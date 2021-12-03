Video: Ride along with us to Bike the Lights Night at Winter Wonderland!

Hi friends,

It’s Friday and it’s after noon and I am really tired from another wild week here at BikePortland. Hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve shared as much as we’ve liked putting it all together for you.

Since I like to end the week on a fun and positive note, here’s our latest video. It’s a short and sweet recap of the recent Bike the Lights Ride to PIR for the annual Winter Wonderland festival. This is the first project where our new videographer Amit Zinman and I teamed up to work together. I’m really excited to have Amit on the team and trust me… we’re only getting started with what his talents can bring to BikePortland!

As you watch this video, listen to our latest podcast interview with Felipe Nystrom (our Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty episode drops Monday!), and read Taylor Griggs’ great reporting on Hawthorne Blvd, stop and think about what we have here:

BikePortland is a community-owned, community-first, 24/7/365 media outlet that is here to serve you. With your help, what started as a little bike blog as become a powerful and respected tool to amplify, entertain, inform and inspire. But it won’t stay strong unless more people step up and subscribe, contribute, advertise, and become financial supporters.

If you haven’t already, please step up and support us today.

Thank you, have a fun weekend, and I’ll see you back here for a fresh Monday Roundup in a few days.

– Jonathan Maus

Founder & Editor

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, Jonathan hopes you’ll become a supporter.

BikePortland Video, Front Page

bike the lights winter wonderland