Monday Roundup: Guerrilla bike marathon, RTOR, bike lane removal, and more

The e-car future: The experience of Norway should be seen as a cautionary tale for what happens when a government leans too far into electric car enthusiasm. (Vox)
Biking in Memphis: Always fun to see profiles of cities where cycling is just about to pop. This time, it’s Memphis, Tennessee’s turn. (Commercial Appeal)
What Earl has meant: I was interviewed for this AP story on Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s retirement after 27 years on Capitol Hill. (AP)
NYC’s best unsanctioned ride: Traffic-free streets are so rare and sought after in New York City that the pre-NYC Marathon ride has become something of a cult classic. (NY Times)
RTOR debate: Good summary of the growing national momentum — and debate — around banning right turns on red. (Associated Press)
Disappearing bike lanes: Since removing bike lanes has become a thing in Portland, it’s time to stay up on how it’s happening in other cities. First example: Los Angeles. (Streetsblog LA)
The walking decline: Cell phone data from major cities across America shows there’s been a 36% decline in people walking since the pandemic hit. (Bloomberg)
The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Disappearing Bike Lanes: Sometime if you get a chance, go to a history museum or look up old photos of downtown Anywhere USA and you’ll see much wider sidewalks up until the 30s or 40s when many sidewalks were narrowed to accommodate motor vehicles, particularly in photos from before 1910. Equally interesting are maps from the 70s and 80s showing how much space is devoted to cars, not just streets, but also driveways, parking lots, and so on.
Per the 1910s…even if the sidewalks were of an average size then (5 to 6 feet) the planter strips were often 10 to 12 feet wide.
This physical space in the public right of way between the back of the curb and sidewalk used to be called a “planter strip” versus the now more common a “parking strip”…a very strategic turn of a phrase.
Many of our communities would have much larger trees AND less sidewalk damage if we as planners (and engineers) gave trees “living space” versus a substandard “potted” space. And thus less conflict with the ADA.
Supposedly, the term ‘parking’ used to refer to the vegetated strip along the edge of the roadway. Like the name suggested that people thought of the side of the road as being a public park. It had nothing to do with vehicle storage. But boorish car owners would leave their cars in that space because it was the easiest thing to do prior to the advent of on street parking. Once cars became ubiquitous in American cities, people just started referring to all car storage areas as parking, totally forgetting the connection to roadside vegetation.
Nice take on electric cars. You can take away the emissions but not the impact of autodom.
When I have to make an emergency trip to the store for milk or coffee in the morning, the adventure takes nearly half an hour on foot. My bike gets that down to 20 minutes.
Given the way most Americans live, they’re not going to walk or bike, even with a motor that would save them an extra minute, maybe.
I agree with the sentiment, but I think the article is a really bad take on Norway’s actual policy and results. If you look at their plans from when they first began encouraging EVs, they fully understood that this needed to be done in parallel with encouraging other modes of transportation. They also are not “rolling back” policies as the article suggests – the goal from the beginning was a series of temporary programs (which they are now phasing out) to accelerate the transition to EVs. Given that EVs now make up over 80% of new vehicle sales AND car sales are down 25% YoY*, Norway is probably much more of a model for policy than a cautionary tale.
This stand in stark contrast to the US, whose EV subsidies (which have no limit or phase out until at least 2032) now far exceed those of Norway with very little done in parallel to encourage other modes. We would do well for our policy to look more like Norways.
*Source: https://insideevs.com/news/694257/norway-plugin-car-sales-october2023/#:~:text=In%20October%2C%20the%20Norwegian%20car,percent%20year%2Dover%2Dyear.
I disagree with your take and am more keen on the article.
Norway summary:
They have done the easy bit well, of channeling money to often wealthy people to buy new things that they enjoy.
They have not succeeded (attempted?) the hard bit of changing peoples’ habits that are convenient for them but destructive for the world.
Tailpipe emissions are down. Whole system emissions are uncertain. Car use is up.
Their policy sounds better then the U.S.’s. but it is not something to aspire to.
If an e-car is “destructive to the world” but an e-bike is not, where do you draw the line? How about an e-motorcycle? Or an Arcimoto? Or a golf cart?
My point is that these are all points along the vehicle spectrum, and denouncing one while embracing another seems to demand some sort of meaningful distinction between them.
It is a lot easier (for me) when one runs on petroleum and another on electricity, but that distinction is disappearing.
This isn’t red team vs blue team.
I do not draw a line. I have never said that e-bikes are not destructive. They obviously are, in a lesser way. I’m not very keen on them, though they have their benefits and drawbacks. Even traditional bikes have their material impacts. As you write, all these things exist on a continuum or spectrum, though they can be at different enough points to make particular choices obviously preferential.
