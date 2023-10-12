Larch Mtn Road is now open with perfect pavement and other upgrades

Try not to drool. (Photos: Multnomah County)

It’s really scary when you’re bombing down Larch Mountain Road and your fingers and core are nearly frozen because you didn’t respect the elevation and you come around a corner at 30+ mph and narrowly miss a crack or a pothole.

Ask me how I know!

That’s why I’m so excited to share that this road — one of my favorites — is now sweeter and smoother than ever thanks to a just-completed project by Multnomah County. The county spent about $5.1 million of (mostly) federal funds to repave and repair East Larch Mountain Road between mileposts 7 and 14. They smoothed it out, cut back vegetation, repainted the fog lines and centerline — and it’s now open and ready to ride after a three-month closure.

And related to aforementioned elevation (3,700 feet, highest road in the county), it will close again (at milepost 10) when winter sets in, so you better get up there and hit this new pavement while you can.

If you haven’t yet explored Larch on your bike, check out one of my favorite rides on Ride With GPS for a good route suggestion, elevation profile, and so on. Have fun up there! Just remember to pack gloves and extra layers for the ride down.

— Learn more about the paving project on Multnomah County’s website.