Video: What bike lanes looked like after the storm

In this video you’ll get a close-up view of what some of Portland’s bikeways looked like after the Great Storm of 2024. Sunday was the first day I felt safe enough going for a proper ride, so I grabbed my cameras and did a loop from my house near Peninsula Park, down to the Pearl District via Broadway Bridge, then back up on the N Greeley path and Rosa Parks Way.

Listen to my narration or read the captions for more details.

Thanks for watching and make sure to subscribe to BikePortland’s YouTube channel to never miss a video.