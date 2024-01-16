2023’s sole fatal bicycle collision leaves family looking for answers

Four months after 43-year-old Rose City Park neighborhood resident Jason Ruhmshottel was killed in a traffic collision, his family is still searching for closure and answers.
According to his sister, Christina Cuanalo, Jason spent his free time playing video games, collecting Funko Pops, and reading. He loved 80’s horror villains such as Freddy Kruger and his favorite author was Stephen King. He ate healthy, but had a weakness for See’s Candy and ice cream. He loved coffee and would rave about a new ground he tried.
Jason lived in Portland his entire life. He attended Jefferson High School and moved to an apartment near NE 53rd and I-84 in 2016. With a degree in Criminal Justice from Portland Community College, Ruhmshottel worked for the Transportation Security Administration at the Portland Airport before switching jobs in to work as a security officer at the Columbia Sportswear warehouse off of North Marine Drive.
Jason worked the graveyard shift at the warehouse, which is located adjacent to the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area. When he began that job, he commuted via TriMet bus and walking — a journey Google Maps says takes one hour and 37 minutes. But four years ago, a close family friend gave Jason a bicycle and he began to ride it every day.
Jason could get to work by bike about 30 minutes quicker than taking the bus on a route familiar to many BikePortland readers: the Columbia Slough path between North Vancouver Avenue and Portland Road, then the final two miles along the path that skirts the northern edge of Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area.
“Jason found he enjoyed biking a lot,” Cuanalo shared in an email to BikePortland. “He loved the Smith Bybee trail and often took pics and shared dog treats to passing dogs on the trail.“
Like many of us, Jason’s bike soon became more than just a tool to get to work. “He began adding lighting and features to it, and he bought a manual and did all his repairs himself,” Cuanalo recalled. “He was proud of his bike and told family and many coworkers how much he enjoyed biking.”
Photos on Jason’s Facebook page feature his bike (beaming with lights laced into his spokes) parked on the trail and his main header photo is a view of the wetlands. I could pinpoint the location instantly since I’ve spent many days staring into the trees at the exact same spot.
I also know the the intersection where Jason was hit; but probably not as well as he did. He would have crossed it twice a day to get to work and back.
On that fateful Thursday morning of September 19th, Jason was biking home after a long graveyard shift. It was about one hour before sunrise when, according to an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau, Jason rolled out from the carfree path onto North Portland Road, just as a driver was heading southbound at around 45 mph.
Jason came in contact with the passenger side of the driver’s car (a 2012 Mazda CX7 small SUV) and likely died instantly. A Portland Police officer who responded to the scene, noted in the police report that he saw a, “small, crescent-shaped tire mark that, based on my training and experience, had been deposited by the front tire of Ruhmshottel’s bicycle.”
Jason’s bike was found 85 feet away. The front wheel and forks were completely sheared off.
It’s the conclusion of the PPB crash reconstruction experts that the Mazda driver could not have done anything to avoid hitting Jason. They based that on testimony from the driver and another witness who was driving a car directly behind the Mazda. They say the driver wasn’t impaired or distracted, and that he was driving around 45-50 mph (posted speed limit is 45).
The driver told PPB officers that Jason emerged from the bike path, “Out of nowhere and without warning.” The police report notes that, “The multi-use path has streetlights but they are not functioning. This makes it very difficult to see pedestrians and cyclists as they approach the roadway from the northwest.” The report also notes that, “The cyclist was dressed in mostly black clothing, accessories, and riding a mostly black bike.”
Below is an excerpt from the conclusion of the police investigation:
… Ruhmshottel entered the roadway in front of him there was not enough time and distance for [the driver] to avoid a collision.
According to the Oregon Bicycling Manual, when riding on paths, you should “slow down and be sure drivers see you” when crossing a driveway or street. If Ruhmshottel had adhered to these state recommended guidelines and adhered to ORS I believe this crash could have been avoided.
