Monday Roundup: Bike hater warning, Seattle’s sweepers, rolling coal, and more

E-quivalent: After a court case raised the question, the European Court of Justice has clarified that electric-assisted bicycles should definitely be defined as bicycles, not “motor vehicles.” (Forbes)
British city fights back: Birmingham is one of the most car-centric cities in the UK, and people who live there are tired of drivers and their cars holding their quality of life hostage. (Guardian)
Body image and mobility marketing: References to calorie intake and body fat reduction are common in active transportation messaging; but new research suggests more sensitive language and framing could shift focus away from body shaming. (Streetsblog USA)
A warning for the haters: This essential read lays out the case that a growing anti-bike, pro-car movement will likely backfire because it only serves to energize the vast majority who prefer people — not car — friendly streets (as the Broadway bike lane scandal illustrated so beautifully!). (Streetsblog NYC)
Rolling coal consequences: Ebay is facing billions in fines from federal environmental watchdogs for selling illegal devices used by truck owners who like to “roll coal.” This news makes me simultaneously sad (because the people who do this are so terrible) and happy (that their enablers will be caught). (CNBC)
Told you so: A new scientific study shows that people who mostly walk and bike (instead of drive) are inherently more engaged in building toward the common good because of the increased social cohesion and community-building that’s inherent in using a mode that doesn’t isolate them inside a metal box. (Journal of Environmental Psychology)
Carfree in Phoenix?: A development in Arizona called Culdesac, where people live in a European-style development without cars, shows that there’s demand for walkable neighborhoods. (Guardian)
Electric bike lane sweepers: The City of Seattle has one-upped Portland with the introduction of a mini, electric bike lane sweeper that can fit in their protected bike lanes. (Electrek)
Portland, the outlier: Data from smartphones shows that Portland is still lagging behind other major U.S. cities when it comes to cycling’s rebound after the pandemic. (Axios)
Getting back out there: If you’ve had a serious, traumatic crash, here’s some advice on how to get back into the pedaling groove. (Bike Radar)
Road rager shooting: In just the latest example of vehicle-based violence, a harrowing incident of a driver who shot and killed someone and injured another in downtown Portland after a bout of road rage. (The Oregonian)
Concerning bike trip rebound, Portland’s 44 trips/1,000 persons is still pretty close to the top of the bunch (NYC and SF lead by a lot, with Chicago, LA, San Diego, Denver, and Portland the next few). Just something worth keeping in mind
If you had lived here in the teens, blundrew, you would realize how annoying this toxic positivity is to those of us who experienced the feeling of ease and safety (in numbers) that came from having ~7% bike mode share.
If you were self-aware you’d realize how annoying this toxic negativity is to those of us who live here now.
I live here now, and bike almost every day. It’s pretty good, and I usually see other people biking too. Sure, it could be way better and I lose sleep thinking about it, but in the context of biking in the United States, Portland is definitely in the top echelon.
I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that the “7% mode share” you refer to was always illusory. It can evidently only have reflected a very fragile, momentary equilibrium state, which was easily disrupted by exogenous factors, notably, the pandemic of course, which also upended so many other patterns of daily life.
No mode share statistics under double digits can represent any permanent, fundamental shift in transportation behaviors, until large nunbers of people see fit to dispense with car ownership altogether. So long as the vast majority of one’s transportation costs are fixed, upfront, one time expenditures, instead of daily, variable ones, the economic force of gravity dictates that motorism remain wholly dominant.
It was ephemeral but the behavior of motorists often felt like mutual respect whereas now there is far too much open hostility.
That 7% mode share is simply
A – What people reported when they turned in the American Community Survey during that particular year, during a time when more people actually did fill out written surveys; and
B – Was for work commute trips only.
It’s possible that just as many people are riding today as way back when, but they are likely not filling out as many ACS forms as they used to, and might not be commuting to work as often by bike. In fact, people willing to fill out paper forms these days is becoming increasingly rare.
The Census ACS data and Portland Bike Count data (some of which comes from from automated counts) had eerily similar trends.
As someone who rides for transportation just about every day, it’s all too common for me to never see anyone else cycling. The difference between now and 2014 is like night and day.
The sharp drop in transportation cycling in Portland is unique among major west-coast cities.
Census ACS cycling mode share in Portland and San Francisco (adjusted by removing work from home):
Portland was among the first in the USA cities where transportation cycling became a political wedge issue. I suspect that ongoing “bikelash” has played a major role in undermining transportation cycling in this city.
I had a new doctor (I was looking for a new primary physician) say the phrase BMI to me once – and I asked for another doctor.
There are population level correlations between body fat % and BMI, but the assumption that people with higher body fat can’t be healthy and the assumption that any individual is somehow represented by the population averages are both so far wrong that I couldn’t trust anything else he had to say.
Now, I do watch my weight as I age – I have knees with barely any cartilage left and keeping my weight down helps them a lot – but that’s a late 50’s guy with a really good reason not to carry extra weight around, not a kid.
I agree with your point.
