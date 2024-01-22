Video: What bike lanes looked like after the storm

In this video you’ll get a close-up view of what some of Portland’s bikeways looked like after the Great Storm of 2024. Sunday was the first day I felt safe enough going for a proper ride, so I grabbed my cameras and did a loop from my house near Peninsula Park, down to the Pearl District via Broadway Bridge, then back up on the N Greeley path and Rosa Parks Way.
Listen to my narration or read the captions for more details.
Thanks for watching and make sure to subscribe to BikePortland’s YouTube channel to never miss a video.
Time to add back my bike broom to the daily kit.
It is not our job as bike riders to sweep the bike lanes. I understand where you’re coming from with your idea to try to organize some cleanup efforts, but this is something PBOT really has to do. They’ve got the staff, budget, mandate, and responsibility to do this.
And they’re the ones who put down all the gravel in the first place.
Okay but they aren’t going to do it. Either you do it or wait for 4 months of rain to wash it away.
Good video. I’d be interested in helping out with a bike lane cleanup. Anybody organizing one? I don’t have many tools but I have labor, time, and mediocre dad jokes to contribute.
This event shows how bollards for protecting bike lanes are a mixed blessing. For example, the Barbur section close to downtown and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, which are maintained by PBOT, have snow in the bike lane because the plows obviously can’t run over the bollards. This results in more gravel and debris that will be there for months given PBOT’s street sweeping schedule and lack of machinery designed to service physically separated bike lanes.
You know what? I do have a broom. See you out there.
By Saturday we’d been shut in for a week and a half, neither safely getting farther than the sidewalk I cleared largely by myself, nor covering my benchmark “20 minute neighborhood” trip to New Seasons (your destination may vary, hopefully) without significant risk. Suffice it to say that running errands on foot was impossible and by bike was a disaster. Posting as much to Reddit felt 50% support, 50% flames.
The detractors were a composite of people who drove and couldn’t see the problem with my “toy” as our only vehicle, and people who lost power and were in an objectively worse place. The latter certainly have a point, but what I know come summer is that collective amnesia sets in and “bikes go to the front of the line” will be the narrative again.
This city needs to come together and appreciate that we need to work together. Part of it is clearing the damn sidewalk and maybe more—I went beyond my own and my elderly neighbors’—so that people can walk. It also means being patient with people riding bikes outside the unusable bike lane if we aren’t going to clear them, because some of us simply don’t have cars.
Disaster Relief Trials are held in the summer. The real thing was these past two weeks, and we failed.