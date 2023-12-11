Comment of the Week: An ode to going to work

Call it a litmus test, a Rorschach blot — maybe a new question for the Meyer-Briggs personality quiz? But the topic of working from home … well, let’s say it brings out a lot of personality. That personality was on full display in the comments to our post on Alta Planning and Design’s move to the west side of the river. As Jonathan wrote, the move was “part of their strategy to lure more employees into the office.”
WFH (work from home) can be such a hot-button issue that I hesitate to say anything about it. But at least let’s describe the range of the phenomena. It extends from taking one day a week at home, to making home in another state. Yep, some folks have put hundreds, even thousands, of miles between themselves and their employer, and are real happy with the arrangement.
PTB is not buying it. Here’s why PTB thinks going to work matters:
Not everyone loves WFH. My role at work won’t allow it, but there are some here that can, and during the height of Covid, did. I thought it sucked. I hated Zoom meetings. There’s something very human that is lacking when your only interactions are online. It would be one thing to Zoom with someone in a different time zone, but when that person is a couple miles from where you’re at, goddamn, something about it irks the hell out of me.
And it clearly irked my coworkers because once vaccines rolled out they did what I thought we were all waiting to do once they were available; they came back to work. Didn’t we all hate being home and not seeing people? Vaccines were gonna help us get back to normal life, yeah? Then a bunch of office workers decided, nah, fuck it, this spare room office life is legit…I’m staying. You’re the master of your own isolation, same goes for me. I’m going out and leaving the house, thanks.
And yeah, downtown workers help the vendors that sell sandwiches and coffee and work lunch buffets and all that stuff. All that stuff that made downtown a fun place to be before Covid. All those jobs are important, too. I worked those jobs for a lot of years. I like the random encounter you have with someone in line waiting to get coffee, or running into a friend that also just got off work and deciding to grab a drink. I continue to wonder why people deprive themselves of these human experiences and decide they’d rather stay home all day.
Hats off to Alta for their move downtown. I love it. We can’t abandon downtown and just let it rot. We do that and there will be horrible consequences for the region and the state at some point. What they’ll be, I don’t know, but it’s probably best not to try and find out.
Thank you PTB, that was a lovely comment. I bet your co-workers like having a coffee with you.
You can find the full range of opinions in the comments under the original post.
If you go back through the comments on the Alta story it’s easy to conflate the opinions of commenters. There were 2 separate issues being debated among commenters.
1. Is WFH a good thing? There were differing views including PTB’s good response.
2. Is return to in person work a good idea in DOWNTOWN PORTLAND in the context of Alta’s decision? There were many who pointed out that Old Town/Chinatown is still an absolute mess with many employers including ODOT deciding it is unsafe for their employees to work in Old Town/Chinatown. Until Downtown Portland safety & security issues are dealt with it will be a trickle of employers returning to downtown instead of a flood.
I think so much of this discussion is dependent on your personality, what your job actually entails, if you like it, and how onerous the commute is.
I had a job recently where I commuted ~40 minutes by bike and bus to Tigard a few times a week. I didn’t hate the commute, but I had no coworkers in the office (or at all really. It was a weird job) so going in to work felt like a huge waste of time. All my work was making reports and sending emails anyways so it wasn’t very useful to be in the office. Despite being a pretty social guy, going in to the office felt wasteful. I also didn’t like the work I was doing, so staying home to distract myself also played a role.
I’m currently in grad school and definitely always go in for class even if its offered remotely to socialize and because the commute is short for me. I also am passionate about my school work and tend to want to talk about it, so getting out of the house to chat with my classmates has been nice.
On the other hand, I know several people who have moved out of state (Idaho, Arizona, Arkansa,…) and who fly here once or twice a month for in-person meetings. They might not be driving to work anymore, but they are burning even more fossil fuels.
Just have to point out that it must be nice to be one of the white collar elites who even spend time considering about whether to WFH or brave the increasingly mean streets of Portland.
