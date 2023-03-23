ODOT too quick to declare progress on emissions, advocates say

Five years ago, the Oregon Department of Transportation did not have reason to be hopeful about meeting their greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. ODOT’s 2013 Oregon Statewide Transportation Strategy (STS) calls for the agency to reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050 (compared to 1990 numbers), but a 2018 monitoring report (PDF) said emissions were only projected to fall 20% by 2050. And in 2020, the leader of ODOT’s (newly formed) Climate Office said, “We’re heading in the complete wrong direction,” when it comes to carbon emission reductions.
Fast forward to 2023 and the climate crisis is more dire than ever. The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released earlier this week, made it clear that time is running out to avoid climate catastrophe. But over at ODOT headquarters, the mood is more optimistic. According to a new website unveiled March 9th, the state is on track to reduce emissions 60% by 2050, which is “short of the 80% goal, but still a dramatic improvement from 2018 projections.”
Great! Now we can just sit back and relax, right? Not so fast.
A closer look at assertions made on the website casts doubt on that rosy picture. Advocates are not only skeptical of how ODOT frames their emissions efforts — they worry the website and PR push behind it could placate policymakers and the public into a false sense of progress.
What’s on the website?
The website is a dashboard detailing ODOT’s progress toward its overall goal of reducing emissions by 80% by 2050 (see chart). ODOT outlines two objectives for this goal: reduce growth in vehicle miles traveled by using “land use laws, incentives and policies to support reductions in the number of driving trips people take and how far they drive each trip”, and clean up each vehicle mile with “new technology to reduce emissions via the kinds of vehicles people drive, such as electric, and the kinds of fuels used to power those vehicles.”
In order to meet these objectives, ODOT has split their actions into six categories: transportation options (which concerns public transportation, biking, walking and rolling and transportation demand management strategies); pricing, funding and markets; vehicle technology; land use; system operations and fuel technology.
It all sounds good, but some agency watchdogs don’t think the new website provides sufficient information to back their claims.
An analysis of the website by Eric Lundgren for Salem bike news blog Salem Breakfast on Bikes calls it “unconvincing…propaganda more than sober analysis, a bit of a slick farrago.”
“The structure is designed to look informative, but in fact it obfuscates. If the progress were truly so great, the structure would be more transparent and easier to parse,” Lundgren’s article states. “More specifically, it lacks any detailed discussion of what changed between the 2018 forecast and 2022 forecast.”
Salem-based transportation and climate advocate Bob Cortright (twin brother of No More Freeways co-founder and City Observatory writer Joe Cortright) also has some qualms. He reached out to ODOT staff about his concerns, writing in an email to several staff members that he was “troubled by the absence of analysis to support the broad claims about progress” on the website.
“While [the website] is very good at providing a high level description of the broad range programs and efforts to reduce emissions I do not see links to the detailed analysis that supports the conclusion in the press release,” Cortright wrote.
Suzanne Carlson, who leads ODOT’s climate office, responded to Cortright’s email last week. She said the team is “working on some updates to how information is displayed in the website to better highlight the key assumptions and inputs,” which they expect to have ready soon. In an email to BikePortland yesterday, ODOT Public Affairs Specialist Matt Noble said ODOT is working on a new webpage for the site that should be made public during the first half of April.
“The new page will give more insight into our progress since 2018, and what changed to allow for the 60% forecast emissions reduction. We’ll handle requests for deeper data dives on a case by case basis, as that level of detail is beyond the scope of the site,” Noble said.
Without this information, Cortright said the website seems to present a dubious conclusion that could cause people to rest on their laurels.
“They claim to be making progress in reducing emissions, which sends a powerful message to policymakers that we don’t need to do more and we can take our time,” Cortright told me. “It sends a message that we’ve done something in the last five years to turn this around…there are lots of reasons to be skeptical of that conclusion.”
Active transportation stats
The website features a page analyzing Oregon’s progress toward the state’s active transportation goals.
“Transportation options create opportunities for Oregonians to use active modes of transportation on Oregon’s system. Especially ones that emit less greenhouse gas emissions like biking, walking, rolling, scooters, carpooling, public transit, and passenger rail,” the website states.
