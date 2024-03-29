New pavement, bathrooms, and bike parking coming to McKenzie Pass

McKenzie Pass is a hallowed route for many cyclists. The 38 miles of Highway 242 between Sisters and Belknap Springs is some of the best riding not just in Oregon, but anywhere in the world. Already enshrined as an official State Scenic Bikeway, the Oregon Department of Transportation wants to make it even better for bicycle riders.
Earlier this month, ODOT began the McKenzie Highway Pavement preservation project. Using a $4.1 million grant from the FHWA’s Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), ODOT will pave about 15 miles of the route — from the a few miles west of the Dee Wright Observatory down to junction with Highway 20 in Sisters.
People on bikes love smoother pavement on scenic roads like this because it allows them to descend with more confidence and climb with more efficiency. But there’s more to this project than just better pavement that will benefit cyclists: ODOT also plans to rebuild the shoulders, replace/repair safety signage (some of which targets cyclists) throughout the corridor, build new bathrooms at Cold Springs Campground and Dee Wright Observatory, install bicycle parking at the observatory, and add more turnouts and interpretive panels along the route.
The work is expected to continue through the end of this year and the new road, bathrooms and other improvements will be ready for use by next spring! Learn more at the project page.
Well, Happy Friday indeed! Looking forward to those improvements.
McKenzie Pass is a nice ride and I’d go there again. While the pass is closed it’s worth a visit if only because the car traffic is strictly local. I don’t remember much about the pavement but it was so quiet that we could ride pretty much any part of the road.
I’d like this story more if the 15 miles of new ODOT pavement and shoulder actually connected two places that I might need to go to, or if five miles or so were in Portland where I could use it any time. For sure there are some service gaps where a couple bathrooms would be nice. Is there a grant for that?
I’d be curious if some of those criticizing public funding for roads in other recent stories would chime in here and suggest how (or if) this road should be maintained.
Looks like the paving project only affects the Sisters side. Once Belknap melts out I presume we’ll be able to ride car-free from the west side?
Well, this looked interesting, then a related BP article at the bottom of the page mentioned it being car-free for part of the year! Great! So I went to see when that is, and the official word from ODOT now is that it is either closed to everyone or open to everyone and they don’t open early for hikers or bikers: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/regions/pages/mckenzie-highway.aspx
I wonder if this is a new change, or if there is some fine print I’m missing. A real bummer, because they also rate this bikeway “extreme” for lack of shoulders, etc. Doesn’t seem pleasant anymore, although maybe traffic will be light? I was just starting to plan a trip in my head when I read that.