely caused by unsafe bike lane conditions.
Despite that, Liden says he hasn’t seen a lot of people biking on the sidewalk path. “Speaking for myself, I find it to be too lumpy and constrained,” he added.
But Liden also said a reminder about etiquette is needed. “Too often cyclists are guilty of coming up fast from behind, not politely announcing their presence, and whizzing by. And in some ways this has gotten worse with electric bikes. We all need to get along.”
If you ride on Terwilliger and choose to use the sidewalk instead of the bike lanes, please use caution, always assume there will be someone on the path, and pass respectfully.
I did a count this last week as I was running on that path. More than 60% of drivers drove fully in the bike lane as they were speeding through the curves on Terwilliger. When I bike down the hill, I’m easily going 25mph or over and I’m regularly close-passed by speeding drivers. The city really needs to address this problem BEFORE somebody is killed by a driver (as opposed to their usual half-assed solutions after a tragedy).
I notice this heavily on Bybee up to Woodstock, people cut off the corners all over to the point the lane paint is gone.
That said, people do tend to tidy up their corners when a cyclist is present, but that just feels like slowing way down once you see a cop.
True! – the bike lanes on Terwilliger are usually terrible in this section (covered in debris with encroaching vegetation etc).
I have to say that I find this sort of chiding by JM on BP to be really annoying. Cars do things that are 100X more dangerous than an occasional bike going too fast on a path, yet BP amplifies their concerns and validates them and we all look like assholes.
Arrogant people who don’t respect more vulnerable users ARE a$$holes whether they are in a car or on a bike. Be mindful of pedestrians and don’t menace them in their space. It’s not a hard concept. JM runs BIKEPortland not CARPortland so I imagine that is why he is reaching out to cyclists.
I don’t think JM is doing any chiding here. He’s reporting on what a local non-profit, who probably has the ear of people who make decisions, is saying about cyclist behavior on a major bike route.
Now that it’s pointless to shame people for running stop signs at the Ladd’s Addition traffic circle, JM has resorted to shaming the “interested but concerned” for not riding inches away from cage drivers who constantly cut into the bike lane on Terwilliger’s many curves.
No — because there are other people on the sidewalks, he’s asking riders to take extra care when they ride there. As sidewalk riders (perhaps including you) claim they already do.
Although I don’t ride on the sidewalk, I agree that the Terwilliger bike lanes in this area are pretty bad most of the time. They are worse now with construction. If I was taking a group of beginner riders on this route, I may be tempted to use the sidewalk.
Instead of fighting over crumbs, the friends of Terwilliger should come together with bike users and address the root cause of the problem; not enough safe space for people outside of cars.
100% agree! The conflict between bikes and peds is the direct result of very poor design and maintenance by PBOT and a lack of enforcement by PPB.
Is the problem with vehicles in the bike lane better auto facilities so that motorists can stay out of the bike lane without having to slow down and then bicyclists will stay off the sidewalk without having to slowing down?
Lets be clear, there is no perfect infrastructure that is going to prevent people from putting others at risk. Frankly blaming motorists for the fact that some cyclists are selfishly making the sidewalks dangerous and unpleasant for pedestrians is passing the buck. We need to invest in better bike facilities to get the largest benefit for all cyclists, not because we need to protect a group of pedestrians from a bunch of irresponsible cyclists.
Ross,
We already have better infrastructure for cars- Barbur. It might be easiest to just make Terwilliger one-way uphill for cars so there is enough space to have space for people biking and walking.
I agree that especially where different modes and different needs intersect we should all practice being as kind, courteous, and understanding as we can with each other.
I’m curious if there has been any meaningful updates regarding plans to repeal the Oregon law (ORS 814.420) which requires cyclists to use the bike lane that Shannon discussed back in August? Cursory googling has given me the articles published here, the law itself and the Safe Lane Coalition site
PBOT should remove that striping for the bike lanes on this road and add sharrows so drivers know what to expect. The bike lanes are woefully inadequate and all modes are experiencing conflict. This is not cyclist problem, this is a PBOT problem.
