Weekend Event Guide: New to Portland, Light Fest, mutual aid, and more

Grab a bike. Find some friends. Get out there. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s almost Friday, time to plan your weekend.

Here are some fun things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Friday, February 9th

New to Portland Ride – 12:00 noon at SE Caruthers Plaza on Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

The City of Portland wants to welcome you to our wonderful biking scene with a classic ride around the Willamette River on some of our best paths. More info here.

Saturday, February 3rd

Curated Winter Light Fest Ride – 6:45 pm at Oregon Convention Center (NE)

Join a Portlander who happens to have a huge sound system on their bike as they share a route of their favorite Winter Light Fest installations. Note: This ride isn’t part of the official festival. More info here.

PSU Farmer’s Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

This weekly ride is sure to bring a smile to your face and a satisfied feeling to your tummy. Meet others who care about the local food ecosystem by supporting the largest farmer’s market in Portland. More info here.

Gaza Sunbirds Ceasefire Now Ride – 1:00 pm at Blumenauer Bridge (NE)

“We are a group of queer, multi-faith Portland riders who support a Free Palestine. We demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to the illegal occupation, and a stop to the US funding Israel’s military.” More info here.

Lloyd Light It Up Light Fest Ride and Dance Party – 5:30 pm at Broadway Grill (NE)

The Street Trust will host an official PDX Winter Light Fest event where you can get your bike lit, celebrate the night, and move your body as you take in the wonder of beautiful light displays. More info here.

Sunday, February 4th

Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Roll over to north Portland and get to know the people and places that make the Overlook neighborhood such a cool place to live, work, and play. More info here.

Mutual Aid Distribution Ride – 1:00 pm at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (N)

You’ll ride about 20 miles to various stores and fill up your panniers and racks, and then distribute the goods to free fridges and pantries. More info here.

Corvidae Bike Club Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden Fountain (N)

Are you Corvidae-curious? This welcoming, fun-loving group will take you on an adventurous route to a tranquil “hidden beach oasis.” More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com if it’s easier.