Monday Roundup: shared space downfall, Portland influencers, and more

Darkness and deaths: Portland is highlighted in this important article that explains why America has an exceptionally high number of pedestrian traffic deaths. There are some factors highlighted here — like how shift workers have moved into places with more dangerous roads — that I hadn’t considered before. (NY Times)

Where separation is mandatory: Cambridge (MA) passed a council ordinance that required protected bike lanes whenever a road is reconstructed and the results have been very positive. (Velo)

Why ‘shared space’ doesn’t work: The idea of ‘shared space’ pushed by Hans Monderman was supposed to usher in a new era of street civility and socialized public space; but it hasn’t quite turned out that way. (Global Cycling Network)

The state of the art: A deep dive into the challenges of building bike infrastructure in America, with mention of the protested bike lane removal on NE 33rd Ave in Portland. (The Verge)

Parking policy follies: Turns out some cities determine mandatory parking ratios with scant research, even though the decisions can have vast impacts on whether or not housing gets built. (Sightline)

Sensible reforms: In Ontario, Canada, policymakers are considering more stringent driving tests for older drivers and additional driver’s training for people who receive citations for stunt driving. (Global News CA)

HSR breakthrough: The US DOT has awarded a $3 billion grant to a private company to build high-speed rail between Southern California and Las Vegas. Let’s f’ing go! (Washington Post)

Chugging along: Meanwhile, the dream of Cascadia HSR won a paltry $1 million in planning grants from the same pot of funding. (The Urbanist)

Cycling at COP28: Learn about the sole cycling group that participating in the climate talks in Dubai over the past week or so. (Forbes)

Daylighting intersections: Moving parked cars away from corners with a mix of barricades and enforcement seems like one of the easiest ways to improve street safety. I’m sharing this link in hopes folks at PBOT will read it and remember their promise to daylight 350 Portland intersections! (Streetsblog NYC)

Portland influencers: A widely read list of the 50 most influential people in American cycling includes two Portlanders: bike bus leader Sam Balto and transgender rights activist Molly Cameron. (Escape Collective)

E-bike license push: There’s growing momentum in New York City to require licenses and registration for e-bike riders. Let’s hope no one outside the Big Apple thinks this is a good policy direction. (Gothamist)

‘Exit warnings’: Interesting safety news from Ford and Volkswagen as they are set to debut new tech that will warn drivers if there’s a bicycle rider approaching before they swing open their door. (Men’s Journal)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.