I think that forcing all cyclists into the same space is more of the root cause here. We all ride at varying pace, as such we should have access to ride in all three spaces as most appropriate for our use; MUP/Sidewalk, Shoulder/bike lane, and full lane. I also think each option should have the appropriate amount of hardening to allow some transfer between them, median or curb, bollards or wands, and sharrows respectively. Since anecdotes are a favorite, ability to move between the three flavors of infra allows me not avoid being in stuck in traffic if/when I get a flat or mechanical and so that I can climb slow but descend fast as the discrepancy between my fitness and skill allows.
As stated by others, the lane is often unavailable due to high speed traffic and/or obstructions, so further traffic calming will help, but so will legally opening the option to choose where we ride.
While I agree that you should be courteous when riding your bike (get a damn bell ya’ll!!), the real solution here is better bike infrastructure. As others have mentioned, drivers love to speed and drive in the bike lanes here. That “organized group of cyclists” was probably trying to avoid a mass casualty event!
Friends of Terwilliger needs to write the city to let them know how badly separated and protected cycling facilities are needed.
Given the grade and length of the hill, we probably also need to find a way to reduce the inherent conflict between those riding zippy motorized bicycles (essentially small low powered two-wheeled EVs) and those huffing away under their own steam.
I was passed going uphill recently while riding my ebike on Terwilliger. The person passing me was riding a non-electric bike.
That was probably me.
I agree that FoT should be contacting the city about improving the infrastructure rather than complaining to BP.
That said, I emailed PBOT and Chloe Eudaly (the commissioner in charge at the time) a few years ago when they were repaving that section of Terwilliger. I suggested that then would be a good time to create some separation, similar to what they had just recently done with N Willamette. For example, putting both sections of bike lanes on the East side of the road and adding bollards would do a lot to slow traffic and provide some protection at rather minimal cost (Terwilliger is listed as a high crash corridor by PBOT). Nobody at the city even bothered to reply to me to tell me to go frak myself.
Needless to say, my opinion of PBOT did not improve any. But perhaps FoT can throw around more weight than some random crackpot sending emails.
FWIW, I also agree strongly with you about everyone being courteous to each other. Slow down around others, be kind and give each other space. We’re all victims of the poor infrastructure so taking that frustration out on each other is counterproductive.
Having a two way “cycle track” on hills like this is not safe at all. Downhill cyclists can easily, and legally, get up to 25mph on the downhill. I really do not want to be riding uphill within inches of people doing over double my speed. And as a downhill cyclist I really would not like to be hemmed in between a curb or bollards (probable death at downhill speeds) and slow uphill traffic.
The issue I have with Terwilliger is riding uphill around right hand corners where in the past the paint has been warn away by drivers cutting corners. And at certain times of the year, encroachment by vegetation and leaves on the ground. I can see the value of a curb protected uphill section for these turns.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5028656,-122.6837558,3a,15y,149.48h,87.74t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sDS6Z7NHXW5Edx3lTN7z37Q!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
Downhill is relatively safe, with my only issues being people exiting their parked cars into the bike lane to access the Marquam trail on the west side of the road. It’s really important for my safety in these situations to have an escape into the travel lane, and not be locked into the bike lane as people step into it without looking. I’m not at all a fan of downhill bike lanes with curbs.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.4906952,-122.6865568,3a,61.5y,341.15h,77.09t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s-GWF4dGqfmZDfyvqfp2dEQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
Actually, the path crosses SW Capitol Hwy and continues through Himes Park until SW Chestnut. The sidewalk continues beyond Chestnut, but not the path.
And the bike lane ends three times in this stretch, besides being regularly obstructed by fallen branches and other debris which PBOT neglects to remove. Sad that this group turns to Bike Portland and wanting to shoo people off of the path (which was officially recommended over the disjoint bike lanes while the tram was down) instead of directing their energy towards the city to make better use of street space and stop causing this conflict with cars.
Ughhh…e-bikes!
In all honesty, e-bike riders need to be educated and/or licensed. Most of the time I see two wheeled riders doing something dumb, dangerous, or illegal, they are on an e-bike. Riding against traffic in bike lanes, unpredictably hopping between sidewalks, roads, and bike lanes, dangerous overtaking, shoaling at stop lights, cutting through pedestrian paths in parks at high speed – all pretty common issues with e-bike riders. Traditional cyclists seem far more aware of roadway laws and common-sense safety practices.
If education and licensing doesn’t work for car drivers, it won’t work for other vehicles. Bicycles need better infrastructure.