But I’m curious, for me as a person who (until recently) my doctor has suggested losing weight as well as feeling like my knees are betraying me – if taking some weight off your knees now helps, wouldn’t it have been good to take that weight off them for the entire 50 years also? Maybe even better? Just wondering if it’s specifically weight that helps grind down the cartilage (i.e. a long cumulative effect), or if that just happens on its own and taking some weight off helps to lessen the pain.
With me it was injury.
Blew out the right knee when I was 33.
Also, the job I did for over 10 years required a lot of up and down.
Add that to an apparent family tendency toward cartliage breaking down and ….
I know people my age who are heavier and played sports as much (more even) as I did who have no knee issues at all.
I’m nearly bone on bone in my right knee and the combination of keeping it moving in a low impact manner and the weight loss have made the last 12 years nearly pain free in that knee. (that’s even though I have an awful tendency to push high gears cause I love to put the power down and go fast 🙂 )
For sure, and I get that. I’m jealous of those people’s luck! Genetics, what you’re born with play a big role (maybe the biggest?). But all things being equal, I think at least for me, I wish I spent the last 20 years with a few pounds less on my knees for all the up and down they were going to be doing anyway. Same for my back.
That’s good to hear that it’s possible to keep it nearly pain free despite the challenges. I was on a multi-day group ride recently, and a woman there was telling me about her own arthritis in the knees and yet she just did the same long ride I did. She mentioned keeping the muscles strong helps.
You ever try an oval chainring? I’ve heard conflicting opinions about how they may help with knee pain.
Re: e-bikes, definitely a lot of gray area there. I’m in Bend now and yesterday was driving next to two cyclists on ebikes for a few minutes. They were keeping up with traffic (35 mph on a local arterial) and didn’t pedal at all while they were in my sight. They stayed in the bike lanes, but moved to the car lane at traffic circles (Bend has many traffic circles, and bike lanes irritatingly feed onto the sidewalk at traffic circles, then cyclists are supposed to cross like pedestrians).
Looking at them, I definitely felt these were motorcycles, not bikes, and you should need some kind of license to drive them. The particular cyclists I saw yesterday were adults who were riding predictably and using signals, but there’s been a lot of angst here about the many teenagers who ride ebikes with the speed governors defeated. I think we need some clearer standards here to define when an ebike is actually an electric motorcycle.
Was also in Bend this past weekend, and saw some tweens tearing around the park on a walking path on e-bikes (no pedaling observed). This was right next to a playground.
If the e-bikes you saw in Bend were keeping up with traffic at 35mph without pedaling, they have the capability to operate with throttle only. I have no problem with classifying e-bikes that can be operated by throttle only as electric mopeds or motorcycles, depending on attainable speeds. The pedal assisted e-bikes that are available in the US cut motor assistance at 20 or 28 mph depending on the class. I have no problem with separating legal classification of the throttle capable variations from the true pedal assist bikes where they require one to pedal to move and have an upper level where the assistance cuts out.
Also important to note that a number of e-bike brands are now selling bikes where the speed governor is easily defeated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLb_dSaLmlc. These companies (barely) maintain plausible deniability, but it seems clear this is a sales point for them. Lots of discussion here in Bend of teens making bad decisions on ebikes that are capable of 40+ mph.
I have no doubt there are all sorts of people pushing the limits to see what they can get away with. All the more reason legal standards regarding the different classifications of electrically assisted and powered bikes needs to be clarified and then enforced. Of course, the fly in the ointment is enforcement, as we have all seen how well that has worked out over the past few years for motor vehicle scofflaws. Adding electrically assisted or motorized bikes to the equation complicates the enforcement piece significantly. It’s difficult to determine just by glancing at an e-bike what type it is, unless it’s moving without someone pedaling or going extremely fast.
The whole pedal-assist vs throttle question just seems so besides the point to me, I don’t agree that it should factor into the classification at all. How much assistance is OK? Why? What if it goes up to 28mph so long as I put in 5 watts of power? Is this just some weird form of gatekeeping?
It seems like the real things to be concerned with are top speed and weight. I don’t care if you have to put in some sweat equity or not, although for health reasons it’d be a good idea. Mainly I care about the safety, scalability (i.e. you can fit so many more bikes than cars) and sustainability.
I don’t disagree that speed is the more crucial criteria.
I was just tooling around the other day on a friend’s high end ebike, and was astonished above all by its *acceleration*. And it had definitely NEVER been tampered with. So I submit that the greater hazard (at least, for riders!) could lie with acceleration and not velocity.
Both maximum speed and maximum acceleration can be reprogrammed on most ebikes.They are in fact separate issues and separate controls.
Concerning the “road rage” shooting:
I’ve been threatened numerous times while riding my bike, over the years, and those experiences have made me a little touchy on the bike. About a decade ago, I got very reactionary when someone tried to squeeze me off the road, and the driver and I got into a dumb fight on the street. Luckily, bystanders calmed the situation down before the police arrived.
After that, I got myself into anger management counseling, which has helped. I’m very grateful that no one has ever pulled a gun on me.
If you find yourself reacting to jerk drivers, please just remember that no satisfying retaliation is worth being shot to death on the street. Anger management techniques can help channel that energy in a better direction.
