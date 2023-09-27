See you at Bike Happy Hour tonight

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means… It’s Bike Happy Hour night!

Can’t wait to see all of you tonight. We’ve got a special guest coming out and we might have the chance to try our alternate, indoor location.

But first, I want to extend an open invitation to anyone running for Portland mayor or a City Council position. If you want to come meet a great crowd of civically-engaged folks who care deeply about this city, swing by Bike Happy Hour any Wednesday and I’ll give you the floor for a few minutes. Last week we welcomed our first candidate, Timur Ender (Council District #1), and it went great! He made his (first ever!) stump speech and got to pass out a bunch of cards.

You really never know who will pop in (last week we had 3-time USA Cycling Cyclocross National Champion Clara Honsinger show up!), and that’s just one thing that makes Bike Happy Hour so much fun.

Speaking of which, I’m excited to share that Sam “Coach” Balto will join us this week. Sam is a primary instigator of the bike bus revolution that’s sweeping the nation. Come out and meet the guy behind the videos (but get there early because he has to leave around 5:20).

Few shots of the alternate indoor meeting space above Ankeny Tap (across street from the patio). It’s nice!

As per usual, we’ll talk about issues of the day, make friends, enjoy good food and drinks, and who knows what else.

If the weather is too wild for the Gorges Beer Co. patio, we’ll be across the street at our alternate location. Walk over to the second floor above Ankeny Tap & Table (stairs to left of entrance). There’s an nice, indoor space with chairs, tables, even a TV where we can play music or whatever else. Or maybe we’ll do some sort of topical discussion or Q & A about something if anyone is interested.

Anyone want to talk about the fiasco on Broadway? Or maybe the PBOT budget has you in a tizzy? Want to pitch me a story? Whatever’s on your mind, bring it to Happy Hour and tap into the community hive-mind and we’ll help you makes sense of it all. Everyone is welcome and I can speak for all the regulars in saying that we’d love to see you.

Bike Happy Hour – Every Wednesday All Year Long
3:00 to 6:00 pm
Gorges Beer Co, SE Ankeny & 27th (On the “Rainbow Road plaza!)
$2 off drinks (full menu, includes non-alcoholic and coffee from Crema)
BikeHappyHour.com“See you next week!”

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005).

1 hour ago

19 candidates have filed so far for city office who want city matching funds, with a February 2024 deadline. Presumably others with deeper pockets and/or corporate sponsors will run private campaigns.
https://www.portland.gov/smalldonorelections/everything-about-2024-election

9 minutes ago

And don’t forget to buy your favorite PBOT staffer a drink