People who get paid big bucks to go on the computer all day are afraid to go back into to the office because it’s much harder to pretend to work if you have to physically be present. None of the people who actually make society function – construction workers, educators, healthcare workers, professional drivers, plumbers, etc – can do their jobs in any meaningful capacity remotely. The white collar elites get the privilege of a commute that costs zero time and money, and of running errands, cooking full meals, and napping during the work day. All while the rest of us are stuck in the same cycle, of wake up, commute, work, commute, sleep, repeat.
I hate how work from home is sucking so much of the air out of the room when it comes to labor discussions when it’s really only a tiny section of the population that can work from home.
It also begs the question; if your job is done entirely on the computer, how long until your job can be done entirely by the computer?
Characterizing remote workers or those who conceivably could work remotely as “white collar elites who don’t have real jobs” is both wrong and needlessly divisive.
Do you watch movies or TV? Or play video/online games? Do you use the internet, or a smartphone? Do you ever shop online or place orders online, even for local businesses?
We live in a society that’s very dependent on tech, and there are literally millions of people in the US who work primarily on computers to make that possible. People in call centers. People in IT and tech support (they’re not paid that well, despite what you may think). People who create the tools and websites you use every day and ensure that they work, or create the entertainment you watch when you want to settle down at home at the end of your work day.
Most of those jobs pay barely enough to live (if they pay enough to live at all), and the folks working them are feeling just as much pain from rising costs as everyone else. Tech and entertainment workers working remotely or trying to, because they can without hurting anybody and because it makes their lives a bit more liveable, are not your enemy and tearing them down or minimizing the work they do helps nobody.
“We live in a society that’s very dependent on tech, and there are literally millions of people in the US who work primarily on computers to make that possible.“
I think you’ve identified one of the more serious problems modern society has and one of the major drivers of climate change which is too many people inside electricity dependent climate controlled buildings using far too much electricity to give the world more electrical tech that accelerates the coming climate apocalypse. What does tech do that the world couldn’t get by on 20, 30, 40 years ago ?
While I broadly share your tech skepticism, I’d question how much of an impact personal “staying inside in air conditioning” impacts the climate compared to more direct environmental costs of tech. Namely electricity and cooling costs for servers. Bitcoin famously uses more electricity than like the entire nation of Norway, all to be a pointless speculation tool. But even more tangible things like Amazon have pretty straightforwardly increased emissions – both in obvious ways like with two-day shipping and in less obvious ways by inducing demand for wasteful cloud computing practices.
I think there are pretty major benefits to some aspects of tech. Major crowdsourced sites like Wikipedia and OpenStreetMap effectively disseminate knowledge, and doing research is broadly easier now (which I think is good). Is it a net benefit? I wouldn’t make that argument necessarily, but it’s hard to say there are no benefits.
Pitting WFH workers against job-site workers is just the newest wedge conservative orgs are using to try and divide the working class. The fash that runs Twitter is repeating these same talking points along with the multiple Fortune 500 parasites.
There is no actual thought going into repeating these talking points. It’s along the same vein as the astroturf “Timber Unity” org that talks about “Real working Oregonians”.
And for all those reasons you stated it helped make those very same workers more productive. They worked well past their 8 hours and knew that yes, they could go pick up the kids, but then they could also work in the evening to stay caught up.
WFH isn’t for everyone. People can be successful with it and yes there are some that abuse it.
As a downtown worker, why is it my responsibility to support the downtown businesses over the businesses in my own neighborhood? I spent way more money in a couple months at my neighborhood eating places than I did in a year downtown.
Work is not my life and I don’t have a connection to it (or where it is located) like I have a connection to my own neighborhood as that’s where I live.
To each their own.
Wow, got enough vitriol for WFH folks?
My GF and the rest of the folks on her team WFH most days (she tries to go in twice a week). With almost 2 decades of experience in the field, a 4 year degree and 5 years with her current employer with many sterling reviews she is, in fact, finally substantially over the PDX median (as am I – with a similar pedigree) but even 40%+ over median is hardly “elite”
I’m going to let her know that you think she’s an elite!
