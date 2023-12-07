National environmental group ranks ODOT 4th in climate-friendly policies

Oregon’s transportation department is one of the best in the country when it comes to having the right policies and practices in place to ensure a massive influx of federal funding will improve equity, public health and climate goals.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) earned the fourth highest ranking and placed behind only California, Massachusetts, and Vermont. ODOT’s friends to the north at WashDOT finished in fifth.
That’s according to a new report from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members. The NRDC’s scorecard ranked all 50 states on how their departments of transportation (DOTs) are doing on five key metrics. Each metric was given a weight and there was a total possible score of 100. ODOT received 63.5 points, just shy of the 69.9 earned second place finisher Massachusetts, but over 23 points behind first place California who received 86.9.
The five metrics and their scores were: state planning for climate and equity (17), vehicle electrification (31), reducing vehicle miles traveled (VMT) through expanded transportation choices (34), system maintenance (11), and procurement (11). The purpose of the scorecard was to highlight how important policies related to those metrics will be when it comes to investing funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Inflation Reduction Act. The BIL (passed in 2021) is largest single transportation investment in American history and will send $350 billion in transportation funding between 2022 and 2026.
“The aim was to identify a set of metrics that provided a useful, illustrative snapshot of state transportation actions relevant to equity and climate change,” reads the report.
The BIL will send a total of $4.5 billion to Oregon. ODOT says they have about $1.2 billion in additional funding per year through 2026. About $800 million is set aside for specific programs including $82 million for the Carbon Reduction program, $200 million for transit, and $30 million for active transportation. The rest of the funds (around $400 million) are flexible, meaning the Oregon Transportation Commission chooses what to spend them on. When the OTC was faced with how to allocate the funds last year, they chose to put 34% of the total into what they refer to as, “sustainable and equitable transportation investments.”
ODOT’s stated goal is that by 2050, they will reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions to a level that’s 80% lower than what they were in 1990. Their latest data says they’re on track for a 60% reduction. Transportation is the largest sector of GHG emissions in Oregon, accounting for about 35% of the total. Of that 35%, over half of the emissions comes from passenger cars. The agency says reducing how far and how often people drive is the area where the most reductions can be made.
Unfortunately two categories ODOT received low scores on were per capita transit spending and how much federal funding they put toward bike and pedestrian projects. ODOT scored a 0.2 out of 5 on the transit metric and a 5.1 out of 10 on the bike/ped funding metric.
“We’re proud of our ranking and what we’ve accomplished so far with our federal and state partners,” said Susan Peithman, ODOT Climate Office interim director, in a statement released Wednesday. “There is much more work to be done, and we’ll keep pushing to realize our vision of a clean, safe and equitable transportation system.”
— Read the report here.
Policies are one thing and actions are another. As noted in Jonathan’s article, it was the policies (we promise blah, blah) that produced the high ranking and the actions (put your money and street designs where your mouth is) where it ranked low. I’m shocked!
They obviously don’t judge based on simple things like picking up trash.
The freeways in Portland are a toxic mess of garbage.
It’s shocking Kotek does not order ODOT to clean crap up.
‘It’s embarrassing.
Coming in fourth is nothing to brag about when the bar is set so low. ODOT scored 63.5 points out of 100. That’s a D- grade in most schools.
California got 86.9 out of 100, which is a solid B on a fair report card. And it shows just how far ODOT has to go (and could go) to get serious about climate policy.
Kicking their addiction to freeway megaprojects would be a good start.
Not like California is known for its freeway megaprojects….
Says a lot about how poor the US as a whole is rather than how good ODOT is.
Unfortunately.
That list really illustrates how politics affects transportation decisions. The top 18 are mostly blue states with 2 purple. The bottom 29 are mostly red states with 2 purple. The middle three are one of each.
On bike and ped safety, New Hampshire is highest followed by North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming, all red states. California is among the lowest.
So blue states care more about climate but less about bikes or is it just more random? Being three of the top four is significantly less of a correlation than this climate one. If the fifth and sixth are blue then it’s three each for the top six.
Also are those red states getting high marks because they have more off road paths but still lack in urban bike infrastructure? I could see places like Wyoming have more recreational infrastructure and sub-par commuting.
Caltrans recently demoted and ousted an executive for whistleblowing about illegal widening I-80 between Sacramento and Oakland, so you’ll excuse me if I don’t take these rankings very seriously. And the fact that Caltrans – who are currently undergoing multiple freeway widening projects – score 5 for VMT reduction goals is just laughable.
Completely useless scorecard!
This analysis reads as a ‘how much like California are you’ more than anything else.
basically clickbait. I’ll take action over plans as others have said.