Weekend Event Guide: Alice Awards, Bike Broadway, Cyclocross Crusade, and more

Get pumped for some Heron Lakes racing! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Hopefully you’ve got your wet weather situation figured out and you’re staying (relatively) dry and cozy out there. If you need some extra support and inspiration, consider riding with a group. Our weekly event guide is a great place to find your people — and find that support and confidence you need to keep riding through all the seasons.

Check out our ride and event picks below. And thanks for riding your bike!

Friday, October 13th

Bike Broadway Day – 8:00 to 11:00 am on SW Broadway at Harvey Milk

Join advocates from BikeLoud PDX for this gathering in appreciation of protected bike lanes. They’ll have free coffee and donuts, as well as free pedicab rides. You can even test out the bike lane sweeper! More info here.

Bike One Millionth Brompton Ride – 4:30 pm at Clever Cycles (SE)

The iconic folding bike from London was invented nearly 50 years ago and the millionth one to roll off the factory floor is in Portland this weekend on a world tour celebration. Geek out with fellow folder aficionados at this ride and event. More info here.

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

The weekly FNR is a great place to find your people. And this week’s ride will connect with the monthly Midnight Mystery Ride! More info here.

Saturday, October 14th

Bicycle Repair Class – 2:00 pm at Green Lents Tool Library (SE)

A local bicycle builder will share her tips and tricks on how to fix and maintain your bike at this free workshop. RSVP required. More info here.

Alice Awards – 5:00 pm at Oregon Zoo (SW)

Dress up for a night at the zoo where The Street Trust will honor advocates and leaders at their annual fundraiser. More info here.

Sunday, October 15th

Cyclocross Crusade #1 – All Day at Heron Lakes PIR (N)

It’s the first race of the 30th anniversary season of our beloved ‘cross series and the fun kicks off at the local Heron Lakes course at PIR just north of downtown Kenton. More info here.

Monthly Overlook Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Join Overlook Neighborhood Association transportation chair Nic Cota for a tour of this wonderful north Portland neighborhood. See the fall leaves popping off while chatting with fellow Overlook residents. More info here.

Bike Train to See the Trains – 9:45 am at Holladay Park (NE)

Did you hear TriMet is unveiling a brand new MAX train (the “Type 6”)? This ride is for transit lovers who want a sneak peek of the new trains. Ride will head down to SE Park Avenue MAX station in Milwaukie where TriMet is hosting an event. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!