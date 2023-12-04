Monday Roundup: Speeding, super capacitor, Sunset4All, and more

Welcome to the week. Hope you’re enjoying all the rain. Isn’t it magnificent?!

Tunnel vision: There’s new momentum for an I-5 tunnel instead of a bridge over the Columbia River thanks to two engineers who’ve built a life-like model of what it would look like. (Clark County Today)

Bike to the future: A French company has invented an e-bike that doesn’t need a battery and stores energy created by operation of the bike in an on-board supercapacitor and all I can think about is Doc and his flux capacitor from Back to the Future. (Euronews)

Our neighbors’ DOT: This article is an excellent breakdown of the tension between transportation leaders, elected officials, and state lawmakers about the future of highway spending in Washington — and it’s very similar to the dynamic we have in Oregon. (The Urbanist)

When selfishness trumps reality: Interesting findings from a AAA member survey reveals that — surprise, surprise! — a large percentage of drivers distort reality to support their behaviors. This information should add urgency for advocates to hammer these points home and for engineers and policymakers to get more aggressively anti-speeding. (Streetsblog USA)

The right to ride: New York’s highest court ruled that a man’s constitutional right to unreasonable search and seizure was violated because a cop stopped them based only on a visual suspicion of carrying a gun. It’s a fascinating case that gets at the heart of how using a bicycle can put people at greater risk of legal exposure. (Streetsblog NYC)

A wolf in sheep’s clothing? Activists say ODOT is intentionally hiding a massive, 10-lane freeway expansion for I-5 through the Rose Quarter. (City Observatory)

London’s quest for clean air (and fewer cars): I almost don’t want to share this out of concern that it will scare local politicians from moving forward with various congestion pricing plans, but I also feel it’s always better to know thine enemy and gird for coming policy debates. (Politico)

The struggle is real: This story about the effort to redesign just one stroad in Los Angeles reveals what is so bad (entrenched car-centric planning) and so good (advocates) in this transportation reform fight. It also introduced me to the term “dad-vocate” which I will immediately adopt and use frequently. (The Guardian)

Check out an e-bike (literally): Portland has great libraries and a bike share system. What if you could go to your local library and check out a pass that would let you try a Biketown e-bike for free? That’s what a library in Santa Barbara, California is doing. (Yale Climate Connections)

