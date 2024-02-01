Weekend Event Guide: Caddyshack, illuminated bikes, film screening, and more

The recent weather and this shot from the Rose Ride on June 16th, 2023 has me pining for spring! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy weekend everyone! Remember, I always appreciate an email or other message about the event you’re hosting or ride you’re leading. I try to track everything, but I sometimes miss stuff.

Also, Sunday is fareless transit citywide thanks to TriMet and their efforts to honor Rosa Parks, a Black woman who changed the course of history when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a segregated city bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Friday, February 2nd

WeBike Winter Light Fest Ride – 6:00 pm at Lloyd Center (NE)

Enjoy a fun route on opening night of the PDX Winter Light Fest. This ride is “for anyone who does not benefit from cis male privilege.” More info here.

Saturday, February 3rd

Caddyshack Ride – 12:00 noon on I-205 Path (NE)

It’s the 14th annual Bill Murray tribute ride that rolls through a selection of public golf courses. First 20 riders get a commemorative spoke card. Led by Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur! More info here.

Ride to Illuminated Bike Ride – 5:45 pm at Beaverton Transit Center (Westside)

Join friends from the westside for a group ride to the Light Fest ride. More info here.

In the Dirt Film Screening – 7:00 pm at Clinton St Theater (SE)

This is it folks! Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to see a cool new documentary about how members of the Navajo Nation are building community around biking on their land. Stars of the film will be on-hand for questions. More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 7:30 pm at Rose Equipment Annex Parking Lot (SE)

The official group ride to kick off the 2024 Portland Winter Light Festival. Led by NakedHeartsPDX, expect a family-friendly vibe, good music and good times. More info here.

Sunday, February 4th

Palm Tree Ride – 10:00 am at Bipartisan Cafe (SE)

Shawn from Urban Adventure League will take you on a journey of tropical delights as he informs you about interesting palms that live in our city. More info here.

Belmont Goats Ride – 10:00 am at Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center (NE)

Portland Bicycling Club is leading this intermediate-paced ride (13-15 mph) that will be about 25 miles long. Expect a bakery stop! More info here.

Transit Equity Day – 12:00 pm at The Street Trust Hub (Lloyd Center NE)

It’s free fare day in honor of Rosa Parks and what better way to celebrate than by learning how to put your bike on a TriMet bus and get all your burning multimodal questions answered by experts while you indulge in transit-friendly swag with other train and bus lovers? More info here.

