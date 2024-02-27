Protected bike lanes and new pavement coming to Outer SE Stark

One of Portland’s deadliest streets will get major changes with a project set to break ground in the coming months. The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced last week they will repave Southeast Stark Street between 108th and 122nd this spring. In addition to new pavement, PBOT will add protected bike lanes on both sides of the street.
It’s all part of the larger Safer Outer Stark project that launched in 2019. Stark has a gruesome history as a high-speed stroad where people in cars, on foot, and on bikes run a higher than average risk of death or serious injury from a traffic collision. SE Stark and 122nd is known as the highest crash intersection in the entire city. Advocates have pushed PBOT for years to make a large safety investment on outer Stark and the city has responded. PBOT has split the $20 million project into five phases. The first two are complete and the one that will repave and add bike lanes this spring is phase three.
This 0.7 mile section of SE Stark begins just east of the Stark-Washington couplet at Mall 205. The width of the road is about 60-feet and it currently has four general purpose lanes and a center turn lane. The stretch between SE 113th and 117th runs along the south side of Ventura Park and has a 30 mph speed limit. Despite doing a complete repave, PBOT will not reduce the number of general travel lanes. See the before/after graphics below shared in a PBOT video about the project:
As you can see in the image above, PBOT plans a buffered bike lane with a concrete curb.
After this project is complete, PBOT will continue with the last two phases in 2025 when they’ll build six new crossings at SE 111th, 119th, 128th, 137th, 141st, and 151st. The last phase of the project will extend safety and crossing upgrades — as well the protected bike lanes — all the way to the city border with Gresham (SE 162nd).
Funding for the project comes from a mix of sources including $11 million from the city’s General Fund, $6 million from the state transportation package passed in 2017, $2 million in System Development Charges, and $1 million from the Fixing Our Streets program. Learn more at the Safer Outer Stark project website.
It’s still going to be a deadly stroad. What they ought to do is keep the protected bike lanes but put in parking-protected bike lanes too on alternating sides of the stroad and create temporary one-lane sections for a chicane effect, to slow down car drivers.
It looks like the city is starting to use general fund money to pay for road improvements.
Good catch. This is very unusual, particularly for East Portland.
Looks like it’s part of Build Portland, part of the general fund meant for this: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/cbo/article/655239
Reading that presentation is absurd- zero fatalities by 2024, 70% non-car mode share. This city’s leadership has totally lost both its vision and ability to execute.
I want to be happy about this. I really do. But the “proposed improvements” image still looks extremely inviting for someone hoping to speed down this road at insane speeds. Keeping four travel lanes and a center turn lane still means no one has to ever slow down if someone in front of them is turning left or right, or if a car is turning onto the stroad from a perpendicular street. Drivers will just maintain their speed and swerve into the next lane over. I’ve seen it a million times.
A friend of mine (while driving) just got hit on 182nd about three weeks ago by a 20-year-old racing his friend at 70mph (my friend’s insurance company was able to obtain the data from the other driver’s Tesla and confirm this). At 6:45pm on a Tuesday. The driver lost control, “ricocheted” off my friend’s car (as she described it), and veered across all four lanes of traffic, hitting several other cars in the process. It’s an absolute miracle that everyone walked away. So when I see proposals like this for SE Stark, I think to myself, what good is a bike lane with a little bump if an idiot doing 70mph loses control and comes careening toward me? Every time I sit at the sad little pedestrian signal installed at 43rd and Powell, where someone absolutely demolished a bus stop a few months back, I’m a few feet from cars blasting through at speeds of at least 50 mph and think to myself, this definitely doesn’t feel safe just because I’m up on the sidewalk.
All these millions of dollars for “improvements,” and for what? So we can pretend we did something while we still invite speeds that kill and maim human beings?
Death to the stroads.
Uhh, homie who was doing 70 on the stroad probably does similar speeds on neighborhood streets too. I don’t disagree that stroads should be redesigned but that sounds more like an enforcement issue than anything.
I agree, MelK. Can you imagine the speeds at which people will be turning across the bike lanes? (in the unprotected breaks). The protected bike lanes will just make the drivers drive their cars even faster.
No thanks. It’s Performative Portland: make it *LOOK* like you are doing something to promote cycling but it’s really all about moving the cars and trucks even faster.
Hard pass. The only way I’d ride this is if they did a road diet to one lane going each direction and added a concrete guard rail between the car lane and the bike lane.
3rd paragraph says “The stretch between SE 113th and 177th” I think you mean 117th, not 177th.
And I agree with others. Keeping it 2 lanes each direction with a center turn lane does nothing to slow down the absolutely insane speeds some people drive between 122nd and the Stark/Washington split.
Eliminate the center turn lane with concrete medians that force turns only at designated intersections, and cut it to one lane each direction and add parking like similar parts of Glisan 5 blocks north.
It’s not a protected bike lane if the protection is designed to be driven over!
Take a ride down Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy that has the same treatment and you’ll see more than half of the plastic wands in-between the curbs missing and the ones remaining clearly having been hit several times.
Combined with being a 5 lane road, very few people on bikes are using it. Why does PBOT insist on building inadequate bike infrastructure?
So bikes get to ride along the same ‘ol road, but now with a tiny little curb next to them? I’d say there will be less cars, but the truth is there are hardly ever any cars parked on this section from 108th-122nd. Take a street view tour through the years and there are only ever a few cars on that whole stretch. It’s hard to tell from the before/after pics if the lane widths are changing, as they’re of different locations and styles of renderings. What is being done to reduce the “fast moving traffic” here?
This isn’t really moving the needle much in terms of cyclist safety.
I think the bike lanes here are mostly to protect pedestrians, since we know from comparable lanes they will be abused by drivers and not well-used by cyclists.
This is truly awful though. More frequent crossings of a 5-lane stroad is not, and will never be, safe and convenient. It’s a massive distance and crossing multiple general purpose lanes is always scary, even with a HAWK, since you don’t know who is going to stop.
We’re spending $20 million on this. The bike lanes could be added for a few hundred thousand, if we want them, but instead it’s done as a generational paving project that will cement this dangerous lane configuration further (and cue all the complaining about bike lanes when drivers are stuck in traffic). We will never get a connected network using this approach, we’ll never get safe streets with this approach. It’s irresponsible to the safety of our citizens, it’s an irresponsible use of taxpayer funds.