Here is the vision ODOT has for what active transportation will look like in Oregon in 2030:
- By 2050, 30% of short trips (under 20 miles) in urban areas will be made via biking, walking or rolling.
- By 2050, a majority of urban households have equitable access to biking, walking, and rolling options close to their home.
- The Oregon Department of Transportation continues to provide and expand dedicated and reliable funding for bike and pedestrian infrastructure through 2050.
Sounds pretty good — how are we going to get there?
Apparently, we’re not so far from meeting the first goal as it might seem: ODOT claims that 12% of Oregonians travel by walking, biking or rolling, citing the Oregon Household Survey conducted from 2009-2011. (The survey they linked to actually said the number was 11%). Even better: they said this number has grown during the pandemic. But when BikePortland tried to find a source for this statistic, it was nowhere to be found. When BikePortland reached out to ODOT for more information about this, they walked back that claim.
“Some data we looked at suggested this, but on further scrutiny, we’re going to remove that line from the site until we have more data certainty,” Noble wrote.
Considering Portland’s bike ridership numbers have gone down substantially in recent years, it is surprising to read the opposite is true for active transportation statewide. Lundgren calls this out in his article, questioning why ODOT would use data from more than 10 years ago to calculate progress on statewide bike goals and saying the dashboard “misuses that data for unwarranted optimistic ends.”
“There are no grounds from this one data point to infer any great progress. And from the Portland bike counts, it looks like there are strong grounds to infer a lack of progress,” the article states. “On the whole the dashboard looks like slick bells and whistles and greenwash rather than substance.”
At the same time as the website lauds statewide active transportation progress, ODOT says at the current rate of investment, it will take over 150 years to close gaps in pedestrian and bike infrastructure. But they go on to say funding for this purpose “has improved in recent years,” referencing the $255 million in federal funding for active and public transportation the Oregon Transportation Commission approved in 2020 as well as the $30 million allocated for biking, walking and rolling projects over the next five years from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.
To reduce VMT or not to reduce VMT? That is the question…
As mentioned earlier, the dashboard outlines two objectives: to reduce vehicle miles traveled (via things like investing in active transportation) and cleaning up the car transportation that does occur. These are good objectives — but they have to work in tandem. Advocates say ODOT’s actions have indicated they are focusing more on the electrification element than the VMT reduction part, at everyone’s detriment.
The website highlights the fact that progress towards cleaning each vehicle mile is driving ODOT’s progress and there are significant gaps remaining when it comes to reducing VMT.
“This objective has the most opportunities for improvement. Trends suggest that Oregonian’s driving habits won’t change much through 2050 if the state doesn’t make progress here,” the website states.
In a conversation with BikePortland yesterday, Cortright pointed out that the advances in clean transportation aren’t necessarily ODOT’s doing. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is the agency responsible for setting fuel standards and managing large parts of the state’s electric vehicle program (including by administering a ban on purchasing new gas-powered cars by 2035). ODOT has been involved in car electrification efforts, but not all the progress can be directly attributed to their work.
Cortright said although ODOT is acknowledging the state hasn’t made adequate progress on reducing vehicle miles travelled (VMT) overall, their departmental focus on increasing car capacity through projects like the I-5 expansion at the Rose Quarter flies in the face of this stated concern.
“It’s not that we don’t know what it will take to reduce emissions,” Cortright said. “We need to stop expanding highways.”
Underlining Cortright’s message is a recent interaction he had with Oregon Transportation Commissioner Lee Beyer at the March commission meeting. At this meeting, Cortright made the case that ODOT needs to do more to reduce VMT in order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Beyer’s response wasn’t encouraging to Cortright and other advocates.
“That’s more of a societal attitude issue rather than something that I think [ODOT] can do directly,” Beyer said. “I think as we move to less environmentally damaging cars, EVs or whatever, that people will continue to drive, because they like the freedom of personal mobility.”
All in all, it’s apparent that ODOT staff and the commissioners overseeing the agency have varied perspectives about how the state is going to reduce its transportation-related emissions. According to Beyer, electrification is the most reasonable step, because it’s too difficult to change people’s behavior. But ODOT knows VMT reduction is a crucial part of the equation.
