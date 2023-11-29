New bikeway updates on NE/SE 7th build on greenway promise

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has added a lot of new bike-specific infrastructure to Northeast and Southeast 7th Avenue in the past several months. On Tuesday, I went out to take a closer look at some of it.
7th Ave has long been a key north-south street in Portland’s bike network. Then its value skyrocketed when the Blumenauer Bridge opened along its alignment in summer 2022. Now PBOT is trying to make good on a promise to create a low-stress cycling experience on 7th that’s befitting of its designation as a neighborhood greenway and as laid out in the Central City in Motion plan.
Since we last checked-in on the 7th Ave Neighborhood Greenway back in December 2022, PBOT has striped new bike lanes on the five blocks between NE Tillamook and NE Weidler. They’ve also added a few speed bumps south of Tillamook. This is a busy commercial/industrial section of 7th that has long been a troubling gap. The new bike lanes are unprotected, but they come with a generous buffer space that someday (hopefully?!) PBOT will fill with some sort of protective curb or other treatment. They’ve also added green cross-bike markings to reinforce the bikeway through the intersections. It’s notable that PBOT swapped space previously used for free, on-street car storage in order to fit the new bike lanes. More photos below the jump…
These are straightforward bike lanes that are a welcome addition to this section of 7th. Hopefully PBOT can prevent people from parking in them and keep the new lanes clear of leaves and gravel through winter.
Moving further south, I spent a while observing the new crossing treatment on SE 7th at Stark. PBOT has installed a center median diverter using yellow plastic curbs and wands. They also left a large channel in the middle wide enough for bi-directional bike lanes to fit through the center. On each side of Stark the sharrows transition to green-colored bike lanes to signal to riders that they should be in the center of the street to cross. There’s also a green cross-bike through the entire intersection.
This design is meant to facilitate cycling traffic, make it easier to cross Stark, slow down drivers by reminding them this is a bikeway, and reduce the amount of cut-through traffic on 7th by forcing drivers to only turn right.
It’s a nice idea; but far too many drivers are making the dangerous and illegal decision to simply drive right through the gap in the center of the median. It’s clearly a bike lane (the color green should tell everyone that) and there are (way too small and low) “Right Turn Only” signs, but none of that stops the majority of car users who disobey the rules and drive on through.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer told BikePortland they’re aware of these behaviors and are, “working on a few avenues for improvements.” She said the project team had added temporary traffic control devices, “to help reinforce the operational changes.” Schafer might be referring to a traffic cone places in the middle of the gap; but she might not be aware that as of yesterday it was gone and only its base remained.
Schafer also added that PBOT are reaching out to the Portland Police Bureau to see if they can do “spot enforcement to re-affirm the changes.” “This has worked well at other locations when we see compliance issues,” Schafer shared. And a more permanent fix might be possible through a small PBOT project program known as Missing Links.
We’ve seen this pattern play out many times over the years: a new bikeway design is so anemic that many drivers ignore it, then PBOT throws out some cones or makeshift signs, and we hope for a permanent solution. It’s a frustrating dance that erodes confidence in PBOT’s work — and more importantly — leaves bike riders exposed to unnecessary risk. We must do better.
Thankfully, Schafer said PBOT doesn’t plan to wait the typical six months to collect data and see if the changes are (or aren’t) working. Because of the safety concerns, she says the project team has “elevated the timeline for this specific intersection.”
Related to the crossing at Stark is a new crosswalk and bike lane one block south on SE Washington. In order to facilitate westbound bike traffic onto 7th (from 12th and other points east), PBOT has turned the block of SE Washington between 8th and 7th/Sandy into eastbound only for car drivers and added a westbound bike lane. That new bike lane feeds into an enhanced crossing of 7th/Sandy where PBOT has added a green cross-bike and constructed a new center median island out of yellow plastic curbs and wands.
This intersection of SE Washington, 7th and Sandy is very wide. It also has five openings and a curve, and is at the base of a downhill slope. These elements make it dangerous for all users, especially bike riders who have to navigate onto the greenway from a busy section of 7th Ave en route to the new bridge. As you can see, PBOT and community partners have already reclaimed some of the space by adding cones and planters (even a small dumpster!) to calm traffic. These efforts have reduced driving space and sharpened turns to prevent speeding.
These are all small steps forward as we wait for better designs and protection that will encourage more people to ride and keep safe those who already do. And of course, the ultimate solution at this intersection is the one proposed by Depave that would prevent drivers from using 7th north of Washington and add concrete to separate and physically protect bicycle riders at the corners.
Until then, hopefully all this plastic and paint will do.
Have you ridden 7th lately? What about the Stark crossing? What has your experience been so far?