Hi Jim,
Sounds like we agree on a lot more than we disagree on – that Norway (and basically every other wealthy country) hasn’t done enough to discourage driving, that it’s hard work changing habits, and that we can and must do better. If you are interested I’d be happy to discuss the finer points some time, maybe at the next Happy Hour =).
Yeah…like…EVs are worse than doing nothing.
* You can take away the TAILPIPE emissions …
Norway generates almost all of its energy via renewables. Of course you still have the embodied emissions in producing the steel, batteries, etc – but just to be clear (because there is a lot of misinformation shared on this point), the result is still a very large net reduction in emissions.
You are definitely posting on the wrong blog, quicklywilliam. The average BP commentator fanatically believes that EVs are worse than ICE vehicles.
That’s right, they sell and export all the oil and gas (and it’s attendant CO2) to fund their social and environmental projects through the Sovereign Wealth Fund.
There’s a very real possibility for many Americans that they’ll never have a legal or physical opportunity to walk or bike – likely the store will be located on a street without sidewalks, with a super busy 35 mph connecting stroad that has narrow traffic lanes nearly up to the curb (or no curb in many cases) and where a sidewalk might be, the property is private (rights-of-way that end at the curb are remarkably common), so they’ll be trespassing as they follow the dirt critter path. Likely most of their route from their home will be very similar. Naturally everyone will be driving at least 20 mph over the limit. At some point our erstwhile pedestrian will have to cross a 7-lane “street” without a pedestrian signal nor crosswalks.
I’ve bicycled in such areas – they are all too common – I don’t recommend it.
I agree with your take, but how on this green Earth is walking taking nearly a half hour, and biking only gets it down to 20 minutes (which, for what it’s worth, I would call nearly a half hour)? A 30 minute walk should take 5 minutes in the worst case. Unless we’re talking like, taking a bike down a 10 story flight of stairs or something. I don’t get it.
The thing about biking that is really powerful is that it is MUCH faster than walking, and in the case of Portland’s bad public transit, usually almost as fast or faster than that.
Because we’ve been carfree for our entire life together (35 years on Jan 1) my GF and I plan where we live based on walking to the store/transit.
As a result we are about 1/2 mile away from Freddies and Trader Joes (between Bvtn Hillsdale Hwy and Canyon Road just west of 217)
To go to Freddies (about 1/2 mile with crossing Canyon Rd at 117th and then riding the length of the store through the parking lot), lock up, buy some milk, ride back out (waiting to cross Canyon) and home in 20 min sounds about right – and I ride the upright at 15mph+
It also would only be about 30 walking because the actual distance covered isn’t the primary factor in speed of the round trip.
Of course, my neighbor in their car is about the same speed as I am – something we’ve remarked on when she leaves at the same time I do, we see each other in line and I’m walking up the stairs at the same time as she is.
Yeah exactly. With a bike (ok, this is Portland, I realize not everyone has bike parking), you park right by the door of the place.
I just realized re-reading your comment, Champs and you included the whole trip in the time cited. In that case, sure, any way you get there, the time spent moving is going to be really small. And I’m also thinking I don’t understand what point Champs was trying to make exactly. So I guess all I’m saying is bikes are really fast and convenient for a great many trips (for people who don’t live in a food desert, etc).
A moderately brisk walking pace is about 4 MPH. If that took 30 mins, you’ve gone 2 miles. To ride that same distance in 5 mins would require you to go 24 MPH. That’s a pretty optimistic case.
2 miles at a more typical 12 MPH would 10 mins, plus a minute or two on either end to park and depark your bike.
Still much faster than walking, but not by as much. But faster than TriMet on flat terrain (and you get to go where and you you want to go, not where and when TriMet wants to take you). And free!
You mean you don’t suit up in lycra and toe clips to pound out a 24mph grocery run??
I guess its time to buy old commercial space along the old streetcar lines in Memphis TN. Go east young cyclists!
Please stop saying “right turns on red” or RTOR, and instead use the more accurate “no turn on red” or NTOR for this movement to prohibit turns on red. There are plenty of left turn on red issues at intersections involving one-way streets, and any changes to the regulations should make sure to prohibit or regulate “turns on red” rather than just right turns. A recent law (can’t remember if it passed or not) in Washington State specifically only banned “right turn on red” and I couldn’t believe they would make such a dumb mistake. Do people not know that you can also turn left on red in a lot of situations? In Oregon you can always turn onto any one-way street (even if turning from a two-way street, which is very weird but true) on a red light or even a red arrow unless it is specifically prohibited, and you can do this while turning left or right. You can also do this when turning onto a two-way street if is access-controlled with a median, since functionally that makes it more like a pair of one-way streets.