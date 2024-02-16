Weekend Event Guide: Kirk’s birthday, bike polo, participatory budgeting, and more

Bike Polo is a time-honored tradition at Alberta Park. Get over there and check it out. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s Friday! Time to plan your weekend.

Here are some fun things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Saturday, February 17th

Sorella Forte Intermediate Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

The Sorellas are a respected local bike club that offers an encouraging environment for women who love to pedal fast. Their intermediate rides average about 15-16 mph and Saturday’s route will be a flat one out to Gresham. More info here.

Participatory Budgeting Summit – 9:30 to 5:30 pm at PSU (SW)

Learn and get involved with a Participatory Budgeting Oregon, a group that’s working to, “shift the who and how of public budgeting and the allocation of public resources.” The folks behind this are legit, thoughtful, smart, dedicated advocates on the crest of a transformation in Oregon democracy. They just need you to make it happen. More info here.

Fat Tire Farm Group Ride – 9:45 am at FTF on Thurman (NW)

Portland’s legendary MTB shop wants to show you a good time on knobby tires in Forest Park. Check ahead because I just heard that parts of Leif Erikson are closed due to active rockfalls. More info here.

PSU Farmer’s Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

This weekly ride is sure to bring a smile to your face and a satisfied feeling to your tummy. Meet others who care about the local food ecosystem by supporting the largest farmer’s market in Portland. More info here.

Sunday, February 18th

West End Bikes Shop Ride – 9:00 am at Stumptown Coffee/Ace Hotel (SW)

Classic shop ride vibes with this high-end downtown roadie shop that meets at iconic Stumptown for pre-roll caffeine and treats. More info here.

Bike Polo – 12:00 to 5:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

Come watch and/or play bike polo! This is a really cool sport where all are welcome to grab a mallet or loaner bike and take a few swings. Think of it as a bike-oriented meld of lacrosse and basketball. Same time/place every Sunday. More info here.

40! Birthday Ride – 1:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing on Alberta (NE)

Help Portlander Kirk Paulsen celebrate his 4-0 with a bike ride. You might not know Kirk, but you gotta’ figure that anyone who makes their birthday ride public is probably an OK person. (I can also vouch for him, so there’s that.) Happy Birthday Kirk! More info here.

