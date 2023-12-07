Weekend Event Guide: Rapha Archive Sale, OMTM social, and more

It’s do-whatever-it-takes-to-stay-dry season. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Hope you’re hanging on through repeating rivers of atmosphere pelting down on our city. If the rain has got you down, consider one of the events below to brighten your mood.

This week’s guide is sponsored by the Rapha Archive Sale, a great opportunity to score deals on quality gear. See details on the event below.

Friday, December 8th

Friday Morning Hill Ride – 10:00 am at Portland Orchestra HQ (SE)

Like the steep stuff? Show up and ride with others who are so inclined. More info here.

***Rapha Archive Sale – 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW)***

Saturday, December 9th

***Rapha Archive Sale – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW)***

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

Weekly ride welcome and open to anyone who is looking for a slow, short, social ride and an excuse to grab goodies at the biggest farmers market in the area. More info here.

OMTM Winter Social – 12:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW)

Roll out with the wild, fun, and welcoming group of gravel lovers known as OMTM (Our Mother The Mountain) on their annual social ride. The route starts from the Rapha Archive Sale and heads into classic Forest Park territories known and unknown. More info here.

Inn Between Holidays Ride – 12:30 pm at Goose Hollow Inn (SW)

What better way to mark the holidays than with a jovial jaunt to pubs that have the word “inn” in the name? More info here.

Sunday, December 10th

Monthly Overlook Ride, Bike Sweeper Edition! – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Connect with Overlookers for a north Portland adventure and see the very cool bike lane sweeper trailer in action. More info here.

***Rapha Archive Sale – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW)***

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Join an experienced Portland Bicycling Club ride leader for an intermediate-paced (13-15 mph) ride that will explore the city. More info here.

