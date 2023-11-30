Weekend Event Guide: Vernonia adventure, big used bike sale, and more

The Crown Zellerbach Trail awaits you (if you have enough layers and gear to stay warm!). (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

With cold and rain settling in, this week’s guide is a bit sparse. But if you’re hearty enough to brave the conditions (and/or committed enough to your winter base miles training) there are a few options. And if you get bored, I highly recommend a pedal to your local bike shop. They’re ready for your holiday shopping and need your support!

Friday, December 1st

Friday Morning Meander – 10:00 am at St Matthew’s Anglican Church (NE)
Join members of the Portland Bicycling Club for this 13-15 mph paced ride through North Portland with stops for coffee and treats. More info here.

Saturday, December 2nd

Charity Bike Sale – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at 1750 Blankenship Rd (West Linn)
Big used bike sale that will benefit nonprofits that give free bikes to kids. More info here.

East Portland Community Forum on I-205 Tolling – 4:00 to 6:00 pm at PCC Southeast (SE)
Host and Oregon State Rep Khanh Pham, says this forum will, be “a special listening session on tolling the I-205 freeway with legislators and state officials,” that will, “help shape ODOT’s proposals, influence decision-makers, and help me form a strong vision for transportation investments in our community and our state.” More info here.

Sunday, December 3rd

Long Ride to Vernonia – 8:30 am at Haven Coffee (NW)
Join the PDX Long Rides group for this adventurous ramble to Scappoose, then into the country via the Crown Z trail (off-road) and loop back home via the Banks-Vernonia path and rural roads of Washington County. Not a beginner ride! More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!

