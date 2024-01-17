PBOT will manage new food truck program to activate downtown sidewalks

Portland City Council voted unanimously at their meeting this morning to green light a new pilot program that will bring more mobile food trucks to the the central city. The program is expected to help revitalize downtown, the Lloyd, and the Central Eastside, by allowing food truck operators to park adjacent to sidewalks and do business in the public right-of-way — a practice current city code prohibits.
The program will be operated by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) as an expansion of their Healthy Business permit program that was launched during the pandemic as a way to help businesses expand operations into the street. That program also began as a pilot and was recently made permanent.
The ordinance means PBOT receives a nearly two-year waiver from having to comply with existing city code 14A.50.040 which states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or attempt to sell any merchandise or services in or upon any sidewalk, street, alley, lane, public right of way, or under any bridgeway or viaduct within the Central City Plan District.”
At council today, PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps said the pilot program will, “Increase the walkability of the Central City Plan District and decrease the need for auto-oriented transportation.” Mapps lined up supportive testimony from leaders in the local food cart and mobile food scene, as well as a representative of a major downtown property owner who has used food trucks to lure workers back to offices.
I was very happy when Commissioner Rene Gonzalez asked a question about how this program might influence Portland Parks & Recreation to allow carts on their properties. The lack of vendors in Portland’s parks has long been a thorn in the side of urbanists and anyone who understands how to create dynamic public spaces. PBOT right-of-way specialist David McEldowney told Gonzalez he’s already spoken to a high-level Parks staffer about it: “The vibe I got from him was that Parks staff really don’t want the food trucks in the park. So if they could come next to the park and vend in there, that was much more exciting for them… So, we’re looking forward to having a great relationship with Parks on this.”
And Mapps Policy Advisor Jackson Pahl added, “If Parks does want to come forward and partner with PBOT on activating streets along their parks, we are ready, willing, able and very, very excited to activate both public and private property.”
A stronger partnership between PBOT and Parks on activating public spaces (or on anything for that matter!) would reap huge benefits for our city, so this back-and-forth was great to hear.
The only concern fielded during discussion of this agenda item at the council meeting came from Commissioner Dan Ryan. Calling it a “good problem” to have, he said when downtown is busy again and there’s a lot of foot traffic and demand, some business owners might not like the idea of losing parking spaces. “Imagine the day when there is a lot of traffic… and the food truck is taking up a couple parking spaces and… you hear from small brick-and-mortar tenants downtown they want to have readily available parking… how we will be flexible when we want to do all we can for our small businesses?”
PBOT’s McEldowney responded by pointing out that the current pilot program will only allow one food truck per activation. “So that’s only two parking spaces off any one blockface within several blocks of each other. So as far as taking up existing parking this won’t have a big impact there.”
In comments before voting, Parks Commissioner (and mayoral candidate) Carmen Rubio didn’t say anything about vendors in Parks; but with the pilot ending after Rubio, Ryan, and the rest of current Council are no longer in their positions, there will be an excellent opportunity to expand the program in 2026 if it’s successful.
In comments before sharing his “yes” vote, Mayor Wheeler rattled off a list of positive trends he sees in downtown’s resurgence, then added. “I saw a great quote the other day in The Atlantic from a city designer in San Francisco who said, ‘If people don’t have to be in the Central City, what you need to do is make them want to be in the central city’.”
The code waiver goes into effect immediately and PBOT has until end of calendar year 2025 to run the program. Read the ordinance here.
That poor downtrodden business owner with bustling foot traffic in front of their storefront would just want to make sure their window displays are blocked by a parked Ford Explorer before too many more customers walk in the door. You really have to feel for them in this bleak vision of the future Portland after this food truck program has been unleashed onto the streets. Maybe we could revitalize downtown with a drive through food program instead?
Yeah I found that quote from Gonzalez odd. If we’re trying to create a bustling downtown with lots of foot traffic, it shouldn’t matter much if there’s not enough parking. The goal is to get people, not cars, into the city. People are the ones that spend the money, after all.
It was Dan Ryan, not Gonzalez who was concerned about parking. Gonzalez wanted to know how to expand the program into parks.
Ah, my bad! Good thing I’m not taking a reading comprehension test today.
I drive, then spend money. I’d ride, but it’s not safe with a family. I’d ride the bus, but it’s too slow and more expensive with a family of four.
One thing especially weird about it is that no business downtown has ever (unless delusional) expected to have on-street parking available right at their business. And no customer (unless delusional) who drives downtown ever expects to be able to find an on-street space in the immediate vicinity of a particular business.