These days I’ll just give people thumbs down when they do something stupid. Whenever drivers yell at me I just respond with “thanks for the feedback, have a nice day.”
I just visualize sidewinder rockets launching from the underside of my trike’s cruciform and blowing them up.
I wonder if they think I’m weird when I grin like that at them?
Yeah, I almost always smile and wave which 1) defuses situations and 2) gets under their skin as much or more than giving them the finger
My current move is to just do a big, dejected exhale and head hang. Maybe a lowkey, side-to-side head wag (in my mind I’m saying, “really? c’mon”).
My intent isn’t to interact with the offending driver, but to ideally get a few other bystander/drivers to understand what just occurred. And honestly it seems to work! I’ve had other drivers roll down windows and say things along lines of “Yeah I saw that, sorry man, I’ll keep my eyes out.”
The road rage incident is great example of how off the rails our gun nut society has become and also a good example of why we can’t have unarmed street response types doing any kind of traffic enforcement.
For those who advocate it, be my guest to confront people like Mr Hammond, and he’s not an outlier anymore.
Well he is an outlier. I know very well that lots of people are out there handling their guns, but if you ask a person who owns guns, that person will almost certainly tell you that Mr. Hammond was over the line. Even for the worst day of your life, shooting two unarmed people is an outrage.
There have been 250 murders in the last 2 1/2 years in Portland and 3 times that numbers of shootings that missed…..
He is not an Outlier.
Knowing that some of the people who are already angry have guns in their possession I will not slap a car at any time in the future.
However while riding in traffic getting shot is not what I worry about because random shooting is still not normal. What I worry about is ‘nice’ people looking through me and driving in the space where I am. That can happen at any corner on any day and somehow it is normal and not news.
Of course it’s an outlier, that’s why it is news, and why you’re reading about it on a “bike blog”.
It is also a great example of how unhinged the driving public is to think it is remotely a good idea to exit your vehicle and aggressively approach another vehicle while screaming at the driver. Had he not shot the camera man, he likely had a legal leg to stand on.
I wonder why there’s such a discrepancy between this StreetLight Data reported by Axios and PBOTs. PBOT says cycling dropped 35% and StreetLight says it dropped 8%in that same time period. That’s a pretty big discrepancy and makes me wonder which is more accurate.
Perhaps StreetLight is capturing other modes that are similar to bikes like scooters and other e-machines. It’ll be interesting to see if this years counts changed significantly now that PBOT is counting those other modes.
I’ve counted the same intersection (a fairly busy one) for the PBOT manual counts for several years including pre-pandemic and at the height of cycling here. The PM commute numbers are way off. The 2023 count is half of the 2018 count. It’s down to 44% of the 2017 all time high. The addition of scooters, one wheels and such to the forms this year did not move the needle much.
I would suspect the Axios data might be better than PBOTs. With Work From Home continuing to be prevalent and the somewhat limited scope of PBOTs counts I’d expect Axios’ cell phone data to be a better measure.
Sweepers: Portland operates street sweepers largely at night, and there’s probably a set of reasons for that. As a person who rides a bike frequently, I’d be happy to share the lane with a sweeper once in a while. The city does street construction and sewer clean out work in the daytime, why not bike lane sweeping?
Amen to that. I’m already sharing bike lanes with delivery vehicles, illegally parked vehicles, Uber drivers, armored trucks, police vehicles, maintenance vehicles, etc… Might as well add street sweepers to the mix if we’re not going to make any effort to exclude the other interloping vehicles.
Daytime bike lane sweeping would interfere with the various vehicles that need to park or load in it.
An important caveat to the e-bike ruling story is: In the EU, e-bikes are legally limited to no more than 250 watts of motor power. Compare that to the 1000 watt motors some people are using around here, and you’ll understand that the latter really is more of a motorcycle or moped than a bicycle.
To put these power numbers in context: Millions of people can sustain 250 watts of human power output on a bicycle for a sustained period. But only the world’s top sprinters can reach 1000 watts of output, and that’s only for one minute before stopping to rest for a good while.
Edit: I was thinking of the famous video of Robert Förstemann powering a toaster with his legs. It was for one minute, but that was only 700 watts, not 1000. And you should look at the size of his thighs!
Slightly nitpicking point but in that video the 700 watts was the input power of the toaster. Robert had to put out a fair bit (twice? Ish) more than that to overcome the efficiency losses between his legs and the toaster. It makes what he did far more impressive. 700 mechanical watts for a minute is still quite good but not unheard of.
Regarding E-bikes as motorcycles, NYTimes had an article in late August, “As Teens Take to E-bikes…” mentioning two brands, Super 73 and Talaria, that are marketed to teens, and while speed limited, the manufactureres readily share how to disable the governors. The Talaria is cited as being able to go 70mph. This is not a “bicycle.” Super73 is also marketing “e-balance bikes” to 4 year olds, capable of 15 mph with no pedaling. Wow.
It’s important to note that in the US, most insurance companies absolutely consider e-bikes as motor vehicles and so your homeowner insurance will not cover it if it’s stolen. I don’t think a lot of people in high bike theft areas are aware of that until they unfortunately try to make a claim.