A girl who started work at 15 because it was the only way to get clothes for school and worked her way through college in retail will get a big chuckle out of that.
Lol – when we moved in together we were making a little over $4/hour in 1989. Oh, yeah, we’re the creme de la creme – elites of the highest order!
Wheres my Lambo …. oh, right, we’ve never owned a car. Where’s my McMansion … oh, right, when we’d just about saved enough for a downpayment on a condo her breast cancer wiped it out.
Lol, elite.
That’s going to make me laugh all the way home – a 1.25 hour trip because we simply can’t get as affordable a place near where my company moved our offices.
Not every worker behind a computer is a robotic drone, e.g. architectS. Ant not everyone who can’t work from home is foundational to a functional society. Your bitterness towards “elites” might more accurately be directed inward for the poor life decisions that left your employment options limited. You may hate the rich. But you can’t blame the rich. FWIW I still work, at the age of 69 and wish I could retire and I would rather be in an office setting away from the refrigerator, the dog and wife.
We would rather you be in an office setting too.
I get that a lot
I wish I could upvote this more than once. A lot of responses are showing the tech cool aid tastes too good to put down.
Eh, it’s just as easy to slack in an office as it is at home. And computers have gotten increasingly complex in the past 70 years, which has largely had the effect of creating more computer facing jobs – not less.
One of the most inaccurate and divisive comments I’ve ever read here.
There are a lot of key upsides to remote work not really touched on in the original thread that might help demystify the appeal of WFH for PTB.
First up, it’s gotten really expensive to live in the last few years, and being able to WFH (even hybrid) takes pressure off from multiple angles:
It also gives you more flexibility in how you work. Because you’re not commuting, you get a lot of time back and/or can break up your work day differently (as long as you’re available for meetings).
For example, one of my co-workers has a newborn child. On in-office days, by the time he’s finished work and driven home, she’s already down for the night. On WFH days, he actually gets to spend time with her before she goes to sleep. That time is fleeting and irreplaceable.
Then there’s the fact that some folks are more comfortable and work better in a remote environment. In my old office, I spent at least 75% of every day wearing noise-canceling headphones, because it was the only way I could focus with everyone talking loudly around me. Being able to opt-in to conversations when I want to has been a blessing of WFH that I’m not in a hurry to give up.
Then there’s accessibility for people who:
The reality is there are many people in categories who would simply be excluded by a hard requirement to be in the office. Many of those folks have incredible talent, and I would not want to lose out on getting to work with them just because I have to do it on a Zoom call.
I empathize with folks who have a hard time with the idea of WFH or relying on tools like Zoom to interface with some of their co-workers. I think we’ve lived for so long in a world where spending 8hrs a day in a crowded, noisy office and always having face-to-face access to everyone was “normal”, that a shift to a different “normal” can feel very uncomfortable for those who thrived in those settings.
My hope ultimately is that in this new world where we’ve proven we can support both types of arrangements, or a hybrid of the two, that we keep ourselves open to allowing people to make the choice that works best for them, and focusing on where we need to compromise to ensure everyone has what they need to work as smoothly and comfortably as possible.
Different strokes.
I don’t miss the commute at all. 70 minutes on the bike each way in cold rain and darkness or 45 minutes in traffic plus the associated fuel and parking costs. With the exception of summer, commuting is just life sucking, time consuming, and dangerous.
I now get more sleep! It’s nice to wake-up only 30 minutes before a workday, enjoy breakfast and coffee, and then log in. More time with family and less overall stress. I also love working out at lunch and not having to cut things short to get a shower in. Zoom doesn’t offer a smell feature!
Human interactions can still be had. A casual meet-up with folks that I like is always fun. Nothing stops you from doing that. I can’t say that I miss random interruptions because someone thinks that I have in interest in fantasy football or because they want to talk trash about a co-worker. Meetings also seem to be more streamlined with less wasteful cross chatter and attention seeking behaviors.