Science Proves Motorists Break Traffic Laws a LOT More Often Than Cyclists (bicycling.com)
There are rude people using every transportation mode, but it is specifically illegal to operate an e-bike on a sidewalk. Not that there’s any enforcement, but still…
are they allowed on the Better Naito bike lanes? I have encountered an “e-bike” rider on Naito who’s bike has not pedal and easily goes 35/40 mph. They fly past me and are significantly faster than the adjacent traffic. IMO, if your electric vehicle has not pedals, keep it in the road with the other motorized vehicles.
This sounds like drivers complaining about scofflaw cyclists running red lights. I bike the same on my ebike and non ebike, but I’m often faster (at least on the uphills) on my ebike. So many folks with ebikes are also “traditional cyclists,” and plenty of folks on all kinds of bikes break laws. This is confirmation bias.
A lot safer than someone doing similar stuff in a car or truck.
The problem with people cycling on sidewalks/paths not using a bell is not a problem unique to this location. Everywhere I’ve ridden I barely hear anybody else alerting pedestrians on the sidewalks/paths they’re sharing.
As dw said, get a bell, and also use it.
When I’m walking on a MUP the two cycling demographics that tend to close pass the most are weekend warriors and dingalings ringing their bells.
In my experience, the less annoying and less threatening way to pass a person walking is to pass SLOWLY with >4 feet of space. If this space is not available, the polite thing to do is to wait until it’s safe to pass (OMG! the person walking slowed me down!!!). If you are late and biking to your partnership-ceremony or something you should really SLOW-the-FUDGE down and let people walking know you are waiting to pass with a POLITE “on your left” or “passing”.
Great comment!! I remember the dingalings glaring at me and occasionally yelling “on the left” as they were parallel to me as they passed since I stayed on the MUP (on the edge of right hand side) and didn’t leap off the roadway at the sound of their bells and cede the entire path to them. The horror and outrage of having to go single file was writ loud on their faces.
On parts of the Springwater, this would mean no passing, just hovering behind in a way that makes everyone involved profoundly uncomfortable.
I use a bell on my commuter and my road bike. About 1/3 of the time, people respond well and move, about of the time I get scowls or shouted at, and about 1/3 of the time there is no response- usually these people are using headphones
As a regular user of Terwilliger, my biggest beef (aside from encroaching roadside vegetation) is the poor state of the bike lane paint, especially on the many curves on Terwilliger. Drivers tend to encroach on the bike lane at the inside curves and their tires scrub away the paint after a few months following pavement marking. This erasure of the bike lane at inside curves leaves cyclists at risk of being hit from behind by inattentive drivers at the now invisible bike lane, especially since the topography and vegetation makes seeing bikes ahead in these curves often impossible. I think one solution is to include tactile bike lane striping at the inside curves, to dissuade drivers from cutting the inside curves and scrubbing the paint in the first place. PBOT can you help solve this problem? I know you can. Thanks for listening and making Terwilliger safer for bikes!
Are the Friends of Terwilliger keeping the uphill bike lane clear of overgrown vegetation and swept of leaves?
If the entire parkway is constructed like this (raised curb dividing two areas of equal height), then it seems like a relatively easy fix to just move the divider to the other side of the bike lane.
I ride Terwilliger several times a week and always use the bike lane.
I’ve got a question about the stop sign at OHSU, specifically when riding in the bike lane on Terwilliger in the northbound direction. Since there is no cross traffic or anywhere to turn from/onto the right side, does the stop sign apply to bikes in the bike lane? Presumably a car leaving OHSU can still make a left onto Terwilliger heading north regardless of whether a bike in that bike lane is stopped or continues without stopping.
It seems a little weird to stop (even Idaho stop) there especially as you can really fly down this section of Terwilliger. And then I have to consider if I do slow or stop anyone behind me in the bike lane may not be fully expecting it, hand signal or no.
I guess I’ve always been curious about how to handle stop signs and red lights traveling in the bike lane of these T intersections where the only turn is on the left. (similar situation farther south on Terwilliger before it crosses I5, again heading northbound). There’s probably a more technical term for these things, my traffic design/infrastructure vocab is lacking!