I find the primary causation of this crash is Ruhmshottel failing to yield to vehicular traffic on N Portland Rd and riding out into traffic. I find a secondary causation to this crash is visibility issues related to lightning and Ruhmshottel’s clothing not contrasting with the background.
That version of events doesn’t seem plausible to Jason’s sister.
“I do not believe my brother would run out in front of traffic,” Cuanalo shared. “This is not who he was.” She said Jason’s co-workers have told her he would always talk about how fast people drove on streets in the area and that he was aware of the risks of riding at night. Now she’s seeking legal advice and is working with BikeLoud PDX to erect a ghost bike to add to the framed picture and flowers she’s maintained at the site since her brother’s death.
Jason is survived by his beloved dog, “Eddie Spaghetti,” as well as his mom Jill Ruhmshottel, nephew Jordan, nieces Michelle, Melissa and Mindy, and his best friend Richard Bigelow (among other distant relatives). See more photos and remembrances at his memorial page.
Here’s a question for PBOT. Does it make sense to have a 45 MPH speed limit anywhere there’s a ped/bike crossing?!?!?!?
I’d like to think the obvious answer is “hell eff’n no!”
At 45 mph or 66 ft/sec, in just a few secs, a car a half block away from you has arrived. Maybe your feet slip on the pedals when you start off or you get momentarily distracted by something.
Oh well, things happen and now you’re dead.
At the very least, if PBOT isn’t going to have a x-walk button at high speed crossings than have a reduced speed zone with some kind of speed bump or something.
Do you know why Vision Zero fails in PDX? It’s because PBOT doesn’t understand what human error is, whether driver, biker, walker, etc and how to prevent or mitigate the damage when people make common, everyday mistakes in judgement, perception, attention, etc.
Much of city and county policy is based upon “good intention” – that people will behave as you expect them to when crafting a policy.
So many of our policies fail because people don’t behave as planners expected – nor do they plan for those behavioral deviancies.
You would think that after everything recently that tired old perfect behavior line would have been avoided. You know what else would have saved his life? If the cars were going 25 mph instead of 45. If it isn’t the victims fault, and it isn’t the drivers, then it’s the infrastructure.
Police have gotten this wrong so many times, I am unable to take their statements at face value. I hope that Jason’s family and friends are able to find closure and answers.
Campers stealing power, or drug addicts stealing copper? Take your bets.
This is a huge problem out in east Portland. The lights along I-84 from Gateway east are constantly going out due to theft, and I wonder if ODOT has just given up recently.
Yep, I’ve seen several street lights not working around Portland as people have tapped into the power. I’ve reported it to HUCIRP/PDX reporter but they never seem to do anything about it. In my opinion it’s a price we pay for unsanctioned street camping without consequences for illegal activities. And the safety of our transportation system is degraded because of it.
Alternative police investigation conclusion excerpt:
The cyclist’s bicycle was equipped with a required front light, plus a non-required rear light, and non-required spoke-mounted reflectors. His clothing was legally compliant. He was crossing in a legally compliant crossing.
The speed limit was 40 mph. The driver stated that he was driving 45-50 mph, thus exceeding the legal limit.
The crash occurred at night. The multi-use path has streetlights but they are not functioning. This makes it very difficult to see pedestrians and cyclists as they approach the roadway from the northwest.
Given the darkness and lack of lighting, per ORS 811.000 (Basic Speed Rule) the driver should have been going slower than the posted maximum speed:
(1) A person commits the offense of violating the basic speed rule if the person drives a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard to all of the following:
(a) The traffic.
(b) The surface and width of the highway.
(c) The hazard at intersections.
(d) Weather.
(e) Visibility.
(f) Any other conditions then existing.
If the driver had driven at a legally compliant speed for the conditions, I believe this crash could have been avoided. The crosswalk itself is visible even in darkness, and the driver should have anticipated that pedestrians or cyclists could be present.
