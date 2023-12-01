I-5 freeway ‘immersed tunnel’ model on display in Vancouver today

What if, instead of a new bridge over the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, we built a tunnel instead? Ever wondered how exactly that would work? At an open house in Vancouver later today (Friday, 12/1) you can see a real-life model of the idea and learn more about it from the guy who’s been pushing the idea for years.
If you’re a regular BikePortland reader, you have probably heard of the “immersed tunnel” concept for the Interstate Bridge project. We profiled the concept in February 2022 and introduced you to its main advocate, a retired engineer and dedicated transportation activist named Bob Ortblad. Ortblad hasn’t just proposed a tunnel instead of a bridge, he’s been an outspoken critic of the current Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) design and the staff who’ve repeatedly dismissed the tunnel.
Ortblad believes a tunnel is better than a bridge for myriad reasons; including safety, land use, and environmental impact — but IBRP leaders have dismissed the design. In posts made to social media, they say the tunnel isn’t feasible because it wouldn’t have off/on-ramps, would cost more than a bridge, and would have “significantly more environmental impacts.” Ortblad strongly disagrees and has accused IBRP staff of “manufacturing consent” for a bridge.
Back in July, a video surfaced of Ortblad getting into a heated exchange with IBRP Program Administrator Greg Johnson during a Hayden Island neighborhood association meeting.
Now, instead of words and illustrations, Ortblad has built a full model that he says disproves the IBRP’s “false assumption” that a tunnel cannot connect to major destinations like Hayden Island, downtown Vancouver, and SR-14.
Here’s the text from a flyer for today’s event:
The Oregon and Washington State Highway Departments (the DOTs) falsely concluded that the tunnel option evaluated during the initial screening of alternatives for the IBR project could not provide connections between I-5, local Downtown Vancouver streets, and SR-14. That led to the rejection of the tunnel alternative in favor of the current proposal – a giant 200-foot wide mega bridge, towering 100 feet above Vancouver’s historic waterfront.
The DOTs continue to lie to the public about the feasibility of the tunnel connections.
The Tunnel Model That Exposes the False Assumption To illuminate reality, a model of the Vancouver tunnel interchanges was constructed. The model makes it clear — the tunnel alternative offers superior connectivity to the mega-bridge option currently under design.
If you’re intrigued by the tunnel concept and want to ask Ortblad about it in person, there’s an open house in Vancouver today from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm in the lobby of Lucky Lager Warehouse (215 W 4th St.).
I have to wonder how to-scale that model is supposed to be, because if it is as Ortblad depicts it, I have significant concerns about the continued navigability of the Columbia.
It just shows the very north end, which is the key area of dispute. The tunnel would continue to descend south, providing sufficient draft clearance in the channel.
I’m assuming it is not to scale depth-wise. The channel is where the existing bridge lift is, and I believe the tunnel was to be 40 feet below the river bottom at that point.
The biggest issue is that there is a development planned on the river bank where they are proposing the tunnel will be built. Construction is to start in 2024. I would think this would change the construction method and depth required on the north bank of the river. See the link below.
https://djcoregon.com/news/2023/07/10/mixed-use-project-on-track-along-vancouver-riverfront/
Thanks for sharing the information. I missed the presentation but was able to take a look at the model just as they were shutting down.
Someone please go and give a report-out!
I just got done listening to the GBH news podcast about The Big Dig in Boston. I can’t help but feel like the interstate bridge + rose quarter is turning into our own version of the Big Dig. A painful and expensive boondoggle to speed up the commutes of car-driving suburbanites, with little to no investment in public transportation.
It will enable the extension of Max to Vancouver; that’s something.
That was a great series!
The Columbia crossing/IBR definitely has a big dig feel to it. That project was always only going to be successful if there was a simultaneous massive investment in public transit. The car project got built, but they forgot about the transit along the way (I also felt like the podcast could have done a better job talking about failed opportunities to improve transit earlier on. First mention wasn’t until episode eight, or something). Feels like Portland will end up in the same situation. Extending the yellow line across the river is a token transit investment that won’t move the needle on regional per Capita vmt.
It is more than “feel”. The lead consultant for the Big Dig was a firm called Parson’s Brinkerhoff. After they were fined, along with their partner consultant, over $400 million for fraud, their 12,000 person staff was bought for over $1 billion by the lead consultant on the IBR. The Big Dig consultants are the same cast of characters doing most of the work on the IBR. What you “feel” is fraud.
One aspect of the Big Dig is already the same as the interstate bridge project. The lead consultants on the Big Dig were fined over $400 million for fraud. They have not been fined yet, and may not be, but the lead consultants for the interstate bridge replacement have already committed fraud. I see no reason they will stop now. The question is – will they get caught?
Oregon government has avoided investing in road development for 40+ years. Drive north and south on I-5 between the Fremont bridge and Vancouver, you will see numerous opportunities to widen roads, which haven’t been developed for decades. I think government is trying to force people to accept governments’ biased ideas for infrastructure, by ‘starving’ the public of necessary changes unless the public approves the WHOLE boondoggle.
Ortblad deserves an award!
I thought Greg Johnson’s contentious dismissal of Ortblad was really shocking, and speaks volumes about how bad ODOT are at their jobs.
They usually are when the local construction companies they’re friends/partnered with won’t get a contract. Two of the biggest are in SW WA and they ALWAYS seem to get these….
Anyone else ever play Cities Skylines? Or some other urban modeling game/software? Perhaps someone could rebuild the same model digitally and spread it around the internet.. Perhaps they could do the same for the bridge and show everyone how monstrously huge it will be!
For those cycling to see this model … there is a double staple rack out from on 4th Street at Columbia…located a short hop from the Interstate Bridge and the Bi-State Columbia Bike Highway. Its in the foyer of the building shared with other businesses.
Haha, a 90 degree turn exiting a tunnel is proof of concept? Cool craft project though.
Love Bob’s passion and dedication.