Monday Roundup: Heavy e-cars, a bike tunnel, the Amish, and more

EV-car weight warning: When a crash research expert at Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is worried about the weight of large electric cars — especially as it pertains to the safety of bicycle riders and walkers — you know we have a problem. (IIHS)

African women racers: The UCI will field a record number of female competitors from Africa during the upcoming road racing season, an excellent sign that could inspire a whole new generation to follow suit. (Cycling News)

WFH and parking lots: This national look at parking reform specifically mentions what could be a nail in the coffin on parking lots: the shift to work-from-home instead of the downtown office. (NY Times)

Amish and e-bikes: Given how simple, yet efficient battery-powered bicycles are, it should come as no surprise they have become a preferred transportation mode for many Amish people. (Electrek)

Dancing in the dark: New Strava data reveals that women ride, walk and run much less often in the dark than men do. (Cycling Weekly)

Boldly carfree: At almost five miles long, the new bike tunnel in Bergen, Norway will be the longest in Europe. (Euro News Green)

Consultants, costs, and concerns: A must-read about how the lack of institutional knowledge about transit projects at American government agencies is one of the main reasons it costs to much to build them. (Slate)

