First Look: Changes complete at NE Tillamook and 7th

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has completed a project on NE Tillamook and 7th. As we’ve been reporting, the city wanted to improve safety and traffic operations at this offset intersection as part of their efforts to establish the Lloyd to Woodlawn Neighborhood Greenway which runs from the new Blumenauer Bridge to an existing greenway on NE Holman Street.
There was considerable consternation about PBOT’s plans in large part because it included the removal of a small traffic circle that had a tree planted in the middle of it. Neighbors who live around the intersection organized against the project, saying that PBOT’s plan would lead to faster driving speeds and less safety overall.
Now that the striping and other changes are done, I rolled over today for a closer look. See my photo gallery below…
PBOT installed a new protected intersection treatment on the south side that comes with large corner bulb-outs (which also make crossing safer). It directs northbound bicycle users on 7th up onto the sidewalk on the southeast corner of Tillamook and 7th, then across Tillamook in a cross-bike (green-striped crosswalk adjacent to the standard crosswalk), then onto another small sidewalk section before re-entering 7th in a painted bike lane. From there, people who want to turn left (west) onto Tillamook, can choose to “take the lane” (there’s a sharrow marking for that) or they can utilize the new, green-colored left turn box.
In addition to those bulb-outs, they’ve painted five new crosswalks on 7th — four standard white ones for people on foot and one green one to help people crossing at Tillamook.
Also of note is the new concrete planter they’ve installed at the north end of the intersection. They call it a “slow speed planter” and it’s been placed on 7th just north of where the traffic circle and tree used to be. Even though the planter is much smaller than the circle used to be, it’s placement north of the intersection gives it more relative strength because of how narrow the street is. It’s possible to drive around it faster than the circle, but I’d prefer to wait until we see traffic speed and other operational analysis before making any judgments of how it compares to the previous design.
Overall, the intersection feels less safe to me because of how large a footprint the circle and tree used to occupy. It’s a much wider expanse now. And as we all know, very few car drivers care about paint on the road — especially this time of year when all it takes is a bit of wet dirt and leaves to render that paint nearly invisible.
Another thing I took away from my time at the intersection is how PBOT installs design treatments many bike riders don’t/won’t even use. It would be interesting to put up cameras for a few weeks and do a count of how many people actually use the protected bike lanes that go up onto the curb and then back down onto the street. Same goes for the left turn box — especially since they’re in the uphill direction and folks on bikes always seek the shortest/straightest route from a-to-b. I have nothing against these type of treatments in theory. It just seems odd to install something new and then watch no one use it.
I also understand that not every piece of infrastructure is meant for every type of rider. We need diverse treatments because we have diverse riders.
Have you ridden these changes yet? What do you think?
So basically people on bikes are now expected to ride on the sidewalk and do some weird hard left turn to cross 7th. This is purely designed to keep car speeds up and move bikes out of the way.
It’s a bizarre choice to spend so much of the project’s budget protecting the 7th & Tillamook intersection while leaving riders who cross 7th completely exposed.
So so wish that they had used the existing traffic circle build a traffic diverter, sorta like the one at 16th & Tillamook. Shamefully bad work imo.
I rode this the other evening when the new chicane was filled with leaves. I keep thinking about PBOT’s logic. People complained about out-of-control drivers speeding, ending up in people’s yards and generally not driving safely on this residential road, so PBOT decided to remove deterrents to driving on NE 7th and implement a design that encourages speeding, more car traffic and deprioritizes biking.
When I rode through the chicane was filled with leaves. And without leaves, a person on a bike riding North has 4 times the number of possible conflicts with cars to take a left turn on Tillamook.
In general, people speed on NE 7th. I am amazed at the number of cars that will take the speed bumps at high speeds without slowing and bottom out their cars. The road didn’t feel that safe to begin with and PBOT made it worse despite the community pleading for a safer street. This is a huge PBOT fail.
This also makes the constant negotiation for road space with drivers more difficult for people going straight North, which is the last thing people on bikes need to deal with.
Indeed. I will never, ever use that turn box to make a left. I will make a left from the lane after taking it while signaling, thank you very much. I pass through here a lot on my bike. I’m vaguely okay with the rest of all of it, but the turn box, not so much.
I live a few blocks away and go through this intersection multiple times daily, by bike and on foot.
As a cyclist, I’m underwhelmed. I haven’t used the actual marked bike lane and likely never will. (This article’s photos are the first time I’ve seen *any* cyclist use it.) The westbound left turn from 7th onto Tillamook does feel a little easier/safer to me without having to awkwardly navigate the traffic circle.
As a pedestrian, I’m slightly pleased. Motorists are definitely driving through the intersection faster than before (to no one’s surprise; I don’t think PBOT even tried to claim otherwise) and that’s a real shame, but the increased visibility when crossing is worth it, IMO. On foot, I always used to wonder if drivers on the far side of the roundabout were slowing because they actually saw me and realized I was crossing, or if they were slowing just because of the roundabout and had no idea I was there. Less ambiguity now. (And more visible time to glare at full-steam-ahead motorists and make my “I’m walkin’ here!” gesture.)
If you’re confident enough of a rider to ride north on 7th from Broadway to Tillamook you’re almost certainly going to just take the lane and turn left. Now, if there was protected bike lanes on 7th north of Broadway something like this new treatment could almost be useful.
From the photos, it looks like the tree that was in the curb extension immediately south of Tillamook was removed. I don’t have a copy of the 100% drawings, but in the 95% construction drawings it’s labeled as being saved. I had assumed that was one of the main reasons for the non-standard design, with the bike lane behind the corner ramps.
I could talk about how bad this design is but I’ll just note, PBOT will not measure the effect of their traffic design, because its primarily designed to benefit motorist and increase their speeds on 7th.
If this was a ped or bike safety project, we’d get a whole bunch crappy temporary stuff and PBOT would do some under-grad level study of the intersection.
Last night turning south (right) off tillamook onto 7th, the line of sight looking north (to my left) was obscured by low hanging tree limbs – seriously limiting seeing vehicles coming down the hill. The trees also limit sound – so it’s tricky to be aware of when you’re clear to drop in. That more northward barrel thing gives them time to cut around and be back on the throttle before where the old circle forced them to slow when we needed it most. I can’t say cutting more trees is an option, but it’s a more scary spot than before with those same limbs minus the old circles location. Coincidentally, it’s the only photo shot you didn’t quite nail. It’s not an easy shot to get now though, I imagine.
Thanks for the update, Jonathan.