To downtown businesses and customers who drive, “readily available parking” in any realistic sense has always meant there was enough parking capacity for people to park (in a garage or lot, or on street) within a few blocks of a destination. There’s so much surplus parking capacity now that the City has closed entire (multi-hundred-space) parking garages.
If his concern is having more on-street parking available for businesses very close to them, a better strategy than worrying about food carts would be to convert more on-street parking to shorter-term spaces.
I’d start with snuffing out the burning fentanyl and then clean up the feces on the sidewalk. That would go a long way in my book. I couldn’t believe the state of downtown near the US Bank Corp Tower last time I went down there.
One day I hope to hear a Mayor of Portland, or CANDIDATE for Mayor, say ‘If people don’t want to bicycle in the Central City, what you need to do is make them want to bicycle in the central city’.”
Good luck in the middle of January with two kids under 5.
LOL, there are no food trucks near my workplace in the downtown. And just to clarify, we weren’t “lured” back to the office we were threatened with job loss to force people back downtown a few days a week.
I didn’t buy food downtown before 2020, and I sure have no plans to now. I’ll support my neighborhood food vendors over downtown’s any day of the week.
So does this conversation about food carts and Parks mean that food trucks may someday be parked in the bike lane on Better Naito?
Parked in the bike lane? No, they will be “activating” the bike lane…
% or 6 years ago, Vancouver BC wanted to get on the food cart bandwagon being led by Portland. Vancouver has basically no vacant land/empty lots and they they do not do organic/bottom-up development well, so they mandated a food truck program. The design of the truck was prescribed and the licenses were limited. The trucks were popular for a while (not sure if they still are). One truck sold Japadogs- Japanese inspired hot dogs. When I was visiting. I sought out the truck with a friend who lives there. There was a short line and the food was great. However, in order to be mobile, the food trucks run on gas or diesel generators. These are loud, polluting and very unpleasant. I asked PBOT about this when they were developing this program and they gave a mealy-mouthed answer about hopefully future trucks would be electric or be able to connect to hookups around town. Since we do not have a networks for food truck hook-ups, I assume these will be operated by generators. I do not welcome the noise and pollution of generators.
Portland DOES have a network of retail spaces throughout the City and along many arterials. I would prefer the City invest in programs to help small businesses launch, or reform rules to make it easier to rent spaces by the hour/day/week or month to promote retail spaces getting filled. I am skeptical of this news
The central city is full of vacant store fronts. Went not activate the existing buildings and take advantage of the infrastructure that’s already in place instead of cluttering the curbside with more vehicles?
I was thinking about the generator thing too – though I’m not sure they’ll be any noisier or more polluting than current car traffic is downtown.
I’d also like to see more of those storefronts activated. There’s a bottom floor of a 5 over 1 in my neighborhood that has been vacant – and presumably never occupied – since I move here 4 years ago. Plenty of food traffic so not exactly in a dead zone.
Downtown also has a noticeable of street-oriented development. Walking around the zone near the transit mall feels uneasy because of all the impersonal entraces to towers, blank walls flanking side streets, and entrances for parking garages
Most generators don’t have catalytic converters. And they’re much louder than a typical gasoline powered car, which is itself much louder than an electric car.
Considering it’s recommended to run your household generator 20 feet from your house so not have carbon monoxide emissions near, what does this mean for trucks? Run a cord 20 feet away and hope your generator doesn’t grow legs?
Sounds like this hasn’t been entirely thought through.
If someone could put a cart by any of the parks I regularly visit with crowds of people in them, I think they would sell me something every time I went. If I could get coffee without having to leave the area, I absolutely would, almost every morning.
I support this despite the problems with it. The generators needed to power the carts will be noisy. The food packaging will probably be just another source of litter unless the city can ensure there’s ample garbage can capacity. Dan Ryan is a weenie 90% of the time but he is right to be concerned there could be some blowback from business owners. I also just know that these food trucks are probably going to set up shop in bike lanes all the time.
Downtown – especially the area around the transit mall – feels like such a dead zone. Especially when compared to other parts of the central city. There’s definitely fewer office workers, but from a design perspective it just doesn’t exactly invite prolonged visits on foot. There’s very little-street oriented development. Lots of set back lobbies for towers, entrances to parking garages, and blank walls. Not many shops, bars, galleries, restaurants, or any of the other stuff to “do”. There’s a distinct lack of places where you can hang out without being expected to spend money or have business somewhere.
Anything that tips the scale toward a more diverse, active, and human-centric central city is a win in my book.
“Downtown – especially the area around the transit mall – feels like such a dead zone.”
People don’t seem to like being near buses.
Or downtown…