“Yes, we need to electrify the fleet, but that doesn’t get us there. In terms of vehicle miles traveled reduction. We really need to change the way we provide options for people if we’re going to accomplish that,” Cortright said at the OTC meeting. “And I think people do respond when we provide an environment and choices other than driving.”
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
ODOT is plainly not interested in reducing VMT in any way shape or form. They view unlimited car mobility as a positive for society, and will do anything they can to further that end – I mean Beyer said that himself. To ODOT, as long as traffic “flows freely”, it doesn’t matter how far Johnny Regular has to commute to his job in a suburban office park, it doesn’t matter how sprawled out the metro area is, and it certainly doesn’t matter how many pedestrians die on the roads to achieve that end. Unlimited automobility is the only thing that matters for transportation in the state because Lee Beyer thinks “people like it”.
The 30% of Oregonians who can’t or don’t drive? They don’t matter.
The thousands of pedestrians sacrificed at the altar of “free flowing traffic”? They don’t matter
The destruction of what’s left of the bucolic Oregon countryside in the name of suburban sprawl? That doesn’t matter.
The social cost of isolation and suburban sprawl? That doesn’t matter.
None of that matters to Lee Beyer, or to Chris Strickland. They have no positive changes to make to our state transportation system. We will get more cars, more traffic, and more sprawl and we will like it.
Comment of the week! (or the year).
To be fair, their view is shared by a broad majority of Americans and Oregonians.
I see nothing on even the most distant horizon that would relieve Johnny Regular from the need to commute to his job in the suburbs, and without point-to-point transit, driving will likely remain the most attractive option (if not the only viable one). It’s not like we’ll be demolishing the office parks and bulldozing suburban housing — people will be living and working there for the foreseeable future, and they’re going to need to travel.
Your 30% figure includes many who can’t walk, bike, or take transit on their own either, so it’s kind of a bogus number. According to the Oregonian “Even in bike-and-transit-loving Portland, there’s still a passenger vehicle parked at about 85 percent of homes.” Outside the city center that proportion is likely much higher.
It is probably unfair to blame problems like social isolation and destroying bucolic landscapes on Beyer or Strickland. It would make more sense to blame the legislature, who tells ODOT what to do, but probably the real culprit is the general public (minus those right-thinking advocates who hang out here) who do not want to trade their comfortable homes in the suburbs for a small apartment in the city center and get everywhere by bus.
I think you might be surprised. If you asked most Americans if they want an expressway running down their local main street, they would (almost) unanimously say no. If you take a quick glance at property values near freeways, you’ll find them to typically be lower than the neighborhood at large. Even Americans don’t like unlimited car mobility when it affects them directly.
People (generally) understand mobility through the lens of traffic congestion, and ODOT manages congestion at the land-use level by reducing density. But there is a large amount of academic research to show that reducing density doesn’t even meaningfully reduce traffic – since it forces more sprawl, and makes public transit somewhere between inconvenient and impractical. ODOT acts as if unlimited suburban sprawl is better for traffic than mid-rise apartment buildings on SE Clinton, which is something that should be obviously wrong to people.
Even if 85% of Portlanders still own cars, they own far fewer than their suburban brethren and they drive them less. Living in a neighborhood where you don’t need to drive means you drive less (shocker). ODOT will not allow municipalities to even come close to building places like that without conceding.
ODOT is the authority in the state on transportation matters. Surely they influence the legislature just as much as it influences them. This isn’t even a knock on them – it’s just how government works.
Only b/c car use is NORMALIZED. If car use were an outlier, people would make decisions that are based on factors other than the historically crazy idea that someone can drive tens and even hundreds of miles per day with no consequences whatsoever.
Your idea that no one is going to trade a comfy house in the suburbs for an apt in the city depends *entirely* on the normalization of car use. I know people who make a point of living close to their jobs so they can walk, bike, or take the bus. No one *has* to live dozens of miles away from a workplace, but people choose to b/c they can. It’s really that simple.
Unfortunately, Cortright is being intentionally obtuse with this claim.