I ask myself the same question when approaching the two intersections you mention. Honestly, what a cyclist should do is made more confusing by the bike lane’s white line going through the intersection unbroken. Following the paint, it looks like we should not stop.
I usually treat them with a cautious approach, prepared to sto- nevermind the coast is clear, just sail on through.
Similar situation EB on NE Lloyd at 9th. This is very often a red after starting from a new green at MLK/Lloyd and I don’t think I’ve ever stopped at it. There are clear sightlines, rarely any pedestrians, and no crosswalk at the first part of the intersection.
Oregon law instructs people riding bikes to treat stop signs as a yields. Considering that there is a trickle of bike traffic coming from Campus Dr, you should probably look for this traffic and yield your right of way if they are turning left.
Unfortunately red lights are not treated as yields under Oregon law but I still treat them as yields because I value safe cycling safety more than I value following the letter of Oregon traffic law.
Routinely running red lights is not safer than stopping for them. You may be able to construct a scenario where going is the safer thing, but your generalization seems entirely self-serving.
Just say you blow red lights because you don’t like to wait. I’d respect the honesty.
Yep, totally legal to treat the Stop as Yield, but I always slow down enough that if there is even a chance of someone using the crossings on foot I can stop (as required by law).
As for the main thesis of this article, perhaps a good rule to avoid conflicts with other users would be Don’t Be A Jerk. It seems most of life’s problems could be solved with this solution…
ORS 814.414 “Improper entry into intersection controlled by stop sign”
Basically, when you see a stop you have to slow “to a safe speed”. If there’s no observable conflict–and no expected conflict–then the “safe speed” is likely the speed you’re already traveling.
Text of law as it relates to biking:
(1) A person operating a bicycle who is approaching an intersection where traffic is controlled by a stop sign may, without violating ORS 811.265 (Driver failure to obey traffic control device), do any of the following without stopping if the person slows the bicycle to a safe speed:(a) Proceed through the intersection.
(b) Make a right or left turn into a two-way street.
(c) Make a right or left turn into a one-way street in the direction of traffic upon the one-way street.
I mean that is a pretty shitty bike lane. I’d actually hardly even consider it a bike lane. If a walker wouldn’t feel comfortable pushing their kid in a stroller up that bike lane then they shouldn’t expect others to use it when there is a safer alternative available. That’s isn’t to say that riders should be rude to walkers and runners but I think we can all share just fine.
I ride the bike lanes in both directions, but they are a trap for the unwary. In the northbound directions, the catchment basins are deep and could cause an accident. And the painted lane strip disappears just as you get to that basin, on a downhill section where one is going fairly fast.
It’s unfortunately been in that condition for over 20 years with no attempts to fix it (nor responses to complaints) from the PBOT. :/
The flagging crews encourage biking on the curb protected path through the construction zone near OHSU. As mentioned before, drivers use the painted bike lane to maintain excessive speeds through the curves. I see it every single day. It’s understandable that some people would not want to bike in the painted bike lane. I would like to know, is the curb protected path near OHSU a sidewalk or a multi-use path?
There are motorists who pay no attention to cyclists or pedestrians, since they own the road. There are cyclists who pay no attention to pedestrians, since they own the road.
There are motorists who drive in bike lanes like they own them.
There are cyclists who ride on sidewalks like they own them.
I think the simple rule is that if you are sharing a sidewalk with pedestrians you need to be moving at pedestrian speeds and they have the right of way. And if you can’t follow that simple rule, stay off the sidewalks and deal with the motorists instead of forcing pedestrians to deal with you in addition to the motorists.
So cars should drive biking speeds and simply share the road? Sound sgood!
I am kind of curious what makes something a sidewalk vs a MUP because in that photo it certainly looks like a curb separated MUP rather than a grade separated sidewalk.
Remember that this is what happens when we fight over the scraps left after giving away all our public spaces to cars.
I’d prefer Friends of Terwilliger as an ally in getting nicer space for people outside of cars here but I don’t know what their mission is.
Used to commute on Terwilliger by bike when I got tired of Barbur and didn’t mind some extra hills, and it strikes me that many of the cars on this stretch of Terilliger have no business being there, as it’s a large number people trying to take a shortcut around Barbur. Some diverters or local traffic only enforcement would be really nice, especially since there aren’t many nice places to walk around there.