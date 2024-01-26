Weekend Event Guide: Bud Clark, southerly ladies, lit bikes, and more

Local bike advocate Joe Perez rolled up to Bike Happy Hour Wednesday night flying his flags and towing the Bike Lane Sweeper. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy weekend everyone! I love putting these guides together because nothing builds community like rides and events. Just want to remind you that I try my best to track everything, but I always appreciate an email or other message about the event you’re hosting or ride you’re leading.

Thanks and have a great weekend.

Saturday, January 27th

Rain Coat Ride – 9:30 am at Lents Park (SE)

Join Portland Bicycling Club’s wonderful Ann Morrow as she leads you on an intermediate-paced journey of a large swathe of the city. More info here.

Forest Park Off Road Ride – 10:00 am at Fat Tire Farm (NW)

Join the FTF crew for a casual loop on Leif Erikson through Forest Park that will get you in the dirt and in a great mood for the rest of your weekend! More info here.

This Ride’s For You, Bud – 12:30 pm at Pioneer Courthouse Square (SW)

Portland legend Bud Clark (RIP) will be honored in a very Portland way: with a bike ride led by the Unipiper to celebrate the new Bud Clark Coffee Stout that will be unveiled Saturday by Gigantic Brewing at the Goose Hollow Coffee Beer Fest. More info here.

Light Your Bike Pre-Fest Party – 3:30 to 6:30 pm at Lloyd Center (NE)

You weren’t going to show up to PDX Winter Light Fest without a radly illuminated bike were you? Show up to this event and get your bike ready for the fun — and have a great time doing it. Expect a DJ, covered area (an underground parking lot) that’s cool to hang out in, vendors, snacks, drinks, and more! Also at this event will be a free reflector giveaway and install. But these aren’t just any reflectors, they’re handmade by a Portland maker out of recycled bike parts. More info here.

Sunday, January 28th

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail Trailhead (SE/Milwaukie)

Roll with wonderful women on a flat, 10-mile ride (maybe more if the weather holds), led by the inimitable Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur. Meet-up spot is very close to end of Orange Line MAX if you want to multi-modal your way there. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com if it’s easier.