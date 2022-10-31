Bicycle rider seriously injured in collision at SE Division and 92nd

The Portland Police Bureau says a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car driver in southeast late Friday night.
According to a police statement, it happened around 11:17 pm in the southernmost lanes of SE Division and 92nd. They say a 25-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Division when the collision took place.
The PPB statement also included speculation that the bicycle rider, “may have disregarded traffic signals” and that “weather-related visibility” could have been a factor. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, so it’s not clear why they felt the need to make any judgments about fault at this time.
There are standard, unprotected bike lanes on 92nd Ave in both directions at this location. Both streets have a maximum speed limit of 30 mph. And due to its proximity to I-205, this section of Division is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
It’s notable that this is one of the first serious collisions on Division since TriMet and the City of Portland completed the $175 million Division Transit Project. The Portland Bureau of Transportation also recently completed their $13 million Outer Division Safety Project that included changes at 92nd. Among the recent upgrades have been new pavement and street lights for better visibility.
We’re still trying to learn more about how Friday collision happened. If anyone has more information, please get in touch.
92nd and Division is a top 30 High Crash intersection.High Crash Network Streets and Intersections | Portland.gov
Another way that this could be stated is “the person who hit a human being with their car tolds us the human they hit was at fault”. I’m guessing they haven’t had a good conversation with the victim yet.
Secondly, if “weather-related visibility” was a factor, wouldn’t that inherently make speed a factor? Motorists have the responsibility to slow down to a safe speed in low visibility conditions. If the motorist hit the cyclists due to “visibility”, that almost certainly requires them to be driving too fast for the conditions.
This bike lane is often used as a turn lane or parking. I’ve seen some sketchy bike riding in this area but the sketchy driving is much more dangerous and much more common. I don’t think the recent Division improvements went far enough, especially near the freeway ramps.
Yeah I ride through here almost daily and the places that needed curbs and bike signals the most didn’t get them. Sure I like the new protected intersections at 148th & 162nd but there needs to be one at 92nd & Division – exactly where this happened.
Jonathan…a word choice recommendation:
“There are standard, unprotected bike lanes on 92nd.”
The word “standard” may be a poor word choice here…unless you have an engineering license / or have confirmed with a field check that these lanes meet PBoTs / MUTCDs minimum adopted design details for width, lane placement, spacing of vertical delineators (if its ‘protected’) etc. etc. for the type of a bikeway it is. [And even if it meets PBoT ‘standards’ they may still not be best practice etc…or maintained well.]
So in future…it may be better to avoid the use of “standard” for communicating and available information.
Or if you want to add more descriptive detail you might write something like: “There are [striped but] unprotected bike lanes on 92nd.”
As I don’t have access to the police report…and I cannot exactly tell from the text as to where the cyclist was riding when they were hit by the driver…but I will assume they were on 92nd and not on SE Division with its (‘protected bike lane’ but with very widely spaced delineators).
PS> And my sympathy goes out to the cyclist and their family due to this traumatic (life changing) roadway event.
Ugh, this is part of my commute every morning so it really hits home. I’m sure the victim’s life will never be the same but I sincerely hope they make as full of a recovery as possible.
I’m trying to figure out how this happened. The article says it was in the southern-most lanes of Division while the driver was going East. My money is that the driver either right-hooked the cyclist trying to take the turn too fast to beat the yellow light, or the light was red but the pedestrian crossing was ‘green’, so the cyclist went (as they are legally allowed to do), and the driver rammed them while making a right turn on red probably after barely slowing down. Only other plausible explanation would be the cyclist traveling on 92 blew through a red light.
Either way, it’s so disappointing that ODOT opted to throw down some paint and nothing else while the rest of outer Division got a complete overhaul.
I think PBOT just striped 92nd north and south of this intersection to include bike lanes, but still have shared right turn lanes.
This, like most of the High Crash intersections in the city (East Portland) have been identified for a dozen years. Unfortunately, these intersections have been key to riding East Portland as we’ve had no alternatives until recently. If you ride these corridors, Be Safe!