Modeling in the PNW strongly suggests that electrification, without any changes in VMT, does, in fact, result in near-total decarbonization:
https://www.climatesolutions.org/sites/default/files/2022-05/Transpo%20Decarb%20May%202022%20web%20.pdf
So-called proponents of “environmentalism” do a huge disservice to their movement by claiming that this is not the case and de-emphasizing evidence-based arguments for why an SUV/personal-truck-centric transportation system is a fundamentally immoral societal choice*. The negative externalities of a continuation of USAnian extractive (and imperialist) capitalism require ever increasing inequality in the USA and terrible suffering in less wealthy nations (as the USA’s resources are wasted on Fordist ecofascism).
*USAnian environmentalists are deathly afraid of provoking “guilt” and this hamstrings any attempt at evidence-based arguments for decarbonization.
The report you shared is big on rhetoric and short of evidence. For example, the claim:
just isn’t justified in the report. This claim seems to underlie much of the “kill fossil fuels” movement, yet I’ve not seen one authoritative report showing HOW it can be done.
Sigh.
The full report has far more details on the modeling:
https://www.climatesolutions.org/sites/default/files/2021-12/White%20paper%20final.pdf
Ironically, this is also the report that bike portland has frequently cited and that “environmentalists” often use to falsely claim that reducing VMT travel is essential for transportation decarbonization.
The big caveat emptor with that report is that it’s only considering tailpipe emissions and not lifecycle emissions.
See Blumdrew’s excellent response to “Fred” below.
(It’s kind of sad that this is even under debate at this point in time.)
I would say that the quote there is saying EV adoption won’t do anything to reduce VMT, which is true. And the paper you reference there does in fact recommend a VMT reduction in tandem with electrification.
ODOT claiming that they somehow have no way to reduce VMT is the “intentionally obtuse” part of this discussion. Induced demand and traffic dynamics have been well-known phenomena for the better part of 100 years. Transportation “experts” who peddle road expansions without properly informing the public on the actual benefits are the issue here.
Unlike cortright, they have a nuanced recommendation, rooted in evidence.
From my perspective these insipid debates about VMT are, like carbon taxes — more kicking the ecocidal can down the road. IMO, only moral approach to low-occupancy transportation is to use harsh transformational regulation to ensure that motorized couches become a niche form of transportation.
“Motorized couches” is my phrase of the week!
I’m not sure what your beef is with Cortright here – you are claiming he is saying something that he is not saying. He is quoted as saying that EVs will not reduce VMT (in and of themselves) – which is a true thing to say, even rooted in evidence.
ODOT does have ways to reduce VMT. They aren’t interested in using them, but congestion pricing and freeway removal both would immediately reduce VMT – and would thus lower emissions. Evidently, tolling previously free roads is one of the least popular things you can do. And freeway removal is apostasy, so it’s not looking great for Oregon on that front either.
Who would be administering a harsh transformational regulation ensuring SOVs are a thing of the past? Likely ODOT would. And if men like Breyer and Strickland continue to lead at ODOT, that will never happen. It would be thrown into the “Urban Mobility Department” while the “real men” focus on the “real problems” like how to move a few thousand more cars per day the Rose Quarter.
Great article! One sentence to fix;
The look CASTS doubt (“look” is your subject, “casts” is your verb). Thanks. And please delete this comment once you’ve fixed it.
ODOT is loath to admit that they conduct social engineering through the infrastructure they provide. They claim the opposite but their infrastructure shapes behavior. There is no visionary in ODOT with a vision, goals and action plan for a sustainable future. Meanwhile half of Oregon wants to join Idaho, ignore climate change and turn back the calendar to 1960. No wonder youth despair for their future.
Only 10% of Oregon’s population is in counties that voted to join Idaho. Not all of them are registered to vote and not all of them voted to join Idaho. Since it’s never going to happen I’m not going to bother looking up the actual voter results for each county but lets say at best 5-7% of Oregonians support leaving the state. I would guess a slightly higher amount statewide would ignore climate change but even less would want to be in 1960 again. I mean how would they post mean things on Facebook?
To my eye it looks close to half of the landmass of Oregon has voted to join Idaho. I agree with you that the actual people numbers are not even close to 50%, but the concentration along a small part of the I5 corridor is kind of the problem.
https://www.opb.org/article/2022/11/09/greater-idaho-ballot-measures-pass-two-more-oregon-counties/
What is this fixation on EVs as “zero-emission vehicles” that will save us from catastrophe?
Just this morning I saw a Trimet bus with a big “ZERO-EMISSIONS VEHICLE” label stamped on the side.