The driver alleges that the cyclist suddenly shot into the path of the driver, without giving him time to react. That allegation is supported by a second driver driving behind him, but there is no physical evidence that supports that. Given that the cyclist was crossing in a legal location with legally complaint clothing and greater-than-compliant lighting and reflectors, and given that the driver (and likely the driver behind him) was exceeding the posted maximum speed, and significantly exceeding the speed allowed under ORS 811.100, I find the primary causation of this crash is the driver driving too fast for the conditions and in violation of Oregon law.
Wow, that actually makes sense…
Thank you for showing what a rational perspective of this collision should look like. It’s infuriating how much police let drivers off the hook in situations like this.
I hope you are available to provide legal services. Good work!
interesting to read that qqq. thanks.
What you’re asking for here is for police to throw out one of the most important and common pieces of their orthodoxy — which is how they determine whether or not someone is “speeding.” If they were to actually enforce the basic speed rule, it would shift the entire way they do their jobs and would dramatically shift traffic culture in general.
I agree with your philosophy and perspective here, and I’ve often said that “speed is always a factor in a crash unless the car driver was going o mph,” but this just isn’t how police or the system works right now. Expecting officers to shift to enforcing the basic speed rule with an iron fist, without some sort of edict from above, is unfortunately a huge stretch!
Thanks for your comment. Couldn’t agree more that if we really want to shift culture, this is the stuff we need to shift.
*speed is always a factor in a crash unless the car driver was going o mph”
Speed was clearly a factor when I back into a pole at 2 mph a few years ago.
“Speed is always a factor in a crash unless the car driver was going 0 mph”. I think that’s so vague it says nothing useful. It’s the flip-side of the typical collision report where speeds within or even near the posted speed limit are disregarded as a factor. There are different levels and that makes all the difference in terms of response.
There’s speed beyond what’s generally acceptable — what’s socially and legally acceptable, what’s encouraged by the infrastructure. If that’s a factor, that’s when it’s appropriate to blame an individual driver (equally a cyclist in some cases). Then there’s speed at the level we’ve designed for, that’s still too fast for all a road’s users to be safe. If that’s a factor it’s not fair to blame individual people, we need a change to the road that makes lower speeds a measured goal (i.e. the core Vision Zero argument). And then there’s speed as a factor because there’s a level of speed we believe should be acceptable and safe, but isn’t.
This collision, for all I can tell just reading excerpts of reports that can’t possibly have all the relevant perspectives, sounds like the middle case: speed is a factor in that the posted, normal, accepted speeds are too fast. And they won’t go down without physical changes.
When a streetlight is not functioning, what even is it? At that point it’s not lighting the street. At least a broken escalator defaults to stairs. A broken streetlight is just an inert, useless pole.
This idea that cyclists just casually roll into dangerous intersections with approaching cars is obnoxious. If cyclists were as dangerous as drivers make them out to be and drivers are as distracted as we know they are there would be way more than one cycling fatality a year here.
Using google I did some quick math and based on the line of sight 100′ back from the road on the path you can see approaching vehicles at a minimum 400′ down the road. A driver going 45 mph would take 6 seconds to cover that distance. A cyclist going 12 mph would cover their 100′ in about 6 seconds as well. That would mean he would have had 100 feet and 6 seconds to see the approaching driver and do nothing to avoid the collision.
Even with a mechanical failure I find it hard to believe anyone would just keep rolling into the road instead of turning or bailing. That’s a long time and distance to react and do nothing. Any regular commuter encounters this situation every day in town and can easily avoid these types of collisions. It just doesn’t add up.
What would add up is if the driver were going much faster say 65 mph that would put them 575′ down the road and probably not visible to a cyclist approaching from 100′ away. Since the investigating officer presumably took the drivers word as fact we’ll never know if that was the case. However it’s worth noting PBOTs 85th percentile speed for this intersection was 53 mph in October 2023.