I ride this almost everyday during the week. The 7th and Stark intersection needs to be fixed ASAP. I see people driving through the gap every single time I ride this. Its almost to the point that I see the same cars doing it every morning. They used to have a metal A-frame sign that stated Right turn only that I would see dumped on the sidewalk nearby that I would go pick back up and put in the middle but it seems like its gone gone now
I have the same experience as a near-daily morning commuter through this intersection. Lots of blatant disregard for the signage and design.
FYI: the ‘self watering’ barrier planters installed at 7th & Sandy look to be a Zilca Zebra product.
https://translineinc.com/products/bike_lane_separator/zicla-zebra-planter/ fSandy/7th
they add a lot of chaos to a large, unstructured space. These would be sweet planters in a more legible space or a space with a more intimate scale. I do not think these were a good choice for this location.
The way I feel about the 7th greenway is the same as I feel about all the other central city greenways such as Flanders or Pettygrove. Woefully inadequate for the high density of busy streets to cross and the large amount of cars that are on it.
Agreed. This NE segment of 7th is practically farcical as serious bike infrastructure. Then, the Stark rule appears to be regularly flouted by numerous auto users. It’s yet another example of the lick-of-paint, plastic bollard tendency from PBOT that leaves safety, security, and sense found wanting.
I encountered a driver going through the two way bike only section near Stark as they were solidly looking down at their phone. I had to swerve to avoid a collision. That person gave zero f*#ks about anyone. It’s disheartening. So yeah #pbot we need hardscape to resolve driver’s bad behavior.
The obvious fix here is to replace the traffic cone and flex posts with concrete bollards. Of course PBOT will never do that for fear that scofflaw drivers might damage their cars.
I saw the missing post the first time I used the 7th avenue crossing of Stark last week. Replace it with a stout, steel bollard and motorist compliance will increase to 100% instantly. No need for further study.
During the impromptu meeting about the tree in the intersection of 7th/Tillamook, there were many criticisms of PBOT’s plan to create an anomalous short section of bike lane that left the road and entered the protected pedestrian space (northbound). PBOT reassured everyone (they lied) that people cycling would not have to use this terrible design, and PBOT would add a sharrow marker to provide clear guidance that the travel lane is shared. With the striped bike lanes, the sharrow marker clearly reads as “bikes may use lane to turn left” symbol, but the implication that bikes are supposed to divert to the sidewalk has been restored.
The Washington/7th treatment is darkly symbolic. I got a chuckle out of it, but ultimately it makes me sad. It is a literal collection of trash and weeds at the bottom of the hill. It is so ugly and hostile looking that I assume it is intended as commentary on the sad state of civic design coming from PBOT. The tree is a dumpster never need to be repeated- that is a lay and unacceptable excuse of a design. The zebra planters are disorienting and wildly out of scale and chaotic. the design would be better without them. dismal.
NE 7th is currently my most-used route, and I’ve really appreciated the upgrades as they come in. I find it relatively quiet and comfortable as a connection to Tillamook, Going, etc, and appreciate the presence of signals at busy intersections. People seem to be getting better about not parking in the bike lane as well.
I’ve mostly avoided using SE 7th to go further south than Ankeny because of the crazy Stark intersection, so seeing that get some attention is really nice as well. I’ll have to go check it out soon!
Like a number of others, I’ve seen motor vehicles drive through the “barrier” at Stark St almost every time I have been there.
Even if this infrastructure were adequate I’m sad it doesn’t have a good northern connection past Tillamook, which only dumps you on to Rodney or Williams. 7th avenue bridge is nice to have, but increasing connectivity on both sides would make it great.
I’ve been taking 7th through this whole stretch on my commute for about a year.
I go northbound unreasonably early so Stark isn’t busy at all and that’s easy. I’m not sure how I’d go if it was a more humane time of day though. Getting to Tillamook on 7th since the new layout went in feels awkward to navigate with light traffic, so I take Schuyler to Williams instead of Tillamook. Plus, that early in the morning I’ve discovered it’s a lot nicer to pop through a stop sign at Grand and MLK than deal with the light at Tillamook.
Southbound in the afternoon, I’ve found that it’s a whole lot nicer to take Oak to 8th and go the wrong way for half a block to Sandy instead of dealing with Stark at 7th.
Crossing all of Stark all at once in the middle of a weekday and one block from a major intersection isn’t nice. Paint hasn’t improved the proximity of that intersection or traffic behaviors on Stark, and the plastic wands force me to compete for space with left turning drivers, so I prefer to go around. I can’t see that crossing working better than going around without properly blocking out driving through entirely, and adding a center island on Stark so it’s possible to cross one direction of Stark at a time.
7th southbound from the new bridge to Stark needs a lot of work. Big cars and trucks park right up to the corner meaning that every cross street you need to slow down almost to a stop even when there is no stop sign.
Hold on…..the POBT is actually supporting POLICE traffic enforcement????? (at least a little bit) What is happening here? Is this a small step towards common sense?