It does suck for the service businesses downtown but, I have saved huge sums of money on coffee and overpriced food. I am trimmer, healthier, and wealthier as a result. I had no idea how much stupid spending that I was doing due to the peer pressure of “doing lunch” or “having coffee” in order to be a team player. That’s an extra $600-800 a month towards retirement investments or my kid’s college fund instead of being flushed into the city sewers.
Have you also noticed that we have far fewer foul air days with the relative lack of cars on the road? Hmmm…
In any event, if you enjoy the office and you have the chance to go back, then do it! I am opposed to government trying to shame, strong arm, or bribe companies to mandate return-to-office policies. Especially the City of Portland when they cannot manage to control the perimeters of their own facilities, let alone any private sector buildings. I am not willing to risk my safety nor spend money and time for the pleasure of having Phil from Operations spend 20 minutes telling me how Patrick Mahomes poor passing really disappointed him last night.
I’m not interested in an unpaid, risk life & limb commute to a soul-sucking job that doesn’t pay a living wage.
Meetings suck too, whether via zoom or in person.
If you just got to have your meetings, you could have them in a park or at your fav local cafe, restaurant or bar and support them that way.
I don’t care if downtown PDX dies, there isn’t much there for the average working person anyway, just a bunch of a-holes in suits who think they own the effin’ place and can tell other people how they should live & work.
Who in there right mind wants to work in some lifeless, drab, dull cubicle farm in a high rise building with no window to look out at other buildings and a bunch of wanna be cops all up in your business and surveillance cameras every fuq’m where tracking your every movement? Just F! right off!
If I’m being totally honest with myself here and I focus *solely* on the idea that someone works from a spare room in their house all day, look, stay at home, I don’t really care. It’s your life, I think that’s a sad choice to make, but hey, people make sad choices all the time; they cheer for the sports teams from California, they don’t drink Burgerville milkshakes, they’ve never watched Toast of London a dozen times over, etc.
But it’s not solely about that. It really seems like there are some consequences to so many people staying home. I love Portland and in particular I love downtown Portland. I have great memories of going downtown with my mom in the early 80s to go shopping or just for fun, I have great memories from my high school days going to the X-Ray or going to Rocco’s super late at night or going to the City Nightclub. I have great memories working at coffee shops in the 90s and waiting tables in the 00s and finally going to PSU in the ’10s. Downtown was really charming and for a city of our size, always had a lot of decent stuff happening. Friends would visit and universally agreed that downtown Portland was nice. Nicer than the downtown in their city. And now, well, I dunno, it’s not super nice and if you’re in a foul mood it can seem quite lousy. That’s sad. It makes me sad.
DW, I’m not smart and when I try to wade into territory like you have it backfires. But there is a big and obvious divide about who can and can’t work from home and that is pretty frustrating. When someone says “I don’t want to go IN to work, it’s not my responsibility to prop up downtown” I don’t really get down with that. This is our community and your choice to stay home, in my dumb and probably overly emotional opinion, is not helping the community at all.
I tend to set aside the question of whether WFH is “good” – it’s all I’ll accept, so long as I work a job that’s entirely on a computer. It’s best for me. I’d make exceptions for a sub-15-minute-by-bike-or-foot commute and if all the participants of any of my meetings are colocated (my current team is in five time zones. The office is 100% useless and unproductive to me). Or the following:
I’ll offer a deal to the powers that be that blue and white collar workers, WFHers, WFOers, etc can all get down with: I’ll trade you going into an office for the 16-20 hour (“full-time”) weeks we should have based on productivity trends that continued ever upwards since the 1970’s (or however many hours that ends up extrapolating to), rather than all those productivity gains funneling ever upward to the uselessly rich. Hell, I’ll even throw in 2-3 trips a month downtown.
Going to need to disagree with this picture of “staying home all day” and never leaving the house. I don’t need to go into an office to go to my neighborhood’s coffee shop, or to be able to grab a drink with friends after work.
I want downtown to flourish, but it is not going to be 9-5 office workers and a focus of commercial buildings that will make downtown lively.