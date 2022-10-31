Bicycle rider seriously injured in collision at SE Division and 92nd

Eastbound Division just west of SE 92nd.

The Portland Police Bureau says a 47-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car driver in southeast late Friday night.

According to a police statement, it happened around 11:17 pm in the southernmost lanes of SE Division and 92nd. They say a 25-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Division when the collision took place.

The PPB statement also included speculation that the bicycle rider, “may have disregarded traffic signals” and that “weather-related visibility” could have been a factor. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, so it’s not clear why they felt the need to make any judgments about fault at this time.

There are standard, unprotected bike lanes on 92nd Ave in both directions at this location. Both streets have a maximum speed limit of 30 mph. And due to its proximity to I-205, this section of Division is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

It’s notable that this is one of the first serious collisions on Division since TriMet and the City of Portland completed the $175 million Division Transit Project. The Portland Bureau of Transportation also recently completed their $13 million Outer Division Safety Project that included changes at 92nd. Among the recent upgrades have been new pavement and street lights for better visibility.

We’re still trying to learn more about how Friday collision happened. If anyone has more information, please get in touch.