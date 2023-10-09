Monday Roundup: Naked biking fears, streets for housing, and more

Welcome to the week! Let’s make it a good one.

Here are the best stories from the past seven days you should know about, from sources you can trust…

Oh, Wisconsin: Lawmakers in Wisconsin are so afraid of seeing people ride bikes naked they want to pass a law that would make it illegal. I wonder if they realize how this protesting thing works: I guarantee if this law passes, Madison will have the largest naked bike ride in the world the following year. (Men’s Journal)

Goodbye Cross-Check: One of the most ubiquitous bikes in Portland, the Surly Cross-Check, has been discontinued by its manufacturer after a quarter-century run as a stalwart, beloved, do-anything rig. (Velo News)

Noise pollution is a thing: I live right next to a freeway on-ramp and have become radicalized to the idea that people should be punished for loud engine revving. A neighborhood in Manhattan has installed a device that issues sound citations. (Guardian)

You get what you spend for: An analysis of spending by California’s DOT found that less than 20% of its investments were aligned with their own climate and transportation goals. Would love to see someone do a similar analysis for Oregon. (NRDC)

Shrink roads, build housing: Last week we shared the Urban Trails Network concept that would use existing road space to create active transportation infrastructure. And now this: There are efforts afoot to reclaim roads to build housing. (Fast Company)

Want a huge truck or SUV? Pay for it!: Be still my beating heart… The Colorado legislature is considering a bill that would charge people an extra fee for cars and trucks over a certain weight. It’s one of the first efforts to address car bloat or “autobesity” and I hope Oregon lawmakers take note. (Colorado Public Radio)

Singapore isn’t messing around: On a related note to the above item, it now costs at least $76,000 for a 10-year “certificate of entitlement” — a requirement if you want to drive a car in Singapore (although I fear that in the U.S. if we did that some rich folks would pay for it and then drive like even bigger assholes as they flash their certificate around like a badge). (CNN)

DOT whistleblower: Now this is how you work the inside game. An ex-advocate worked their way up into Caltrans (California’s DOT) and spoke truth about their freeway expansion plans, only to get demoted for speaking against the party line. (Politico)

Affordable housing and bike parking: A former member of Portland’s Bicycle Advisory Committee says the city’s overly-prescriptive bike parking rules for housing developers reduce overall unit production and push up rent prices. (Forbes)

Biking down? Of course it is: If you are a regular bike rider in any major American city, the bad biking stats of late will come as no surprise. And the response should be to improve infrastructure, not give up on cycling. (Jalopnik)

15-minute cities: Creating more neighborhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in close proximity is essential for the survival of the human species on planet earth — so people who think it’s a conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously. But I digress. This is a good summary of the 15-minute city concept and the absurd pushback it tends to receive. (NPR)

Cycling and downtown revitalization: Good to see that bicycling advocates are a big part of the conversation around how best to revitalize an important street in downtown San Francisco. Take note Commissioner Mapps! (ABC SF)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!