See you at Bike Happy Hour later today

It rained last week and we still had a great turnout! Note that tonight we’ll be across the street at Ankeny Tap & Table.

Hell yes we are still having Bike Happy Hour today. Given the weather, we’ll gather on the ground floor of Ankeny Tap & Table, across the street from the usual spot on the patio. Come over to SE Ankeny and 27th to find great people, open hearts and minds, and good food and drinks.

With the unbelievable shenanigans happening at PBOT, we have a lot to talk about.

If nothing else, we can compare rainwear and winter gear recommendations.

I also have a new a-frame sign that will make its debut. And of course I’ll bring the speaker and mic in case anyone feels like sharing to the group. Any city council candidates out there want to show your bona fides by showing up to a rainy Bike Happy Hour?

Hope to see you there!

Bike Happy Hour – Every Wednesday All Year Long

3:00 to 6:00 pm

Gorges Beer Co / Ankeny Tap – SE Ankeny & 27th (On the “Rainbow Road plaza!)

$2 off drinks (includes non-alcoholic and coffee from Crema)