NO! – you are a DISPLACED-EMISSIONS VEHICLE. The only difference between a regular diesel Trimet bus and an electric one is the location of the fossil fuel powering each one: for the diesel it’s in the bus’s powertrain; for the EV it’s upstream at a power plant that is burning coal or natural gas to generate electricity (also a tiny percentage currently being generated by wind and solar). AND the fossil fuel powering the EV is actually *less* efficient than the diesel powering the other bus b/c it’s so far downstream and energy is always lost in conversion. But people get to say their EVs are clean so I guess that’s the important thing.
I like this line – displaced emissions. Ideally the emissions happen much farther away from human lungs, but they still have to be acknowledged and ultimately avoided to get to a livable future.
Someone has to breathe in the emissions and someone has to suffer for the energy extraction. Either the society driving the vehicles or the society unlucky enough to be near the power plant. Either the society using the resources or the society unlucky enough to be colonized for its lithium or oil. I have never understood the well off people who decry colonization, but refuse to have energy extraction anywhere near themselves and don’t realize they are pushing health problems onto others much in the way of colonialism.
Got a life-cycle analysis to back up this utterly ridiculous and anti-electrification claim?
Here you go:
https://www.enerdynamics.com/Energy-Currents_Blog/How-Much-Primary-Energy-Is-Wasted-Before-Consumers-See-Value-from-Electricity.aspx
Electric motors are an order of magnitude more energy efficient than gas internal combustion engines. Even accounting for transmission, battery, and other loses electric motors still come out ahead. Additionally, the PNW has a (relatively) clean power grid owing to historic investments in hydroelectric – currently about 39% statewide (vs 26% for coal and 21% for natural gas). Wind, Nuclear and Solar combine for around 12%.
EV cars are functionally infinitely cleaner post-production. Even the most absurd EVs have lifecycle emissions lower than the majority of ICE cars.
The issue here is that ODOT views higher VMT only as bad because of emissions – not because of the myriad of other negative externalities. They are still nakedly endorsing automobile propaganda from the 1930s. Lee Breyer is talking like a Robert Moses acolyte if he thinks ODOT has no way to reduce VMT. Maybe next he will be campaigning on building the Oyster Bay Bridge to reduce traffic on the Throgs Neck.
Many climate movement types also sound like this. (I follow many of these climate movement folks on social media and they invariably admit to owning ICE SUVs or trucks.)
The electric motor is itself more efficient, but the TRANSMISSION of fossil-fuel-generated electricity is the really wasteful part.
The point is that if you are going to use fossil fuel to generate motive power, you are actually better off burning it in an ICE than burning it in a power plant and sending it over many wires to reach an outlet that will charge an EV.
Yes, electricity *CAN* be produced from renewable (non-fossil-fuel) sources, but so far we haven’t figured out how to do it on the scale that would be required to fuel the number of EVs that would be needed to replace all of the ICE-powered cars and trucks.
Big hat, no cattle.
I wish ODOT spent half as many resources trying to put together projects that achieved their stated goals rather than branding, and rebranding (looking at you CRC/IBR and I-5 RQ), and marketing every project and policy as being simultaneously the solution to a long running problem while simultaneously locking us into the next project that is needed to solve the exact same problem.
The word “sufficient” is missing from this statement. Remember 3-5% of project spend was too much to dedicate when the issue came up last session. Though it wouldn’t be as optimistic to say that ODOT is consistently underfunding investments in bike and pedestrian infrastructure, in part, necessitating the closure of 181 crossings to comply with ADA, though they’re underfunding by slightly less now. It also completely ignores the rise in traffic-related deaths which discourage usage of facilities by people who are concerned about making it to their destination alive and uninjured.
ODOT really likes taking credit for existing trends in their projects as well, projecting that the change is due to a project rather than something unrelated. The site seemed like propaganda rather than a clear eyed assessment of where things are and need to be. The only thing ODOT is doing to discourage driving right now involves tolling and the only reason why that is moving forward is because it’ll allow ODOT to keep building more car-centric projects with another revenue stream.
ODOT is a bad faith actor that is actually getting decently in greenwashing their motor vehicle projects. No one should take anything they say or do seriously.
Source: just trust me bro