Community pulls for local rider seriously injured in collision

Sukho Viboolsittiseri. (Image from GoFundMe page)

A beloved member of our community was involved in a collision with a truck driver while bicycling over the weekend and has sustained serious injuries.

Sukho Viboolsittiseri was riding in Damascus (a rural city southeast of Portland) on Saturday (5/27) when the incident occurred. According to his wife, Melanie Latthitham, that’s all Sukho remembers at this point. In text messages this morning, Melanie shared with me that they are still waiting to learn more from the police report.

The full extent Sukho’s injuries are unclear to me at this point (I’ll update this post as I learn more), but so far he’s had at least one major procedure. Melanie said an operation on his spinal cord Tuesday night “went well.” Sukho faces another surgery to repair his pelvis sometime today.

A GoFundMe set up by Sukho’s sister on Sunday has raised nearly $25,000 — blowing through the $5,000 goal. “Thank you so much for all the support… He is in good spirits and I believe everyone’s support of him boosted his energy. He will be going into surgery later today and tomorrow,” his sister wrote in an update Tuesday night.

“I cannot express enough how thankful I am for all the friends, family, biking community and well wishers for the kindness that is uplifting his spirits.”

The outpouring of support shows the impact Sukho has had on many people.

To say Sukho loves bicycling and the community around it is a vast understatement. It’s his “second favorite thing in the world,” behind only his family, says his sister. He’s one of the co-founders of BikePOCPNW, the inclusive riding group that won an Alice Award from The Street Trust in 2021. He is also a regular ride leader with Our Mother the Mountain (OMTM) and is known in the local randonneuring scene.

Please keep Sukho and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. If you want to share financial support or a message, here’s the GoFundMe page again.

We are with you Sukho! Stay strong and know that the community has your back — and whatever you need to get through this.